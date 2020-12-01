The White House is getting ready to host a slate of lavish holiday parties, pandemic be darned

-
The White House is getting ready to host a slate of lavish holiday parties, pandemic be darned12:02 p.m.
Bipartisan Senate group pushes $908 billion COVID-19 relief bill11:31 a.m.
Giuliani has reportedly talked with Trump about a possible 'pre-emptive' pardon11:25 a.m.
U.S. air quality monitors have a terrible record of detecting even the most obvious pollution10:36 a.m.
Facebook's oversight board announces 1st cases10:21 a.m.
Trump wants Georgia's GOP governor to 'call off the election'10:07 a.m.
Trump attorney says ousted cybersecurity chief who debunked voter fraud claims should be 'shot'8:35 a.m.
2 Georgia Democrats are competing Tuesday to serve the final month of Rep. John Lewis' term7:28 a.m.
