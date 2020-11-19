See More Speed Reads
Not Miller Time
Edit

Judge orders Trump administration to stop expelling migrant children under COVID-19 public health order

12:32 a.m.
Migrant child at Mexico border
Guillermo Arias/AFP/Getty Images

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington, D.C., ordered the Trump administration Wednesday to stop "expelling" unaccompanied young migrants at the U.S. border with Mexico, also suggesting the administration's use of an emergency public health law to seal the border might not pass legal muster.

Sullivan declined to stay his preliminary injunction, meaning the Homeland Security Department will have to stop returning unaccompanied minors to Mexico or flying them home while DHS appeals the ruling, as expected. Either way, this will push a decision into the Biden administration. President-elect Joe Biden has not said he will review or reverse most of President Trump's border policies, but has not specified his plans for the expulsion regime.

The Trump administration pressured the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in March to use its emergency public health powers under Title 42, Section 265 of the U.S. Code to effectively halt all migration at U.S. borders. Dr. Martin Cetron, the CDC's director of global migration and quarantine, refused to sign the order, ProPublica reported in October, telling a colleague, "It's just morally wrong to use a public authority that has never, ever, ever been used this way. It's to keep Hispanics out of the country.." CDC Director Robert Redfield signed it instead.

Through September, the U.S. government has used the order to expel 204,787 migrants processed at the U.S.-Mexico border, DHS says, and the ACLU says nearly 14,000 of those asylum-seekers were children.

Sullivan, while not ruling on the legality of adults and families crossing the border, did note that the 19th century law did not mention expulsion powers. "The court agrees that the undisputed authority granted in Section 265 is extraordinary and that the COVID-19 pandemic is unprecedented," he wrote in his two-page ruling. "But that is entirely distinguishable from whether or not Section 265 authorizes the government to expel persons."

Lee Gelernt, director of the ACLU's Immigration Rights Project, called Sullivan's ruling "an enormous step" and an effective repudiation of "the most egregious asylum policy this administration has enacted, because it completely bypasses the entire asylum system." Karla Marisol Vargas with the Texas Civil Rights Project said the lawsuit confirms "what we already knew: The Trump administration cannot weaponize a pandemic to destroy long-established protections for children with a shadow system of zero accountability." Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Edit

Woman reunites with 1st grade teacher who taught her to speak English 40 years ago

1:25 a.m.

Ana Reyes couldn't remember her first grade teacher's name, but she never forgot the kindness she showed her, coming to school early every day in order to teach Reyes English.

Reyes, 46, immigrated to Louisville, Kentucky, when she was in kindergarten, after living in Spain and Uruguay. The next year, her first grade teacher, Pat Harkleroad, noticed that Reyes was struggling due to the language barrier, and immediately set up one-on-one English lessons. "I've thought about that countless times over the years and discussed it with many friends," Reyes told People. "I know I was incredibly lucky."

With the limited information she had — Reyes knew the name of her elementary school and the year she was there for first grade — Reyes asked the Kentucky Department of Education to help her track down the teacher who changed her life. They were able to find Harkleroad, 77, and on Friday, after they both tested negative for COVID-19, Reyes and Harkleroad reconnected.

"Being able to say thank you to someone who changed my life felt so meaningful and uplifting," Reyes said. "And realizing that Mrs. Harkleroad is just as wonderful as I remembered her was very affirming. I know I will never forget the day." Harkleroad told People she "wasn't gonna let this girl fall through the cracks." Reyes, she added, was "willing to work hard" and "soaked up everything like a little sponge."

It didn't take long for Reyes to become fluent in English, and she went on to flourish in school, eventually graduating from Harvard Law and earning a master's in international public policy from Johns Hopkins University. Now a lawyer, Reyes told People that she was inspired by Harkleroad to help others, and that's one reason why her work includes representing refugees, pro bono. Catherine Garcia

behind the scenes
Edit

Some Trump officials are stealthily reaching out to Biden's transition team

12:13 a.m.
The White House.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Behind the scenes, some current and former members of the Trump administration are contacting members of President-elect Joe Biden's transition team, keeping their overtures quiet and informal due to President Trump's refusal to concede the election, several people with knowledge of the matter told CNN.

The General Services Administration has yet to ascertain the election, which triggers the formal transition and gives the Biden team funding and access to federal agencies. One current Trump administration official told CNN that to make up for a lack of formal briefings, several colleagues are carefully reaching out to Biden's transition members, making sure that they don't reveal anything "that would get us in trouble. Just an offer to be of help. They know what we mean, and what we can and can't do or say."

Kate Bedingfield, the Biden campaign's deputy campaign manager and a transition adviser, told CNN it takes "more than former officials choosing to step forward and be helpful to ensure a smooth transition of power. GSA should follow the law and ascertain the results of the election so that Americans get a smooth and effective hand off between administrations." Read more at CNN. Catherine Garcia

NRA in Disarray
Edit

NRA to suspend insurance business in New York, pay $2.5 million fine

November 18, 2020
The NRA logo.
Paul J. Richards/AFP via Getty Images

The National Rifle Association has agreed to settle charges filed in New York connected to its insurance business.

The gun rights organization was accused of selling insurance to members without a license and regularly keeping premiums for itself without telling customers, Reuters reports. On Wednesday, New York's Department of Financial Services announced the NRA will suspend its insurance business in the state for five years and pay a $2.5 million fine.

State Insurance Superintendent Linda Lacewell said insurance broker Lockton Cos. promoted an NRA-branded program called Carry Guard, which illegally claimed to cover criminal defense costs and the "intentional" use of firearms in shootings, Reuters reports. The NRA also said it offered coverage at "the lowest possible cost," but kept between 13.7 percent and 21.9 percent of premiums paid.

The NRA, which in agreeing to settle did not admit any wrongdoing, said it did not underwrite its insurance programs and had the products marketed by industry experts. "The DFS inquiry, which began with a roar, ends with a whimper," William Brewer, a lawyer for the NRA, said in a statement.

In August, New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) sued to dissolve the NRA, accusing the organization of widespread corruption. The insurance settlement does not affect other pending litigation between the NRA and New York state. Catherine Garcia

all the president's books
Edit

Barack Obama's new memoir is breaking sales records

November 18, 2020
Copies of Barack Obama's new book.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama's new memoir, A Promised Land, has already shattered one record, and appears to be on track to breaking a few more.

In the first 24 hours of its release, A Promised Land sold almost 890,000 copies in the United States and Canada. This includes e-books, audio books, and pre-orders, and is a first day sales record for publisher Penguin Random House. Former first lady Michelle Obama's 2018 memoir, Becoming, sold 725,000 copies in North America on its first day, and remains a bestseller for Crown, the imprint that publishes the Obamas.

David Drake, the publisher of Crown, told The Associated Press he is "thrilled with the first day sales. They reflect the widespread excitement that readers have for President Obama's highly anticipated and extraordinarily written book."

AP reports that based on the numbers, Obama's book will likely become the best-selling presidential memoir in modern history. On their first days of release, former President Bill Clinton's My Life sold about 400,000 copies in North America, while former President George W. Bush's Decision Points sold about 220,000 copies. Both books have since sold between 3.5 and 4 million copies. Catherine Garcia

hope in the time of coronavirus
Edit

Sen. Steve Daines says he participated in Pfizer vaccine trial, tested positive for antibodies

November 18, 2020
Sen. Steve Daines.
Larry French/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) revealed on Wednesday that after participating in Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine trial, he has COVID-19 antibodies.

"My goal is to help build confidence and trust for Montanans and the American people wondering if they should take the vaccine when it is approved," Daines said in a statement. "This is about saving lives."

Daines and his wife participated in a blind vaccine trial conducted in Bozeman. While they don't know if they received the vaccine or a placebo, the presence of COVID-19 antibodies indicates Daines was either given the vaccine or was previously exposed to the virus.

On Wednesday, Pfizer announced its vaccine is 95 percent effective, and the company will ask the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization. Daines said that while he thinks "a vaccine is key to getting back to normal, I do not believe in mandating it. I would, however, encourage people to get the vaccine once approved, in consultation with their doctor." Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

U.S. coronavirus death toll hits 250,000

November 18, 2020
A man prays at a memorial for American COVID-19 victims.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

The U.S. coronavirus death toll topped 250,000 on Wednesday, with nearly every state reporting an increase in new daily cases compared to this time last week.

In March, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, predicted that the coronavirus might kill up to 240,000 Americans. The deadliest day of the pandemic was April 15, with 2,752 deaths reported that day. Experts say that this winter, there could be 2,000 deaths reported a day, and "it all depends on what we do and how we address this outbreak," Dr. Jeffrey Shaman of Columbia University told The New York Times. "That is going to determine how much it runs through us."

As of Wednesday, more than 11.5 million coronavirus cases have been reported in the United States, and on Tuesday, there were 76,830 Americans hospitalized with COVID-19. Shaman warns that while there is good news on the horizon regarding vaccines, the virus is still here, and the numbers will continue to go up as people gather for the holidays and tire of taking preventative measures. It's important that Americans wear masks and avoid crowds because "we have a lot of people who have not been infected with this yet," Shaman told the Times. "If you get complacent, the virus does not care. It is just going to come back." Catherine Garcia

a home theater near you
Edit

Wonder Woman 1984 to debut on HBO Max and in theaters at the same time

November 18, 2020
Wonder Woman 1984
Warner Bros. Pictures

At least one more major blockbuster movie is still scheduled to hit theaters in 2020 — but now, you can also find it on streaming.

The highly-anticipated superhero sequel Wonder Woman 1984 will debut both in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously on Dec. 25, The Hollywood Reporter and Variety reported on Wednesday. The news was confirmed by director Patty Jenkins, who recommended fans "watch it in theaters, where it is made safe to do so" but "in the safety of your home on HBO Max where it is not."

The Wonder Woman sequel had already been scheduled to be released on Christmas Day, but it was set for a traditional, theatrical-only release. With theaters not open everywhere and COVID-19 cases spiking, though, it looked increasingly unlikely that this plan would go forward. Other blockbusters scheduled for 2020, including Marvel's Black Widow, had already adjusted their release plans, with most being delayed to next year. Rather than postpone Wonder Woman once again, though, Warner Bros. has opted to take it to streaming while still allowing it to play theatrically where possible.

A film like Wonder Woman hitting theaters and streaming at the same time would have been unthinkable prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the theatrical release model has shifted rapidly in 2020 due to theater closures, and already some deals are being made to shorten the established time between when a movie releases in theaters and when you can watch it at home, which has typically been about three months. Disney also debuted Mulan on Disney+ for $30 in September after planning a typical theatrical release.

Wonder Woman hitting HBO Max on Dec. 25 means Christmas will still be a busy time for the movie industry despite the pandemic, as on that same day, the latest Pixar film, Soul, will hit Disney+. Unlike with Mulan, though, Soul will be available for no additional fee. Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.