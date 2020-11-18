See More Speed Reads
Apple lowers App Store fees for most developers amid antitrust scrutiny

11:58 a.m.
Apple Store
Eric Thayer/Getty Images

Apple says it's cutting App Store fees for the "vast majority" of developers — a move one critic argues shows that "they're sweating."

Apple on Wednesday said developers that made up to $1 million in annual revenue on their apps in 2020 can pay a reduced commission of 15 percent on sales of "digital goods and services," rather than the current level of 30 percent, beginning on Jan. 1, Bloomberg and The New York Times report. Bigger developers will still have to pay the 30 percent fee, however.

This App Store fee has faced heavy criticism from companies like Spotify and Epic Games, and antitrust regulators have examined Apple's "'gatekeeper' role" in the distribution of apps through the App Store. Spotify argues that the fee gives Apple an "unfair advantage," and Epic Games, the developer of the video game Fortnite, also sued Apple after getting itself kicked off the App Store for trying to get around the fee. In a subsequent lawsuit, Epic accused Apple of "unfair and anti-competitive actions."

Apple CEO Tim Cook said cutting the fee would "help small business owners," and the company cited an Analysis Group study it said found that its commission structure "is in the mainstream for app distribution and gaming platforms." But critics from bigger companies blasted the move, with Basecamp CTO David Heinemeier Hansson arguing that the "only good thing about this cynical, Machiavellian ploy by Apple to split developers with selective handouts, is that it shows they're sweating," per the Times.

Spotify also described the move as "window dressing," while Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney argued to the Times that Apple is "hoping to remove enough critics that they can get away with their blockade on competition," but "consumers will still pay inflated prices marked up by the Apple tax." Brendan Morrow

healthy reaction
Trump is reportedly upset Biden will steal his coronavirus vaccine thunder

11:33 a.m.
President Trump and Vice President-elect Joe Biden.
Morry Gash-Pool/Getty Images

Recent COVID-19 vaccine developments are undoubtedly good news for Americans and the world. But to President Trump, they're "nothing but a heap of frustration," The Daily Beast reports.

For the past few months, Trump had reportedly been dreaming up ways he could promote a COVID-19 vaccine once it was released. He "envisioned large, public, mask-free events," and "rallies to celebrate the successes of Operation Warp Speed," two individuals with direct knowledge of his private comments tell The Daily Beast. Trump also reportedly wanted to hold a news conference where he'd "read from a list of headlines, articles, and TV coverage that had either underestimated him or raised doubts about Operation Warp Speed's timeline," per The Daily Beast. Essentially, Trump was "looking forward to showing that he was right and the media was wrong," one of the sources said.

But with President-elect Joe Biden's win, Trump's boastful hopes have gone down the drain. As vaccine developments quickly poured in after Trump's loss, he has "grown preemptively annoyed that Biden will try to 'steal' credit from him for life-saving vaccine developments," The Daily Beast reports via two people who've spoken to the president. Olivia Troye, a former senior adviser on the coronavirus task force, echoed Trump's attempts to "politicize" vaccine development, recounting a time when Trump insisted the vaccine be ready before November. Kathryn Krawczyk

house leadership
House Democrats nominate Pelosi for another term as speaker

11:20 a.m.
Nancy Pelosi.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) path to another term leading the lower chamber got clearer Tuesday after a majority of House Democrats nominated her in a voice vote.

Pelosi is running unopposed, but will still need 218 votes when her nomination is put to the test before the full House in January. She has a narrower majority than she did in 2019, and there are enough Democrats who opposed her then to theoretically block her re-election, but The Hill notes that Pelosi has already gained the support of some of those defectors, and she looks likely to come away victorious.

Democrats on Tuesday also nominated House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (R-S.C.), a key ally of President-elect Joe Biden, for new terms, meaning leadership will likely look much the same as it has for the last two years. Read more at Politico and The Hill. Tim O'Donnell

election 2020
Official in charge of signing off on Biden's win is reportedly 'afraid on multiple levels'

10:20 a.m.
White House.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden's victory over President Trump can't be ascertained until General Services Administrator Emily Murphy signs off on it, but she is continuing to hold out while Trump refuses to concede. Murphy has been subject to criticism for delaying the inevitable, but sources close to her told CNN that the "consummate professional" believes she's doing "her honest duty as someone who has sworn true allegiance to the Constitution of the United States of America and the laws that govern her position."

The sources also said Murphy is struggling with what she considers a no-win situation. She reportedly feels pressure from both sides of the political spectrum as she tries to interpret unclear law and precedent. "She absolutely feels like she's in a hard place," a friend and former colleague told CNN. "She's afraid on multiple levels. It's a terrible situation."

Not everyone is as sympathetic, though. Another former colleague said that while Murphy is "an ethical and moral person," she is "absolutely making the wrong decision" since "there really is no question" that Biden won. Read more at CNN. Tim O'Donnell

senate showdown
1st Georgia Senate runoff poll shows both races essentially tied

10:17 a.m.
Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.
Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

The battle for control of the Senate rests in two remaining Georgia runoffs — and those races rest in the hands of a few undecided voters.

Both Georgia's regular and special Senate elections advanced to runoffs after no candidates gained a majority of the vote in this month's elections. And so far, both of those races remain essentially tied with very few voters left undecided, a Fox5 Atlanta and Insider Advantage poll finds.

In the regular Senate race, Sen. David Perdue (R) and Democrat Jon Ossoff are tied with 49 percent support, with just 2 percent of voters still undecided. And in the special race to fill retired Sen. Johnny Isakson's seat, Democrat Raphael Warnock narrowly beats Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R), 49-48. Just 3 percent of voters are undecided in that race.

Democrats flipped two seats in the 2020 election while Republicans flipped one, leaving the Democrats with 48 seats and Republicans with 50. A win for both Ossoff and Warnock would essentially give Democrats the majority with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as the Senate tiebreaker.

Insider Advantage and Fox5 Atlanta surveyed 800 likely Georgia voters on Nov. 16 via cell phone, with a margin of error of 3.5 percent. Kathryn Krawczyk

green light
FAA clears the Boeing 737 Max to resume flying

9:34 a.m.
Boeing 737 Max
David Ryder/Getty Images

The Federal Aviation Administration has cleared Boeing's 737 Max to fly again.

The FAA on Wednesday cleared the 737 Max to resume flying 20 months after it was grounded in March 2019 following two plane crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people, The New York Times reports.

Investigations into the two fatal crashes blamed issues with the plane's MCAS software, which "pushed the nose down repeatedly on both planes that crashed, overcoming the pilots' struggles to regain control," The Associated Press explains. The crashes were ultimately "the horrific culmination of a series of faulty technical assumptions by Boeing's engineers, a lack of transparency on the part of Boeing's management, and grossly insufficient oversight by the FAA," House Transportation Committee investigators concluded earlier this year.

The FAA previously determined that proposed changes to the 737 Max "effectively mitigate the airplane-related safety issues that contributed" to the crashes, and Boeing has said that its "updated software makes MCAS less powerful, so a pilot can more easily regain control of the plane," The Washington Post writes. Still, the Times reports that seeing as the FAA "must still approve pilot training procedures for each U.S. airline operating the Max" and "planes need to be updated," the 737 Max may not actually begin flying U.S. passengers again for "months." Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
Pfizer plans to seek COVID-19 vaccine authorization 'within days'

8:08 a.m.
Pfizer
Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine candidate has been found to be 95 percent effective in a final analysis, and the company plans to seek emergency use authorization in just a matter of days.

Pfizer and BioNTech on Wednesday announced that a final analysis of its coronavirus vaccine's phase three trial showed it was 95 percent effective against COVID-19, as of the 170 coronavirus cases reported in the trial, only eight were among those who received the vaccine, CNN reports.

Pfizer and BioNTech are planning to apply for emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for the vaccine "within days," ABC News reports. The FDA had required two months of safety data in order to seek emergency use authorization, a milestone Pfizer has achieved.

The companies also said Wednesday that "efficacy was consistent across age, race and ethnicity demographics," and the "observed efficacy in adults over 65 years of age was over 94 percent," per CNN. There have not been "any serious safety concerns related to the vaccine" reported, they said. Pfizer previously announced that an interim analysis suggested the vaccine candidate was more than 90 percent effective.

Moderna earlier this week also announced that its own coronavirus vaccine candidate appears to be nearly 95 percent effective. Both of these efficacy rates were far better than experts had been anticipating from a coronavirus vaccine. Once a vaccine against COVID-19 is approved, high-risk groups like health-care workers are expected to receive it first, and Pfizer and BioNTech say they can produce up to 50 million doses globally in 2020 and up to 1.3 billion doses by the end of 2021. Brendan Morrow

fox & friendly advice
Fox & Friends' Brian Kilmeade says it's time for Trump to start 'coordinating' with 'the Biden team'

7:43 a.m.

Allies of President Trump appear to be getting more comfortable publicly nodding to President-elect Joe Biden's victory, even as they support Trump's legal windmill-tilting to try and reverse the results. Trump's favorite morning news show, Fox & Friends, joined the chorus Wednesday morning, urging Trump to at least allow the presidential transition process to begin. "It's in the country's best interest if he starts coordinating on the virus and starts coordinating on security with the Biden team," co-host Brian Kilmeade said.

Trump has not conceded the race, and Biden can't start getting top-secret intelligence briefings or interface with federal officials — notably including the teams preparing to roll out the COVID-19 vaccine — until Trump's General Services Administration chief, Emily Murphy, formally approves the transition. Many top Trump administration officials have also refused to acknowledge Biden's victory, but National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said Monday that "if the Biden-Harris ticket is determined to be the winner — and obviously things look that way now — we'll have a very professional transition from the National Security Council."

It wasn't all harsh reality and tough love on Fox & Friends, though. Kilmeade and his colleagues also disclosed his surprisingly strong aversion to having his name misspelled as "Brain." Peter Weber

