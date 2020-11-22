Ronna McDaniel has reportedly warned Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle could succeed her as RNC chair

-
Ronna McDaniel has reportedly warned Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle could succeed her as RNC chair12:25 p.m.
-
Chris Christie: Trump's legal team has been a 'national embarrassment'1:17 p.m.
-
How some states will attempt to avoid wasting coronavirus vaccines in the early stages11:31 a.m.
-
Regeneron's antibody cocktail gets FDA emergency green light10:39 a.m.
-
Conservative judge likens Trump case in Pennsylvania to Frankenstein's monster while tossing lawsuit8:18 a.m.
-
Republicans launch Pennsylvania lawsuit that argues GOP-backed bill allowing universal mail voting is unconstitutionalNovember 21, 2020
-
Biden reportedly could sacrifice unemployment benefit boost to secure relief billNovember 21, 2020
-
Ethiopia turns down mediation offer as intra-country conflict escalatesNovember 21, 2020
