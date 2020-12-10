Another 853,000 Americans filed jobless claims last week, more than expected

Evidently, just one surprise 2020 album wasn't enough for Taylor Swift.

Swift revealed Thursday she's about to drop another surprise album, her second to be released this year after Folklore. This one is called Evermore, and Swift described it as Folklore's "sister record." It's set to be released at midnight.

"To put it plainly, we just couldn't stop writing songs," Swift tweeted. "To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in."

I’m elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore’s sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern. It’s called evermore.

: Beth Garrabrant

This comes less than five months after the release of Folklore, which dropped on July 24 after Swift announced it just one day earlier. The album went on to become the first of 2020 to sell a million copies in the United States, and Rolling Stone recently named it the best album of the year.

Evermore's standard edition will have 15 tracks, and there will be two bonus tracks on the deluxe physical edition, Swift said. A music video for one of the songs, "Willow," will also be released at midnight. On Twitter, Swift commented on the release of a "sister record" as being unusual for her.

"In the past I've always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released," she wrote. "There was something different with Folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning."

Swift added, "I also know this holiday season will be a lonely one for most of us and if there are any of you out there who turn to music to cope with missing loved ones the way I do, this is for you." Brendan Morrow