Lara Trump is reportedly considering running for Senate in North Carolina

President Trump may or may not run again in 2024 following his re-election loss, but another Trump could end up seeking office sooner.

Lara Trump, the president's daughter-in-law, "has been telling associates she is considering a run for Senate in 2022," The New York Times reported on Thursday.

This bid would be for the North Carolina Senate seat currently occupied by Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), who doesn't plan to seek re-election in 2022. Lara Trump is the wife of the president's son Eric, and she served as an adviser to his 2020 campaign. Previously, she was a producer for Inside Edition.

While Lara Trump didn't comment on her reported political ambitions to the Times, Trump campaign adviser Mercedes Schlapp praised her as "very charismatic" and someone who "has a natural instinct for politics," adding that "in North Carolina, in particular, she's a household name and people know her."

Should she decide to run, though, she's likely to face plenty of competition including from someone else close to the president. After all, the Times reports that White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who formerly represented North Carolina in the House of Representatives, "is widely expected to move back home and run for the seat as well." Read more at The New York Times. Brendan Morrow