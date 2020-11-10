Trump administration claims COVID-19 vaccine will be available for 'all Americans' by the spring

-
Trump administration claims COVID-19 vaccine will be available for 'all Americans' by the spring10:09 a.m.
European Union regulators charge Amazon with violating antitrust rules11:29 a.m.
Pentagon purge fears mount as top policy official resigns11:24 a.m.
Nearly 6 percent of a Texas prison's population has died from COVID-19, new report finds11:11 a.m.
Intelligence officials have found a silver lining to Trump's 'scant attention' in briefings11:06 a.m.
MSNBC's election guru Steve Kornacki has moved on to analyzing Thanksgiving10:47 a.m.
Erick Erickson tries to talk fellow conservatives down from Trump's election 'fraud' fantasies10:18 a.m.
U.S. daily COVID-19 cases could soon surpass 200,000, expert says9:53 a.m.
