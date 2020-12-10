Another 853,000 Americans filed jobless claims last week, more than expected

-
Another 853,000 Americans filed jobless claims last week, more than expected9:59 a.m.
Time reveals the 4 finalists for Person of the Year 202010:51 a.m.
Senate Democrats reportedly staged an intervention around Dianne Feinstein's mental 'deterioration'10:35 a.m.
Taylor Swift is releasing a 2nd surprise 2020 album called Evermore8:57 a.m.
FDA approves at-home COVID-19 test kit that doesn't require a prescription8:16 a.m.
SpaceX Starship test flight ends in a fiery crash2:08 a.m.
Researchers 'cautiously optimistic' they've found a new whale species off Mexico12:31 a.m.
Mississippi governor says his holiday parties are still onDecember 9, 2020
