all the president's books
Barack Obama's new memoir is breaking sales records

9:31 p.m.
Copies of Barack Obama's new book.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama's new memoir, A Promised Land, has already shattered one record, and appears to be on track to breaking a few more.

In the first 24 hours of its release, A Promised Land sold almost 890,000 copies in the United States and Canada. This includes e-books, audio books, and pre-orders, and is a first day sales record for publisher Penguin Random House. Former first lady Michelle Obama's 2018 memoir, Becoming, sold 725,000 copies in North America on its first day, and remains a bestseller for Crown, the imprint that publishes the Obamas.

David Drake, the publisher of Crown, told The Associated Press he is "thrilled with the first day sales. They reflect the widespread excitement that readers have for President Obama's highly anticipated and extraordinarily written book."

AP reports that based on the numbers, Obama's book will likely become the best-selling presidential memoir in modern history. On their first days of release, former President Bill Clinton's My Life sold about 400,000 copies in North America, while former President George W. Bush's Decision Points sold about 220,000 copies. Both books have since sold between 3.5 and 4 million copies. Catherine Garcia

NRA in Disarray
NRA to suspend insurance business in New York, pay $2.5 million fine

10:37 p.m.
The NRA logo.
Paul J. Richards/AFP via Getty Images

The National Rifle Association has agreed to settle charges filed in New York connected to its insurance business.

The gun rights organization was accused of selling insurance to members without a license and regularly keeping premiums for itself without telling customers, Reuters reports. On Wednesday, New York's Department of Financial Services announced the NRA will suspend its insurance business in the state for five years and pay a $2.5 million fine.

State Insurance Superintendent Linda Lacewell said insurance broker Lockton Cos. promoted an NRA-branded program called Carry Guard, which illegally claimed to cover criminal defense costs and the "intentional" use of firearms in shootings, Reuters reports. The NRA also said it offered coverage at "the lowest possibly cost," but kept between 13.7 percent and 21.9 percent of premiums paid.

The NRA, which in agreeing to settle did not admit any wrongdoing, said it did not underwrite its insurance programs and had the products marketed by industry experts. "The DFS inquiry, which began with a roar, ends with a whimper," William Brewer, a lawyer for the NRA, said in a statement.

In August, New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) sued to dissolve the NRA, accusing the organization of widespread corruption. The insurance settlement does not effect other pending litigation between the NRA and New York state. Catherine Garcia

hope in the time of coronavirus
Sen. Steve Daines says he participated in Pfizer vaccine trial, tested positive for antibodies

8:32 p.m.
Sen. Steve Daines.
Larry French/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) revealed on Wednesday that after participating in Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine trial, he has COVID-19 antibodies.

"My goal is to help build confidence and trust for Montanans and the American people wondering if they should take the vaccine when it is approved," Daines said in a statement. "This is about saving lives."

Daines and his wife participated in a blind vaccine trial conducted in Bozeman. While they don't know if they received the vaccine or a placebo, the presence of COVID-19 antibodies indicates Daines was either given the vaccine or was previously exposed to the virus.

On Wednesday, Pfizer announced its vaccine is 95 percent effective, and the company will ask the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization. Daines said that while he thinks "a vaccine is key to getting back to normal, I do not believe in mandating it. I would, however, encourage people to get the vaccine once approved, in consultation with their doctor." Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
U.S. coronavirus death toll hits 250,000

7:21 p.m.
A man prays at a memorial for American COVID-19 victims.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

The U.S. coronavirus death toll topped 250,000 on Wednesday, with nearly every state reporting an increase in new daily cases compared to this time last week.

In March, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, predicted that the coronavirus might kill up to 240,000 Americans. The deadliest day of the pandemic was April 15, with 2,752 deaths reported that day. Experts say that this winter, there could be 2,000 deaths reported a day, and "it all depends on what we do and how we address this outbreak," Dr. Jeffrey Shaman of Columbia University told The New York Times. "That is going to determine how much it runs through us."

As of Wednesday, more than 11.5 million coronavirus cases have been reported in the United States, and on Tuesday, there were 76,830 Americans hospitalized with COVID-19. Shaman warns that while there is good news on the horizon regarding vaccines, the virus is still here, and the numbers will continue to go up as people gather for the holidays and tire of taking preventative measures. It's important that Americans wear masks and avoid crowds because "we have a lot of people who have not been infected with this yet," Shaman told the Times. "If you get complacent, the virus does not care. It is just going to come back." Catherine Garcia

a home theater near you
Wonder Woman 1984 to debut on HBO Max and in theaters at the same time

7:18 p.m.
Wonder Woman 1984
Warner Bros. Pictures

At least one more major blockbuster movie is still scheduled to hit theaters in 2020 — but now, you can also find it on streaming.

The highly-anticipated superhero sequel Wonder Woman 1984 will debut both in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously on Dec. 25, The Hollywood Reporter and Variety reported on Wednesday. The news was confirmed by director Patty Jenkins, who recommended fans "watch it in theaters, where it is made safe to do so" but "in the safety of your home on HBO Max where it is not."

The Wonder Woman sequel had already been scheduled to be released on Christmas Day, but it was set for a traditional, theatrical-only release. With theaters not open everywhere and COVID-19 cases spiking, though, it looked increasingly unlikely that this plan would go forward. Other blockbusters scheduled for 2020, including Marvel's Black Widow, had already adjusted their release plans, with most being delayed to next year. Rather than postpone Wonder Woman once again, though, Warner Bros. has opted to take it to streaming while still allowing it to play theatrically where possible.

A film like Wonder Woman hitting theaters and streaming at the same time would have been unthinkable prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the theatrical release model has shifted rapidly in 2020 due to theater closures, and already some deals are being made to shorten the established time between when a movie releases in theaters and when you can watch it at home, which has typically been about three months. Disney also debuted Mulan on Disney+ for $30 in September after planning a typical theatrical release.

Wonder Woman hitting HBO Max on Dec. 25 means Christmas will still be a busy time for the movie industry despite the pandemic, as on that same day, the latest Pixar film, Soul, will hit Disney+. Unlike with Mulan, though, Soul will be available for no additional fee. Brendan Morrow

Edit

Charlie Brown holiday specials will air on TV again after backlash

5:48 p.m.
A Charlie Brown Christmas
Apple TV+

Apple sure got a lot of grief over the Charlie Brown holiday specials' departure from broadcast TV — but now, the tradition will continue after all.

On Wednesday, Apple announced a deal to air A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and A Charlie Brown Christmas on PBS this year, The Associated Press reports. The Thanksgiving special is scheduled to air on Nov. 22, while the Christmas special will air on Dec. 13.

Apple had announced last month that Apple TV+ would stream the Charlie Brown specials for Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas, though viewers would be able to watch them without a subscription for a few days. But the news prompted backlash online considering this would be the first time in almost six decades that the specials wouldn't air on television, CBS News reports. They had in recent years been airing annually on ABC. The Halloween special It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, ultimately never aired on broadcast TV last month, AP notes.

But the Thanksgiving and Christmas specials will now air on PBS without ads, and they'll also still be streaming on Apple TV+ as well, Apple said. It wasn't clear whether this might continue into next year, though, or whether, much like Lucy with the football, Apple will pull the specials away from TV viewers once again. Brendan Morrow

Blast from the past
Trump's top election law adviser once called him 'one of the greatest threats to our liberty'

5:36 p.m.

Jenna Ellis, a top legal adviser for the Trump campaign, has remained steadfast in her support for President Trump in the days post-election, as he refuses to concede the race to President-elect Joe Biden. But she wasn't always so fond of the commander-in-chief, CNN reports.

Back when Trump was running for the first time in 2016, Ellis made several comments on her Facebook page and on local Colorado radio shows deriding him. Writes CNN, she, at one time or another, described Trump as an "idiot," a "bully," and "dirtbag," while also arguing that he did not espouse American or Christian values. During a 2016 radio appearance, while referring to Trump seeking stricter libel laws, she said he was "one of the greatest threats to our liberty."

Ellis also went after his supporters, writing that she "could spend a full-time job just responding to the ridiculous illogical, inconsistent, and blatantly stupid arguments supporting Trump" before stating that his backers didn't "care about facts or logic."

Of course, stories like this haven't been uncommon throughout the Trump era — there are numerous people in his administration, as well as now-loyal lawmakers, who had strong words for the president before he took office before eventually becoming prominent defenders of his leadership — and Ellis said in a statement Wednesday that she had changed her mind over time. But NBC News' Benjy Sarlin makes the case that Ellis' comments and posts, particularly those that alluded to a potential authoritarian streak, are especially damaging, given that she's boosting his efforts, based on unfounded claims of voter fraud, to overturn the results of an election he lost. Read more at CNN. Tim O'Donnell

transition decisions
Trump's last-minute foreign policy dumps are reportedly an attempt to overwhelm Biden and drown his agenda

5:15 p.m.
President Trump.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump is making a lot of lame-duck foreign policy decisions that could further his agenda for months and years to come.

Trump fired the defense secretary and other Pentagon officials last week, telling acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller to focus on cyber and irregular warfare, particularly in China, an administration official tells CNN. The administration is "contemplating new terrorist designations in Yemen that could complicate efforts to broker peace," CNN continues. And it authorized a huge arms sale to the United Arab Emirates that could heighten tensions throughout the Middle East.

All of these moves are plunging the U.S. into tricky territory right before President-elect Joe Biden takes office — and that just may be the point. As one administration official tells CNN, the administration is aiming to "set so many fires that it will be hard for the Biden administration to put them all out." And by forcing Biden into some foreign policy decisions he may have wanted to avoid, Trump could be setting Biden up to follow his agenda even after he's gone from the White House.

The strategy "could raise national security risks and will surely compound challenges for the Biden team," CNN writes. But if Biden quickly reverses Trump's decisions, it could also earn him respect and appreciation from foreign adversaries, people close to the Biden transition team say. Other experts noted that some of Biden's foreign policy goals aren't incredibly different from Biden's — withdrawing from Afghanistan, denuclearizing Iran, and managing China's aggression, for example. The two leaders just have very different ways of achieving those goals. Read more at CNN. Kathryn Krawczyk

