Ex-Obama official suggests Biden should pack as much as he can into executive orders

1:20 p.m.
Joe Biden.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama's chiefs of staff want President-elect Joe Biden to embrace his executive authority once he's in office, NPR reports.

Denis McDonough who served in the role during Obama's second term told NPR that President Trump "has demonstrated ... an enormous amount of leeway for the president to institute executive action on things like immigration and energy and climate policy" and "there's no reason" the president-elect "should not use the authority that's available to him."

Meanwhile, Obama's first chief of staff, Rahm Emmanuel, argued Biden, despite his fondness for working across the aisle in Congress, should fit as much of his agenda as he can into his executive orders because "the fewer things you have to clog up the legislative pipeline with allows you to concentrate your political capital in that legislative front."

Should Biden heed this advice, which seems likely at least when it comes to certain issues, it would dash the already tenuous hopes of those who are hoping the president-elect would initiate a scaling pack of the office. Read more at NPR. Tim O'Donnell

Critics dispute McEnany's claim about MAGA march crowd size

2:22 p.m.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Saturday claimed that "more than one million" people came out to march in support of President Trump in Washington, D.C. as he continues to challenge the results of the presidential election, but several critics quickly dispelled that figure. The Washington Post, for instance, described the "falsehood" as "ludicrous."

It's not that the crowd was completely sparse — there's no official estimate, but reports indicate the actual numbers are in the thousands — but it does not appear to be close to the image conjured up by McEnany.

As some folks pointed out, Trump's time in office similarly began with a dispute over the size of his inauguration crowd, with the White House seemingly exaggerating about the number of attendees, which appeared to pale in comparison to previous inaugurations. Tim O'Donnell

Vindman accuses Trump administration of 'burrowing' into intelligence community

12:35 p.m.

The Washington Post reported earlier this week that the Pentagon general counsel has selected Michael Ellis, a White House official and former chief counsel to Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), to serve as the top lawyer at the National Security Agency, and Susan Hennessey writes at Lawfare that "there is a lot that stinks" about the choice.

In a breakdown of the complex situation, Hennessey explains that the NSA general counsel is a career position that doesn't require Senate confirmation, although the selection process is supposed to remain free from political interference and is supposedly based purely on the candidate's qualifications. But, in this case, there is speculation that the White House pushed for Ellis' appointment, especially because Ellis' resume appears lacking compared to other top candidates for the job including the agency's acting General Counsel Teisha Anthony, Hennessey argues.

Further, Hennessey notes, Ellis "isn't simply a neutral official who happened to occupy a political role," but was rather "an overtly political actor involved in some of the famously disturbing episodes of the Trump administration." In short, Hennessey thinks the selection demands more scrutiny and may be an example of the Trump administration attempting to "'burrow,' or improperly convert a political appointee into a career position" that would theoretically last beyond President Trump's upcoming White House exit.

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who testified during Trump's impeachment trial that Ellis was the individual who first proposed moving a memo of the president's phone call with Ukrainian President Alexander Vindman to a highly classified server, agrees with his new colleague, Hennessey. Read more at Lawfare. Tim O'Donnell

Coronavirus concerns may have kept Trump from meeting newly-elected GOP lawmakers in person at White House

11:19 a.m.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) set up a visit to the White House for newly-elected Republican lawmakers Friday evening, but they didn't get a chance to meet President Trump in person, Politico reports.

The president did reportedly send his regards to the newcomers, but the fact that he stayed out of the spotlight raised some eyebrows.

As it turns out, further reporting revealed Trump probably wasn't standing anyone up, but, in a bit of twist, likely stayed away because the group hadn't been tested for COVID-19 prior to their arrival. Tim O'Donnell

Intelligence officials reportedly confirm Al Qaeda's second-in-command killed in Iran

8:56 a.m.
Tehran skyline.
BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images

Intelligence officials have confirmed that Israeli operatives, at the behest of the United States, assassinated Abu Muhammad al-Masri, Al Qaeda's second-highest leader, in Iran in August, The New York Times reports.

Al Qaeda has not announced al-Masri's death, and Iran, which considers al Qaeda a bitter enemy, denies the claims he was killed in Tehran, warning media outlets not to fall for the "Hollywood script." It's unclear why Iran would have been harboring al-Masri, but the Times reports some terrorism experts have suggested keeping al Qaeda leaders in the country would provide some insurance that the group would not conduct operations within its borders, while American counterterrorism officials have theorized Iran may have allowed them to stay to carry out operations against the U.S, a common adversary. Regardless, the Shiite Muslim nation has been "willing to overlook the Sunni-Shia divide" before "when it suits Iranian interests," Colin Clarke, a counterterrorism at the Soufan Center, told the Times.

Per the Times, al-Masri was driving his car with his 27-year-old daughter, Hamza bin Laden's widow Miriam, when two gunmen drew up beside him on a motorcycle and fired five shots. At the time, Iran identified the victims as Habib Daoud, a Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese history professor, and his daughter, Maryam, but intelligence officials told the Times those were aliases provided by the Iranian government, and an education researcher with access to lists of all history professors in Iran told the Times there was no record of anyone by that name. One of Al Qaeda's founding members, al-Masri was a mastermind behind the 1998 attacks on American embassies in multiple African countries and considered the likely successor to the groups's current leader, Ayman al-Zawahri; experts believe his death, if true, "further cuts links between old-school al Qaeda and the modern Jihad." Read more at The New York Times and Al Jazeera. Tim O'Donnell

Advisers reportedly confounded by Trump's decision to let Giuliani run election legal efforts

7:58 a.m.
Rudy Giuliani.
Chris McGrath/Getty Images

President Trump has reportedly made a call to the bullpen as his hopes of disqualifying enough ballots to win the the presidency through the legal system dwindle.

The New York Times reports the president has tapped his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to lead the effort from now on after the Trump campaign dropped its legal challenges throughout Arizona's Maricopa County on Friday while President-elect Joe Biden's lead grew in the state, where he's the projected winner. The campaign was also dealt blows in Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Per the Times, the decision to bring in Giuliani was not well-received by White House and campaign officials, who think Trump "is conflating a media strategy with a legal one." Several advisers reportedly told the Times that Giuliani's efforts have been counterproductive and overly-optimistic. They're reportedly worried he'll damage not only Trump's few remaining legal options, but also his political future, which some hope will include a 2024 presidential run. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

Trump seemingly nearly slips and acknowledges his election loss

November 13, 2020

President Trump's update about the COVID-19 pandemic seemed to nearly collide with the elephant in the room — his election loss.

Trump spoke publicly on Friday for the first time since the presidential election, addressing the coronavirus pandemic and vowing he'd never implement lockdown measures to help curb the out-of-control spread of the virus. "This administration will not be going to a lockdown," Trump said.

But he seemed to catch himself from preemptively criticizing the future Biden administration, and in the process came closer than ever to acknowledging that President-elect Joe Biden will soon be in office. "Hopefully the — the uh, whatever happens in the future, who knows which administration it will be, I guess time will tell," won't lockdown either, he said. Other than this slip, he did not comment on the election.

Aside from that remark, Trump touted the progress of Operation Warp Speed, which is working to quickly develop a COVID-19 vaccine.

The program's chief adviser, Dr. Moncef Slaoui, said "potentially two vaccines and two therapeutics may be granted an emergency use authorization before the end of this year," also saying they hope to have 20 million vaccine doses ready for distribution in December. No vaccine has been approved for use, though Pfizer's promising candidate may seek approval for emergency use this month.

Moments before Trump's update, Biden released a statement that said "I am the president-elect, but I will not be president until next year. The crisis does not respect dates on the calendar ... Urgent action is needed today, now, by the current administration -- starting with an acknowledgment of how serious the current situation is." Summer Meza

Michigan judge says GOP election challengers skipped training session, didn't fully understand process

November 13, 2020

A Michigan judge has shot down an attempt to delay the certification of 2020 election results in Detroit, Michigan, after determining that challengers lacked a "full understanding" of the process and their claims weren't credible.

Judge Timothy Kenny on Friday rejected two poll challengers' bid to stop vote certification in Detroit, where President-elect Joe Biden defeated President Trump, saying it "would be an unprecedented exercise of judicial activism for this court" to do so, CNN reports. The judge found the allegations of misconduct brought by the Republican poll watchers and an election official to be "not credible," The Washington Post reports.

Additionally, Kenny said that while the plaintiffs relied "on numerous affidavits from election challengers who paint a picture of sinister fraudulent activities occurring" at the TCF Center in Detroit, the challengers didn't attend a training session on Oct. 29, and as a result, they "did not have a full understanding of the TCF absent ballot tabulation process," per Bloomberg. The judge added that the "plaintiffs' interpretation of events is incorrect and not credible."

Lawyers had previously argued that the witnesses, "armed with little knowledge of the vote-counting process, had been alarmed by normal procedures they did not understand," the Post reports.

"Perhaps if Plaintiffs' election challenger affiants had attended the Oct. 29, 2020 walk-through of the TCF Center ballot counting location, questions and concerns could have been answered in advance of Election Day," the judge said on Friday. "Regrettably, they did not." Brendan Morrow

