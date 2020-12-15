Reports: Biden chooses former EPA head Gina McCarthy as White House climate czar

President-elect Joe Biden has selected Gina McCarthy, president of the Natural Resources Defense Council and leader of the Environmental Protection Agency during the Obama administration, to serve as the White House climate coordinator, several people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post and NPR.

The Natural Resources Defense Council has sued the Trump administration more than 100 times over its environmental policies involving everything from energy efficiency regulations to protections for threatened species.

Biden already announced that he has tapped former Secretary of State John Kerry as his special presidential envoy for climate. Kerry's focus will be on the global climate crisis, with the White House climate czar working on domestic issues, like coordinating efforts across the federal government to lower the United States' greenhouse gas emissions, NPR reports. Catherine Garcia