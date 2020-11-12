See More Speed Reads
Trump-Biden transition
Trump is reportedly stewing, calling allies for 'good news,' mulling 2024 run, watching TV, not governing

4:29 a.m.
Trump and Biden masks in Japan
Behrouz Mehri/AFP/Getty Images

After nearly a week holed up in the White House or out golfing, President Trump on Wednesday "spent 10 minutes in public honoring America's war veterans — a veneer of normalcy for a White House that's frozen by a defeated president mulling his options, mostly forgoing the mechanics of governing, and blocking his inevitable successor," President-elect Joe Biden, The Associated Press reports.

"The president's mood and thinking," The Washington Post reports, "have ping-ponged since Election Day, with Trump offering drastically different perspectives depending on the day." At times, Trump "has seethed with anger, fuming that he lost to a candidate he doesn't respect and believing that the media — including what he views as typically friendly Fox News — worked against him," AP adds. "But aides say he has been calmer than his tweets suggest, showing greater understanding of his predicament and believing that he needs to keep fighting almost as performance."

"Though he has been in the Oval Office late two nights this week, the president has done little in the way of governing and has instead been working the phones," AP reports. Trump is "calling advisers, allies, and friends," and he's "been 'trying to find people who will give him good news,'" the Post reports, quoting a Trump adviser.

In addition to phoning "friendly governors — in red states like Arizona, Texas, and Florida — and influential confidants in the conservative media, like Sean Hannity," AP reports, Trump "has been watching even more TV than usual in recent weeks, often from his private dining room just off the Oval Office." He's also been "matter-of-factly discussing a possible 2024 campaign — an indication that he knows his time as president is coming to an end, at least for now," the Post reports. Trump's aides, AP adds, "believe that he will at least openly flirt with the idea to enhance his relevance and raise interest in whatever money-making efforts he pursues."

"He has to go," a GOP source close to the administration tells The Daily Beast. "His team is seeping already. I've passed along four résumés today. ... I really think the worst for him is that all this just kind of goes on without him. He'll sulk out the door and my guess is Biden walks into an empty White House." Peter Weber

Trump-Biden transition
A growing chorus of GOP senators wants Trump to allow the Biden transition to start

3:32 a.m.
GOP senators
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Only a handful of Senate Republicans have publicly congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on his victory, but a larger group is starting to get uncomfortable with the Trump administration's refusal to start the legal transition process, including giving Biden access to government officials and documents and allowing him to receive the classified President's Daily Brief intelligence report. "If that's not occurring by Friday, I will step in," Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) told KRMG radio in Tulsa on Wednesday.

Lankford said he has "already started engaging in this area" and predicted General Services Administration head Emily Murphy will soon sign off on the transition process. If not, he added, he will "push them and say, 'This needs to occur,' so that regardless of the outcome of the election, whichever way that it goes, people can be ready for that actual task."

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 on Monday that "we're on a path it looks likely Joe Biden is going to be the next president of the United States," adding that "it's not 100% certain but it is quite likely" and "so I think a transition process ought to begin." Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) said Tuesday that Trump can continue his legal challenge but we "need to have that contingency in place," and Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) said the transition process should "move forward." Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who has congratulated Biden on his win, told NBC News "it's very much in our national interest, in our foreign policy interest, national security interest," to have a smooth transition transfer of power.

While Trump "ponders his options," The Associated Press reports, "his involvement in the day-to-day governing of the nation has nearly stopped: According to his schedule, he has not attended an intelligence briefing in weeks, and the White House has done little of late to manage the pandemic that has surged to record highs in many states." Peter Weber

Trump-Biden transition
Does Trump actually have a plan to reverse the election? Not really, but he reportedly wants the fight.

2:54 a.m.
Trump
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump is refusing to concede that he lost his bid for re-election, at least publicly, but it's not clear he has a coherent — much less viable — plan to reverse the will of the electoral and popular majority that evidently voted him into retirement. Trump and his allies have filed at least 15 legal challenges in Pennsylvania, plus more in Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, and Michigan. "Some staffers still believe the election outcome can change with litigation and recounts," The Associated Press reports. "But there is a growing recognition among most that the election is lost and the building will be vacated by Jan. 20."

One White House official told The Wall Street Journal that Trump "understands that the fight isn't winnable but characterized his feelings as: 'Let me have the fight.'" He reportedly thinks he owes it to his supporters and considers the potential damage to his successor payback for the Russia investigations. One potential line of attack Trump's legal team has discussed "would be attempting to get court orders to delay vote certification in critical states, potentially positioning Republican-controlled state legislatures to appoint pro-Trump electors who would swing the Electoral College in his favor," the Journal reports. That end run around voters isn't expected to work.

GOP and Democratic officials in Pennsylvania have already said that's not legal in their state, "legal experts say it is unlikely that judges would block finalizing votes in a state unless evidence exists of widespread fraud," the Journal reports, and "many of the advisers and lawyers said they doubt the effort would succeed and say it is aimed largely at appeasing Mr. Trump, who believes the election was stolen from him and expects his legal team to keep fighting." Trump's campaign has yet to prove any fraud in court, and "his lawyers must walk a precarious line between advocating for their client and upholding their professional oath," AP notes.

A senior Trump campaign official told The Washington Post that their strategy revolves around recounts and messaging about illegal votes, but most Trump aides, advisers, and allies "say there is no grand strategy to reverse the election results," the Post reports. "Asked about Trump's ultimate plan, one senior administration official chuckled and said, 'You're giving everybody way too much credit right now.'" Peter Weber

All over but the shoutin'
Karl Rove gently explains that Joe Biden beat Trump in Rupert Murdoch's Wall Street Journal

12:50 a.m.

Karl Rove, a Fox News contributor and one of the most prominent Republican strategists, gently told President Trump and his supporters in a Wall Street Journal op-ed Wednesday evening that the presidential race is over and Trump lost. Republicans did much better than expected on Election Day, but "the White House changed hands," he writes. No amount of legal jujitsu will change that, Rove explained:

Mr. Trump is now pursuing legal challenges in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona, and Nevada, and there will be an automatic recount in Georgia, given Mr. Biden's 0.29-point lead there. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is correct that Mr. Trump is "100 percent within his rights" to go to court over concerns about fraud and transparency. But the president's efforts are unlikely to move a single state from Mr. Biden's column, and certainly they're not enough to change the final outcome. [Karl Rove, The Wall Street Journal]

Rove said Biden has insurmountable leads in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, Nevada, and Georgia, enough to give him 306 electoral votes, unless Trump can somehow "prove systemic fraud, with illegal votes in the tens of thousands. There is no evidence of that so far." Once Trump's "days in court are over," he added, "the president should do his part to unite the country by leading a peaceful transition and letting grievances go."

Fox News — owned, like the Journal, by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp. empire, called the race for Biden on Saturday, but its prime-time opinion hosts have been slow to recognize Trump's defeat. One of them, Fox News regular Geraldo Rivera, also told Trump it's time to move on late Wednesday. Peter Weber

reports
It's reportedly a bad idea to even mention the name 'Biden' near certain administration officials

November 11, 2020
Robert O'Brien.
Andressa Anholete/Getty Images

Privately, National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien is open about President Trump losing the election and the need to start a transition with President-elect Joe Biden, one official told The Daily Beast, but he won't say anything about the matter to Trump's face.

Multiple officials told The Daily Beast that O'Brien has been enabling Trump and his refusal to concede the election. He has urged national security staffers to go along with Trump's false claims about widespread voter fraud, the officials said. O'Brien has also spent the last several months complaining about Mark Esper, who Trump fired as defense secretary earlier this week, and he has supported Trump installing loyalists in top Pentagon positions.

One former national security official told The Daily Beast it's not surprising that O'Brien is behaving this way, as he is a yes man who "does whatever Trump says." Several officials also said the name "Biden" can't be uttered these days, with one national security official claiming that if "you even mention Biden's name ... you'd be fired. Everyone is scared of even talking about the chance of working with the [Biden] transition." A White House official told The Daily Beast — only half kidding — that in the West Wing, you can say Biden's name, but only if "you're talking about who lost the election to the president." Catherine Garcia

Watch this
Oregon regrettably exploded an 8-ton whale carcass 50 years ago, using 20 cases of TNT. Watch.

November 11, 2020

Oregon highway workers had to find a way to dispose of the rotting carcass of a 45-foot-long, eight ton whale in Florence, the closest beach town to Eugene, on Nov. 12, 1970. They decided to obliterate it using 20 cases — half a ton — of dynamite. "The hope was that the long-dead Pacific gray whale would be almost disintegrated by the blast, and that any small pieces still around after the explosion would be taken care of by seagulls and other scavengers," explained KATU's Paul Linnman, in what New York Times reporter Mike Baker calls "surely one of the greatest local TV news segments of the century." And not because things went as planned. Watch below. Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
A record 145,835 new coronavirus cases reported in U.S. on Wednesday

November 11, 2020
A woman wearing a mask walks in New Jersey.
Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images

On Wednesday, 145,835 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the U.S., a new single-day record, The Washington Post reports.

More than 64,000 coronavirus patients are hospitalized across the country, and nearly 3,000 are on ventilators. There has also been a sharp increase in the daily number of deaths, with at least 1,408 people dying on Wednesday, including a record number in Minnesota, Alabama, and Tennessee. "The cat's already out of the bag," Albert Ko, an infectious disease physician at the Yale School of Public Health, told the Post. "We're having widespread transmission. It's going to get worse, certainly, for the next month."

Health experts warn that because of the holidays and colder temperatures, the number of cases will likely increase dramatically, as people ignore advice and gather in larger groups inside. "The worst of this crisis is playing out in the next six to eight weeks," David Rubin, director of PolicyLab at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, told the Post. "The irony is, this is the time we most need our public leadership. Right now." President Trump is not focusing on the coronavirus pandemic, instead spending his days tweeting baseless claims about widespread voter fraud.

Hospitals across the United States are preparing for a surge in patients, moving doctors to different department and hiring traveling nurses. Most are still dealing with not having enough personal protective equipment like masks and gloves, and that's "a grave concern," Janis Orlowski, chief health care officer at the Association of American Medical Colleges, told the Post. "When we first saw the pandemic start in the spring, it was on a rolling basis — some cases in Washington, others in New York. Now we're seeing increases everywhere. We are seeing hospitals being strained across the country. What we're seeing is not only burnout but a lot of complications having stress on medical professionals for an extended period of time." Catherine Garcia

Biden White House
Biden's White House chief of staff pick calls new role 'the honor of a lifetime'

November 11, 2020
Ron Klain and Joe Biden.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden announced Wednesday night that he has chosen Ron Klain as his White House chief of staff, saying Klain has been "invaluable to me over the many years that we have worked together," including during the 2009 economic downturn and 2014 Ebola outbreak.

After graduating from Harvard Law, Klain joined Biden's Senate team in 1989. Klain has spent the last several decades active in Democratic politics, and he was "Ebola czar" for former President Barack Obama during his second term.

In a statement, Biden said Klain's "deep, varied experience and capacity to work with people all across the political spectrum is precisely what I need in a White House chief of staff as we confront this moment of crisis and bring our country together again."

Klain called it an "honor of a lifetime to serve President-elect Biden in this role, and I am humbled by his confidence." On Twitter, he thanked people for their "kind wishes" and said he "will give my all to lead a talented and diverse team in a Biden-Harris" White House. Catherine Garcia

