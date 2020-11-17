See More Speed Reads
fist bump
Edit

Kamala Harris receives congratulatory welcome from several GOP senators who haven't acknowledged Biden’s win

4:21 p.m.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Tuesday returned to the Senate floor, where she cast the decisive vote to block President Trump's controversial pick for the Federal Reserve, Judy Shelton. Before that, though, she received a series of what appeared to be congratulatory greetings from a number of her Republican colleagues, including some who haven't yet publicly acknowledged Trump's defeat.

Sens. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and James Lankford (R-Okla.) have laid low when it comes to their stance on the election — Lankford has said President-elect Joe Biden should be receiving intelligence briefings during the "contested election" — but they both offered congratulations to Harris on Tuesday, as did Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), who has previously said it "looks like it will be President Biden." Less surprisingly, Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), who was one of the first sitting GOP lawmakers to publicly acknowledge Biden's victory, also paid his dues.

The most confusing moment, though, came when Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) gave Harris a fist bump.

Graham has been quite vocal about his support for Trump's election challenges, and a friendly exchange with Harris certainly doesn't confirm that he's switching sides, but it does at least hint that he's aware of the reality of her victory. Tim O'Donnell

election 2020
Edit

Pennsylvania Supreme Court reverses rare Trump legal victory

5:41 p.m.
A man watches on from the observers area as election workers count ballots at the Philadelphia Convention Center
Chris McGrath/Getty Images

One of the rare legal victories President Trump's campaign picked up in its election challenge was taken away, dealing another blow to the increasingly long shot effort.

Pennsylvania's Supreme Court on Tuesday reversed a court order that required Philadelphia election officials to let observers within six feet of vote counters after the Trump campaign alleged observers were being kept too far away at 15 to 18 feet. The state's high court, in a 5-2 decision (two of the justices preferred to rule it as moot), said that Pennsylvania law gives Philadelphia officials a lot of leeway to decide the rules for observers. Pus, even the two conservative justices who dissented acknowledged that the Trump campaign's argument that legitimate votes should not be invalidated because of improper observation practices was "misguided," The Guardian reports. Tim O'Donnell

fed fail
Edit

Trump's Fed nominee falters in the Senate after 3 Republicans oppose her nomination

5:39 p.m.
Judy Shelton.
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

COVID-19 and some Republican defectors led to a defeat for President Trump in the Senate on Tuesday.

Trump had nominated Judy Shelton to the Federal Reserve Board — a controversial pick considering Shelton has repeatedly criticized the board's power and is an advocate of returning to the gold standard. But with two Republican senators out after potential exposure to COVID-19, and three Republicans opposed to the nominee, a vote to advance Shelton's nomination failed Tuesday.

Earlier this week, Rep. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) said he would join Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Mitt Romney (R-Utah) in opposing Shelton's nomination. That left Republicans with just 50 votes in support of the Shelton, which fell to 47 as Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Rick Scott (R-Fla.) stayed home to quarantine after coronavirus exposure and Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) missed the vote as well. Meanwhile Democrats rounded up 50 votes as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris returned to the chamber.

But it's not game over for Shelton's nomination yet. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) switched his vote to oppose Shelton at the end of Tuesday's vote, allowing him to bring her nomination up again once those missing senators return. Still, Democrat Mark Kelly of Arizona will likely join the Senate after Thanksgiving after he won Arizona's special election to fill the late John McCain's seat. He'll replace Sen. Martha McSally (R), further complicating Shelton's future vote even if all Republicans are accounted for.

Trump nominated Shelton, a conservative economic commentator, after his adviser Stephen Moore withdrew from consideration when sexist past comments resurfaced. Kathryn Krawczyk

Opinion
Edit

Why Biden must investigate Trump

5:05 p.m.
Author: Ryan Cooper
Ryan Cooper

Joe Biden is wary of investigating Donald Trump's alleged crimes, several of his advisers have told NBC News. "One adviser said Biden has made it clear that he 'just wants to move on,'" the article states, though advisers also insist that, unlike Trump, Biden will not directly interfere with the Department of Justice. Such reticence would have no effect on the legal inquiries happening on the state and local level, though it would potentially let Trump off on many alleged federal offenses.

There are three important things to say about this. First, speaking to the press about how Biden is reluctant to prosecute Trump is itself putting political pressure on the future Department of Justice. No matter their level of professionalism, an administration's lawyers are going to look to the president for their cues.

Second, it is virtually beyond question that the entire Trump administration is riddled with crime. Right out in the open we have seen egregious violations of the Hatch Act, alleged blackmail and illegal coercion, the president running a massive bribery scheme through his business empire, and about a million other things. And that is just what is known publicly.

Third, it follows that the principle Biden is tiptoeing towards amounts to saying "presidents should be allowed to commit crimes with impunity." If a scofflaw so egregious as Trump can skate after he leaves office, then the rule of law is dead.

It is frankly baffling that Democrats are so timid about prosecuting Republican crimes. When Barack Obama took office, his predecessor had created a secret CIA torture program that accomplished nothing and was baldly illegal. Corruption and crime are very unpopular, and one would think that a party would leap at the chance to expose their opponent's criminal acts. But Obama refused to prosecute any of the major architects of the program, and in fact defended them in public. (Now one of the torturers is in charge of the CIA.)

We may have to hope that the legal violations are so enormous that Biden simply can't cover them up. It's a safe bet that if anyone takes even a cursory look into the Trump administration's inner workings, they will find breathtaking lawlessness. Ryan Cooper

the election is over
Edit

Lindsey Graham said he talked to multiple secretaries of state about voter fraud. They say that's not true.

4:44 p.m.

Elections officials across the country have a problem with Sen. Lindsey Graham's (R-S.C.) "just asking questions" shtick.

Even before President-elect Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 election, President Trump and his allies have been relentlessly questioning the results. While some of Trump's supporters have launched mostly-failed legal challenges to throw out votes in swing states Biden won, Graham took another approach, claiming he is innocently trying to investigate election integrity in states Biden coincidentally won.

Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) disputed Graham's methods on Monday, saying the senator asked him to "look hard and see how many ballots you could throw out." Gabriel Sterling, an aide to Raffensperger, confirmed that account to CNN on Tuesday.

In what seemed like to be another attempt to add legitimacy to his investigation, Graham said Tuesday he also talked to the secretaries of state in Arizona and Nevada — two states that Biden won, but also took a while to count their votes. But Arizona's Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D) said she hadn't heard from Graham.

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske (D) said the same, though Graham said he may have talked to some other election official in the state. Kathryn Krawczyk

he got game
Edit

Spike Lee will direct a musical about Viagra

3:41 p.m.
Spike Lee
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Following the success of his harrowing drama about Vietnam War veterans, Da 5 Bloods, Spike Lee's next feature film will be ... well, something a little different.

The filmmaker is set to direct a movie musical about the origins of Viagra, Deadline and Variety reported on Tuesday. The film will reportedly be based on the Esquire article "All Rise: The Untold Story of the Guys Who Launched Viagra," and Lee also wrote the screenplay with Kwame Kwei-Armah.

Lest one assume this news about a Viagra origins musical from Spike Lee is just some bizarre Mad Libs game that somehow made its way to print, Lee confirmed it himself, saying in a statement, "Finally Going Into My 4th Decade As A Filmmaker I Will Be Directing An DANCIN', ALL SINGIN' MUSICAL Spike Lee Joint And I Can't Wait."

The film doesn't have a release date or a title, not that Viagra: The Musical wouldn't work perfectly well. But should it end up making its way to the Academy Awards, that year's Best Original Song live performances may end up being a sight to behold. Until then, get those suggestions in for the movie's R-rated central song now — might we suggest "Let It Grow?" Brendan Morrow

election 2020
Edit

Georgia's Republican secretary of state says railing against absentee ballots cost Trump the state

3:17 p.m.

Georgia's Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger isn't holding back at this point.

Raffensperger has been at the forefront of an intra-party feud in Georgia over his handling of the election, which he has defended ardently, and over unfounded claims of voter fraud. On Tuesday, in an interview with Atlanta's WSB-TV, the secretary reportedly took the fight straight to President Trump, who he suggested had no one to blame but himself for his defeat.

Trump repeatedly railed against absentee voting leading up to the election, and Raffensperger believes that if he didn't sow distrust in the system, he could've picked up Georgia's 16 electoral votes, arguing that 24,000 Republicans who voted absentee in Georgia's GOP primaries did not vote in the general election. Raffensperger went so far as to say that Trump incidentally "suppressed" his own base with his complaints. Tim O'Donnell

pulp fiction
Edit

Quentin Tarantino to write a Once Upon a Time in Hollywood novelization

2:28 p.m.
Quentin Tarantino
Christopher Jue/Getty Images

Here's some news that's as real as a donut: Quentin Tarantino is writing a Once Upon a Time in Hollywood novel.

The writer and director has signed a two-book deal with an imprint of HarperCollins, under which he's set to write a novelization of his acclaimed 2019 film, Deadline and The Associated Press reported on Tuesday. The other book will be nonfiction and explore films of the 1970s.

Tarantino said on Tuesday he has a "tremendous amount of affection" for movie novelizations, describing the upcoming book as his "contribution to this often marginalized, yet beloved sub-genre in literature." He added that the novel will "further explore my characters and their world in a literary endeavor that can (hopefully) sit alongside its cinematic counterpart." The film takes place in Los Angeles in 1969 and stars Leonardo DiCaprio as actor Rick Dalton and Brad Pitt as stuntman Cliff Booth.

Tarantino had previously teased a potential novelization of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and explained that he originally conceived it as a novel. He has also announced plans to retire from directing after his next movie, at which point he says he might focus on writing books and plays.

"I kind of feel this is the time for the third act [of my life] to just lean a little bit more into the literary, which would be good as a new father, as a new husband," Tarantino said earlier this year, per IndieWire. "I wouldn't be grabbing my family and yanking them to Germany or Sri Lanka or wherever the next story takes place. I can be a little bit more of a homebody, and become a little bit more of a man of letters." Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.