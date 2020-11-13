Over 130 Secret Service officers reportedly isolate or quarantine after COVID-19 cases possibly linked to Trump rallies

-
Over 130 Secret Service officers reportedly isolate or quarantine after COVID-19 cases possibly linked to Trump rallies11:41 a.m.
-
Trump trade adviser says White House is 'moving forward under the assumption there will be a 2nd Trump term'11:36 a.m.
-
Bernie Sanders takes aim at 'corporate Democrats' blaming progressives for House losses9:57 a.m.
-
Law firm reportedly withdraws from representing Trump campaign in Pennsylvania lawsuit9:45 a.m.
-
Zuckerberg reportedly says Bannon didn't violate enough policies to be suspended from Facebook after beheading comments8:15 a.m.
-
Will Trump try to pardon himself on his way out of the White House?7:38 a.m.
-
Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Trevor Noah watch Trump turn from president to grifting 'Nigerian prince'6:20 a.m.
-
Hurricane Eta finally goes to sea from Florida as a tropical storm, after 10 days of death and destruction4:45 a.m.
11:41 a.m.