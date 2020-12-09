Michigan House says 29 members, staffers have tested positive for COVID-19 this year

The office of the Speaker of the Michigan House of Representatives on Wednesday said 29 House members and staffers have tested positive for the coronavirus so far this year, making the announcement one day after an investigation was launched into the House over possible workplace violations.

A spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity on Tuesday said the probe was initiated by a complaint filed by an employee of the House, but the department was unable to provide any additional information.

Last Wednesday, President Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani testified before members of the House about baseless voter fraud allegations, and did not wear a mask. On Sunday, Trump announced Giuliani had tested positive for COVID-19, and the health officer for Ingham County, Linda Vail, said it was highly likely Giuliani was contagious during his visit, and people who were around him should quarantine.

The Speaker's office said eight representatives and 21 staffers have tested positive, but did not share when they were infected and if any cases were reported after Giuliani's visit. Catherine Garcia