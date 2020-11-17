Trump's Fed nominee falters in the Senate after 3 Republicans oppose her nomination

COVID-19 and some Republican defectors led to a defeat for President Trump in the Senate on Tuesday.

Trump had nominated Judy Shelton to the Federal Reserve Board — a controversial pick considering Shelton has repeatedly criticized the board's power and is an advocate of returning to the gold standard. But with two Republican senators out after potential exposure to COVID-19, and three Republicans opposed to the nominee, a vote to advance Shelton's nomination failed Tuesday.

Earlier this week, Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) said he would join Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Mitt Romney (R-Utah) in opposing Shelton's nomination. That left Republicans with just 50 votes in support of the Shelton, which fell to 47 as Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Rick Scott (R-Fla.) stayed home to quarantine after coronavirus exposure and Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) missed the vote as well. Meanwhile Democrats rounded up 50 votes as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris returned to the chamber.

But it's not game over for Shelton's nomination yet. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) switched his vote to oppose Shelton at the end of Tuesday's vote, allowing him to bring her nomination up again once those missing senators return. Still, Democrat Mark Kelly of Arizona will likely join the Senate after Thanksgiving now that he's won Arizona's special election to fill the late John McCain's seat. He'll replace Sen. Martha McSally (R), further complicating Shelton's future vote even if all Republicans are accounted for.

Trump nominated Shelton, a conservative economic commentator, after his adviser Stephen Moore withdrew from consideration when sexist past comments resurfaced. Kathryn Krawczyk