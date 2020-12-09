See More Speed Reads
This just in
Hunter Biden reveals he's under federal investigation for his 'tax affairs,' denies wrongdoing

4:44 p.m.
Hunter Biden
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Town & Country

President-elect Joe Biden's son Hunter is under federal investigation for his "tax affairs," he revealed on Wednesday.

In a statement released by the president-elect's transition team, Hunter Biden said the U.S. Attorney's Office in Delaware on Tuesday advised his legal counsel "that they are investigating my tax affairs."

"I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors," Hunter Biden said.

A statement from the Biden-Harris transition also said the president-elect is "deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger."

Further details about the federal investigation weren't provided in the statement. But CNN reports that investigators "have been examining multiple financial issues, including whether Hunter Biden and associates violated tax and money laundering laws in business dealings in foreign countries, principally China." CNN also reports the investigation "began as early as 2018." Brendan Morrow

paying for it
House passes stopgap funding bill to avoid government shutdown

5:12 p.m.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

The House on Wednesday voted 343-67 to approve a stopgap government funding bill, giving lawmakers another week to negotiate next year's funding.

Congress first approved a short-term continuing resolution in September extending funding until this Friday, and extended it until next Friday with this vote. The soon-to-be narrowly split House has had a hard time agreeing to funding for the next year.

The vote comes as the House, Senate, and White House continue to negotiate a coronavirus relief bill. Democratic leaders are open to negotiation on a $916 billion bill based on a bipartisan Senate proposal, but have rejected the fact that it only extends $600 stimulus checks to Americans and reduces unemployment insurance funding from $180 billion to $40 billion. Kathryn Krawczyk

surprise!
The Trumps are reportedly preparing to move out of the White House

4:51 p.m.
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump.
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

Behind the scenes, the Trumps are reportedly doing what every lame-duck first family should: packing up.

While President Trump still hasn't admitted that he'll be leaving the White House in a month, first lady Melania Trump has been quietly packing and getting ready for life at Mar-a-Lago, CNN reports. That reportedly includes divvying up where the Trumps' personal belongings will be headed, picking out her own china to leave behind, and planning her own twist on the traditional first lady memoir.

Back in April, Melania Trump brought on a special, unpaid government employee — former White House Office of Administration head Marcia Lee Kelly — who has since been helping the Trumps on their outward transition. Among the first lady's reported tasks for Kelly was asking around in the White House to find out whether she'll get any perks once she leaves the White House. The president will get some benefits, but Melania will only get a $20,000-a-year pension if he dies.

Regardless, she has still been spending her days "overseeing shipments of personal items" to Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort and Trump Tower in New York City, CNN writes. She has already picked out the patterns for the traditional china set each first lady leaves at the White House, and has reportedly hired the same interior decorator Trump had redecorate the White House residence to add a similar charm to Mar-a-Lago. But we shouldn't expect a Becoming-style memoir from this first lady; she's considering a "photo-centric coffee table book" about White House hospitality or her redesign projects, a source in the publishing industry tells CNN.

And as for the president's potential 2024 run, well, "That might not go over well" with his wife, a source told CNN. As the source put it, "she just wants to go home." Read more about the Trumps' post-White House life at CNN. Kathryn Krawczyk

file under: hypocrisy
17 red states join Texas' lawsuit to throw out blue states' ballots — even though some had the same voting rules

4:16 p.m.

Texas and a slew of other GOP-leaning states are accusing four blue states of doing the same things they did.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) filed a lawsuit Tuesday asking the Supreme Court to overturn votes in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, thus reversing President-elect Joe Biden's win. Seventeen more states signed on to the suit on Wednesday, though they probably won't do much to further the case's very slim chances of success.

Essentially, the Texas lawsuit alleges executive officials in the four states that went for Biden improperly tweaked voting rules, thus invalidating their results. But Texas' own Republican governor did exactly the same thing, using an executive order to extend the early voting period for the 2020 election, Reuters' Brad Heath notes. The suit also alleges Pennsylvania's decision to accept late-arriving ballots "raise[s] concerns about election integrity" there, even though Kansas and Mississippi, two supporters in the case, accepted late ballots as well.

President Trump signaled support for the suit on Wednesday, tweeting that "we will be intervening in the Texas case," but not exactly spelling out what "intervening" meant. Maryland's Democratic Attorney General Brian Frosh meanwhile had these harsh words for the suit he would definitely not be joining. Kathryn Krawczyk

break-up?
FTC sues Facebook to divest of WhatsApp and Instagram

4:02 p.m.
Facebook
JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

Facebook has just been slammed with major lawsuits from 48 state attorneys general and the Federal Trade Commission accusing it of anticompetitive actions.

The FTC and the state attorneys general on Wednesday filed antitrust lawsuits against Facebook, which centered around the company's acquisition of Instagram and WhatsApp and asked the court to potentially require they be sold, The Washington Post reports.

The FTC accused Facebook of "a years-long course of anticompetitive conduct," alleging its acquisitions of WhatsApp and Instagram were part of a "systematic strategy" to "eliminate threats to its monopoly." The agency said it's seeking a court injunction that could "require divestitures of assets, including Instagram and WhatsApp." This would amount to "effectively breaking up Facebook as we know it," CNN notes.

"Our aim is to roll back Facebook's anticompetitive conduct and restore competition so that innovation and free competition can thrive," said Ian Conner, director of the FTC's Bureau of Competition.

A lawsuit brought by 48 state attorneys general and led by New York Attorney General Letitia James also accused Facebook of having "illegally acquired competitors in a predatory manner." This lawsuit is asking the court to "provide any additional relief it determines is appropriate, including the divestiture or restructuring of illegally acquired companies," a statement from James said.

These lawsuits, the Post wrote, present "the most significant political and legal threats to Facebook in its roughly 17-year history." Facebook in a statement said, "Years after the FTC cleared our acquisitions, the government now wants a do-over with no regard for the impact that precedent would have on the broader business community or the people who choose our products every day." Brendan Morrow

Another One
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf tests positive for coronavirus

3:06 p.m.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D) has become the latest government official to test positive for COVID-19.

Wolf received the positive diagnosis during a "routine test" on Tuesday, he said in a Wednesday statement. "I have no symptoms and feeling well," Wolf added, saying he would be working remotely as he quarantines at home with his wife Frances. "My positive test is a reminder that no one is immune from COVID," Wolf continued, reminding Pennsylvanians to wear a mask, stay home, and socially distance."

Pennsylvania, like the rest of the country, is currently seeing an uncontrolled spread of COVID-19. It has seen case counts grow by more than 50 percent over the past few weeks, and ICU beds throughout the state are 80 percent full as well, according to Health and Human Services Department data.

Wolf has had a more nationally prominent role over the past month as his state provided some of the deciding votes that gave President-elect Joe Biden the presidency. Kathryn Krawczyk

picky pete
Pete Buttigieg reportedly really wants a Cabinet spot — but not just any Cabinet spot

2:36 p.m.
Pete Buttigieg.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Pete Buttigieg is reportedly ready to make his political return — if President-elect Joe Biden can find a suitable place for him.

The former South Bend, Indiana, mayor proved a strong contender in the crowded 2020 Democratic primaries before dropping out and endorsing Biden. He's now seeking a spot in the Biden administration, and is a little picky about where he ends up, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.

Buttigieg's top choice in a Biden administration was reportedly ambassador to the United Nations — a Cabinet-level post in Buttigieg's preferred arena of foreign policy. But Biden passed Buttigieg over for that role, giving it to Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who has worked in Foreign Service almost as long as Buttigieg has been alive.

It's not that Biden isn't fond of Buttigieg; He has gone so far as to compare the former mayor to his late son Beau. Instead, Biden has been focused on picking women and people of color for his top spots — something that has frustrated those looking for LGBTQ leaders in the Democratic administration, Washington Blade reports. And Buttigieg hasn't made it easy for Biden to include him either. Buttigieg shook off talks of being Biden's Office of Management and Budget director because he wanted a "real Cabinet" position and not a "staff-level" job, a Democratic insider tells Washington Blade. He also reportedly squashed talks of leading the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Now, Biden is considering giving Buttigieg a high-profile ambassadorship, potentially even sending him to China, Axios reports. Buttigieg is also reportedly being considered for some remaining domestic roles — something his supporters see as a way to build his profile before another presidential run. Kathryn Krawczyk

Solving COVID
Canada becomes the 3rd country to approve Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

1:28 p.m.
Pfizer
Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine has just earned approval in another country.

The COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech on Wednesday received authorization in Canada, with regulator Health Canada announcing it finished reviewing the necessary safety and efficacy data, The New York Times reports.

"After a thorough, independent review of the evidence, Health Canada has determined that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine meets the Department's stringent safety, efficacy and quality requirements for use in Canada," Health Canada said. "...Canadians can feel confident that the review process was rigorous and that we have strong monitoring systems in place."

Canada was the third country to approve the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer, which was previously authorized in the United Kingdom and Bahrain, The Wall Street Journal notes. Canada will receive "up to 249,000 doses this month," according to The Associated Press. In the United States, Pfizer has applied for emergency approval from the Food and Drug Administration. The vaccine could potentially be approved in the U.S. not long after a key FDA meeting on Thursday, Bloomberg reports.

News of Canada's approval of the Pfizer vaccine comes after regulators in the U.K., where vaccinations began this week, advised that people who have a "significant history of allergic reactions" shouldn't receive the vaccine for now while they investigate two adverse responses. Brendan Morrow

