Gmail goes down as Google services experience major outage

8:11 a.m.
Google
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Google didn't kick off the new week on the best note.

Google services like Gmail, Google Docs, and YouTube went down on Monday morning in a major outage that appeared to have started at about 6:40 a.m. Eastern Time, The Verge reports. The outage was widespread and hit multiple countries, according to Axios.

On Gmail, users trying to check their inbox were met with a message saying that "your account is temporarily unavailable," although Google searches still appeared to be working. All in all, Axios wrote, it was a "huge blow to work productivity" at the start of Monday morning, and The Verge also reported that "users are reporting that smart home gadgets integrated with Google Assistant are experiencing issues," as well.

By about 7:35 a.m. Eastern, users began to report that Google services like Gmail were working again, meaning the outage ended up lasting roughly an hour. Previously, a Google status dashboard page indicated that "we're aware of a problem" with the services "affecting a majority of users," and Google Workspace said it was "investigating" an "ongoing issue with multiple products."

Bloomberg noted that this outage was especially "notable for its pervasiveness across the Alphabet portfolio," while The New York Times wrote that the incident offered a "stark reminder of how much people and businesses rely on the Silicon Valley giant." Brendan Morrow

Church and State
Jerry Falwell Jr. spent heavily on Trump, GOP causes with funds from nonprofit Liberty University

8:58 a.m.
Trump and Jerry Falwell Jr.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Jerry Falwell Jr. resigned as president of Liberty University in August after a series of scandals involving sexual indiscretions and questionable use of university funds on friends and family, but Liberty's board is still split on the partisan direction Falwell steered the private evangelical Christian school founded by his father, Jerry Falwell Sr.

Especially divisive, Politico reports, is the question of whether Liberty should continue funding the Falkirk Center, a conservative "think tank" named after Falwell and GOP activist Charlie Kirk that "has produced no peer-reviewed academic work and bears little relation to study centers at other universities," but did run "pro-Trump ads, hired Trump allies including former adviser Sebastian Gorka and current Trump attorney Jenna Ellis to serve as fellows, and, in recent weeks, has aggressively promoted [President] Trump's baseless claims of election fraud."

As a 501c(3) nonprofit, Liberty University is technically barred from supporting political candidates and spending money on political campaigns. But the Falkirk Center, founded in 2019, "purchased campaign-season ads on Facebook, at least $50,000's worth of which were designated by the network as political ads, that promoted Trump and other Republican candidates by name," Politico reports. And more generally, since endorsing Trump for president in 2016, Falwell has "pumped millions of the nonprofit religious institution's funds into Republican causes and efforts to promote the Trump administration, blurring the lines between education and politics."

Last July, for example, the Falkirk Center held a two-day summit on China policy at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., featuring a host of GOP officials and Trump allies but no Democratic speakers, Politico reports. Numerous evangelical groups have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars holding events at Trump's Washington hotel, where "prominent evangelical ministers were given VIP status," The New York Times reported in October. But Liberty University also has an academic mission, and slashed its humanities programs even as it poured millions into GOP organizations.

"The Falkirk Center, to me, represents everything that was wrong with Liberty when Jerry was there," Karen Swallow Prior, a professor at Liberty for 21 years who left at the end of last school year, told Politico. "It's brazenly partisan." University spokesman Scott Lamb said the donations to GOP organizations "are consistent with the mission and focus of Liberty University as an evangelical Christian university," and went toward "nonpartisan" activities like voter registration. Peter Weber

Putin on a show
Russian report claims Putin is secretly working at a duplicate office in seaside resort

6:24 a.m.
Putin works at his home office
Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/AFP/Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been a visible presence during Russia's COVID-19 pandemic, but only on TV, shown working from his office at his official residence outside Moscow. Few people have seen Putin in person since March, and those who are allowed into his office have to first quarantine for two weeks then walk through a tunnel that sprays a fine mist of antiseptics, Russian journalists say. But the investigative news organization Proekt reported last week that Putin's isolated workaholism isn't all that it appears.

Putin, a former spy, has actually been working at an identical office set up at his residence in Sochi, a resort town and popular vacation destination on the Black Sea, Proekt reports, citing anonymous sources plus presidential plane flight logs and other circumstantial evidence. Putin's office denied the report, The New York Times notes. "The president has many offices and no identical offices," Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists last week, claiming that the Proekt report and other exposés about Putin's personal life are an "information campaign, an information attack."

Opposition figure Alexei Navalny, recovering in Germany from a nerve agent poisoning believed to have been ordered by Putin, said the Proekt report about the president working at a secret duplicate office at the seashore "is absolutely Putin's style — to lie even in the little things." Ekaterina Schulmann, a political commentator for the Echo of Moscow radio station, said the recent spate of leaks about the personal life of Putin's family and inner circle are probably tied to competing factions within the government trying to embarrass rivals as their children vie for plum jobs in government and state-run corporations. Peter Weber

2020 election
Electoral College to vote, formalize Biden's victory, in state capitals nationwide

4:42 a.m.

The Electoral College will vote Monday, formalizing President-elect Joe Biden's win in the Nov. 3 election. The electors will meet in their respective state capitals and Washington, D.C., to cast paper ballots. (Nevada electors are meeting virtually this year.) Biden will likely receive his full 306 electoral votes and President Trump will get 232. The process is typically a largely ceremonial formality, but it is getting increased attention this year because Trump has not conceded, claiming falsely that massive fraud cost him the election. Biden plans to address the nation Monday night on "the Electoral College vote certification and the strength and resilience of our democracy."

After the electors vote, their ballots will be delivered to the president of the Senate by Dec. 23, though there is no penalty if a state misses that deadline. Congress will meet in a special joint session on Jan. 6 to count the electoral votes. Vice President Mike Pence will preside over the count, making him the eighth U.S. vice president charged with announcing that the ticket he ran on lost the election. The last vice president put in that awkward position was Al Gore in 2001.

Biden defeated Trump by more than 7 million votes and 4.5 percentage points, but under the Electoral College system, the winner of the popular vote does not always win the presidency. Gore narrowly won the popular vote and lost the Electoral College, while Trump lost the popular vote by nearly 3 million ballots in 2016 but still won the election. Peter Weber

cyber attacks
U.S. cybersecurity agency issues rare advisory to 'power down' all servers compromised in massive hack

3:54 a.m.
FireEye offices in Milpitas, Calif
AP / Ben Margot

U.S. officials are scrambling to learn the extent of a potentially massive cyberespionage campaign that infiltrated at least the Treasury and Commerce departments, but they believe they know how the suspected Russian government hackers broke in. The cybersecurity firm FireEye, which disclosed last week that it has been hacked, said late Sunday it has determined the monthlong "global campaign" had been perpetrated via malware inserted in the security update of SolarWinds' popular Orion server management software.

SolarWinds, based in Austin, says its 300,000 customers include the White House, all five branches of the U.S. military, the Pentagon, the State Department, the Justice Department, the National Security Agency, NASA, and the 10 top U.S. telecommunications firms and five leading accounting firms. It attributed the compromised software to a "highly sophisticated, targeted, and manual supply chain attack by a nation state." FireEye said the infected security update appears to have been released in the spring.

The Homeland Security Department's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued a rare directive late Sunday for "all federal civilian agencies to review their networks for indicators of compromise and disconnect or power down SolarWinds Orion products immediately." The SolarWinds breach "poses unacceptable risks to the security of federal networks," said acting CISA Director Brandon Wales, "and we urge all our partners — in the public and private sectors — to assess their exposure to this compromise and to secure their networks against any exploitation."

The number of targets was likely limited by the labor-intensive requirements of this particular hack, cybersecurity experts said. But the attack, believed to have been carried out by the APT29 or Cozy Bear arm of Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service, will still likely end up being extensive and damaging.

"This is looking very, very bad," one person familiar with the hack told The Washington Post. "This can turn into one of the most impactful espionage campaigns on record," cybersecurity expert Dmitri Alperovitch told The Associated Press, noting that the Orion software grants remote, "God-mode" access to networks. Another person familiar with the breach told The Wall Street Journal it's a "10" out of 10 in terms of several and national security implications.

Russia's U.S. Embassy denied that Moscow was behind the attacks, calling the allegations "unfounded attempts of the U.S. media to blame Russia." Peter Weber

reversing course
Trump says he made an 'adjustment' to plan for early coronavirus vaccines at White House

2:01 a.m.
Donald Trump.
Al Drago/Getty Images

President Trump said Sunday night he has asked that an "adjustment be made" to the White House's plan to give staffers early access to the coronavirus vaccine.

National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot confirmed Sunday afternoon that "senior officials across all three branches of government will receive vaccinations pursuant to continuity of government protocols established in executive policy." Trump later tweeted that "people working in the White House should receive the vaccine somewhat later in the program, unless specifically necessary. I have asked that this adjustment be made."

Trump, who was hospitalized with the coronavirus in October, also said he is "not scheduled to take the vaccine, but look forward to doing so at the appropriate time."

A member of President-elect Joe Biden's transition team told Bloomberg News on Sunday night that Biden will follow the guidance of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, regarding when he should receive the vaccine and whether it should be administered in public. Biden, who asked Fauci to serve as his chief medical adviser in addition to staying on as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said earlier this month he would be "happy" to take the vaccine in public to assure Americans that it is safe. Catherine Garcia

another loss
Judge appointed by Trump heard his case to overturn Biden's win, wholly rejected it on the merits

1:47 a.m.

President Trump told Fox News' Brian Kilmeade on Saturday, in a clip broadcast Sunday, that no judges have had "the courage" to allow his lawyers and allies to argue his baseless claims that the election was "stolen," specifically criticizing the U.S. Supreme Court for declining to "go into the evidence" on his cases because of "little technicalities, like a thing called standing."

In fact, several courts have offered to hear pro-Trump lawyers argue their case, and U.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig in Wisconsin shot down the latest of those cases on Saturday. "A sitting president who did not prevail in his bid for reelection has asked for federal court help in setting aside the popular vote based on disputed issues of election administration, issues he plainly could have raised before the vote occurred," wrote Ludwig, a Trump appointee. "This court allowed the plaintiff the chance to make his case and he has lost on the merits. In his reply brief, plaintiff 'asks that the Rule of Law be followed.' It has been."

The "most telling aspect" of Ludwig's ruling isn't that "the rejecting was done by a Trump-appointed judge" or "that it was done on the merits," Andrew McCarthy argues at National Review. It's when Ludwig notes that "on the morning of the hearing, the parties reached agreement on a stipulated set of facts," meaning "there was no actual disagreement between the Trump team and Wisconsin officials about the pertinent facts of the case."

In other words, "there was no there there," McCarthy writes. "Despite telling the country for weeks that this was the most rigged election in history, the campaign didn't think it was worth calling a single witness. Despite having the opportunity of a hearing before a Trump appointee who was willing to give the campaign ample opportunity to prove its case, the campaign said, 'Never mind.'" And "this is not the first time the campaign ducked an opportunity to prove its claims of a stolen election in court," he adds. In Wisconsin, as in Pennsylvania and Michigan, "every time a court offers him an opportunity to establish by proof what he is promoting by Twitter, Team Trump folds." Read more about Ludwig's ruling at National Review. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
University surprises graduate by giving her service dog an honorary degree

1:02 a.m.
Mona and her honorary degree.
Courtesy of the University of West Georgia

When Maggie Leptrone graduated from the University of West Georgia earlier this month with her degree in nursing, so did her labradoodle, Mona.

Leptrone has Type 1 diabetes, and says Mona, who was trained by the Diabetic Alert Dogs of America to detect low blood sugar levels, saved her life one night when her blood sugar dropped to a dangerously low level. Mona goes everywhere with Leptrone, and attended all of her classes and labs and other on-campus activities.

At commencement, organizers gave Leptrone a small cap for Mona to wear during the event, but Leptrone told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution she had no idea the university was going to recognize Mona until they awarded her an honorary dog-ree: her very own Bark-chelor of Science in Nursing.

Leptrone, who has accepted a job as an intensive care unit nurse in Douglasville, Georgia, told the Journal-Constitution she thought it was wonderful that her school included Mona during the graduation festivities. "I'm just hoping that it shows other people like me who have a service dog that they can still obtain a high level of education and do what they've always dreamed of doing with their lives," she said. Catherine Garcia

