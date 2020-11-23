General Services Administration tells Biden transition can officially begin

Emily Murphy, head of the General Services Administration, notified President-elect Joe Biden in a letter on Monday that her office is prepared to start the formal presidential transition process.

The transition was delayed by several weeks because Murphy would not ascertain the election, a move that Democrats and Republicans alike criticized, saying this was harming national security and slowing down the fight against the coronavirus. Biden can now receive federal funds and have access to government agencies and resources.

Murphy wrote in her letter that she was "never directly or indirectly pressured by any Executive Branch official — including those who work at the White House or GSA." Shortly after her letter was made public, President Trump tweeted his thanks to Murphy for her "steadfast dedication and loyalty to our country." He claimed she has been "harassed, threatened, and abused," adding that while he will "keep up the good fight" in his attempt to overturn the election results, he is "recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same." Catherine Garcia