Congress in action
Congressional leaders pledge to stay in Washington until a COVID-19 stimulus bill is enacted

6:37 a.m.
Chuck Schumer
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The leaders of the House and Senate said late Tuesday that they are optimistic about passing both a $1.4 trillion omnibus spending bill to fund the federal government but also a COVID-19 relief package before adjourning for Christmas break. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) met at least twice Tuesday, in their first meaningful conversation in months.

"We're making significant progress and I'm optimistic that we are going to be able to complete an understanding some time soon," McConnell said after hours of intense haggling. "We're getting closer." Schumer said "we're exchanging paper and ideas back and forth, making progress, and hopefully we can come to an agreement soon." The leaders said Congress won't head home for the holidays until they pass their first coronavirus relief package since April. Government funding runs out on Friday night and Congress hopes to depart for the year at week's end.

"Senior lawmakers in both parties are optimistic that McConnell and Pelosi will reach a deal on a coronavirus package, but no one seems to know exactly what form that will take — just that it will be decided in the next 24 hours or likely not at all," Politico reports. Tuesday's negotiations focused on the overall price tags and components of the year-end deal, and the coronavirus package is expected to be based on a $748 billion proposal from the bipartisan group of moderate senators who broke the monthlong logjam.

That package includes money for vaccine distribution, small businesses, health care, and augmented unemployment benefits, but not the business liability shield demanded by McConnell or the funding for state and local governments sought by Pelosi and Schumer. It's not clear if the emerging package includes direct payments to Americans. McConnell said the liability and state and local financing can be hammered out in a new relief bill early next year. Peter Weber

Late night tackles Trump's sore losing
Late night hosts debate whose Biden congratulation is worse for Trump: Putin or McConnell?

4:31 a.m.

President-elect Joe Biden won the election again Monday, this time at the Electoral College, Trevor Noah said on Tuesday's Daily Show. "Yes, for the 30th time, Donald Trump's attempts to undo the election have once again, finally, come to an end, and even some of his biggest enablers are accepting reality," including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), he said. "And you know Trump's luck has run out now that Mitch McConnell has conceded the election. Because forget Putin, if Mitch can't find a way to subvert American democracy, then it just can't be done."

"Palpatine-American Mitch McConnell" stood on the Senate floor Tuesday "and bravely faced a fact," Stephen Colbert said at The Late Show. "But some in the GOP are still struggling to mince words in a way that will appease He-Who-Shall-Not-Be-Named." Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) won the "award for the dumbest reply." With "their boss's boss," Putin, congratulating Biden, it's time for Republicans "to face their biggest fear: reality," Colbert said. "Not a great look for Senate Republicans when the guy who interfered in our election is like, 'Come on, he won. At a certain point, you guys are poisoning democracy — and not in the right way, with poison.'"

The Late Show did have a suggestion for GOP lawmakers having a hard time congratulating Biden.

Yes, "even Vladimir Putin knows it's over — and if someone who's had that much botox can accept reality, you can, too," Late Night's Seth Meyers told the hold-out GOP senators. "I mean, this can't be easy for him. This whole thing was his baby, and now's he's got to put up with sanctions and rebukes."

Putin recognizing Biden's victory is "a tough break for Trump," Jimmy Fallon said at The Tonight Show. "In just a few days, his Supreme Court and his supreme leader went against him," and "as if the news wasn't bad enough for Trump, moments later Rudy Giuliani popped into the Oval Office, like, 'Don't worry, boss, you still got me!'"

"The Trump Train has a lot of empty seats today," but most Republicans are "so scared of Donald Trump" they "still refuse to acknowledge" Biden's win, Jimmy Kimmel said at Kimmel Live. So Putin's acknowledgment "must have been a punch in the McRib," he said. "But wait, if Putin's offering a congratulatory handshake to Joe Biden, then what is Trump eating pellets out of?" Watch below. Peter Weber

Trump tweets
Trump slams Mitch McConnell for congratulating Biden, pleads it's 'too soon to give up'

1:46 a.m.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) finally acknowledged Tuesday that President-elect Joe Biden won the presidency on Nov. 3, congratulating Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on the Senate floor. More than 12 hours later, at 12:41 a.m., President Trump responded in a tweet that started with a third-person assertion that his allies are criticizing McConnell for congratulating Biden, then shifts to a plea that it's "too soon to give up." Trump has not publicly acknowledged his loss.

After the Electoral College certified Biden's decisive win Monday, Senate Republicans started acknowledging his victory, culminating with McConnell's congratulations. Trump believed up until the end that Republican state legislators would step in and upend the Electoral College and the will of the voters to overturn Biden's victory, Axios reports. He's now "depressed at the realization that his backers have given up on 2020," insisting he won by pointing at his pollster John McLaughlin's prediction that if he won more than 70,000 votes, he would be re-elected. Trump won 74.2 million votes, according to the latest tally, while Biden won 81.3 million. Peter Weber

patterns
Florida's Sun Sentinel found an odd gap in state COVID-19 deaths ahead of the election

1:36 a.m.
Mobile COVID-19 testing in Florida.
Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

While looking at Florida's COVID-19 death tally, the South Florida Sun Sentinel found a pattern suggesting the state "manipulated a backlog of unrecorded fatalities" so the daily death numbers were artificially low ahead of the November presidential election, the newspaper reported Tuesday.

There is a lag between the date a person dies of COVID-19 in Florida and the date the state reports the death as part of the public count. The Sun Sentinel found that with just a few exceptions, starting on Oct. 24, Florida stopped including deaths that occurred more than a month earlier in daily counts. It wasn't until Nov. 17, two weeks after the election, that these backlogged deaths were consistently included in the daily tally.

These deaths have "long formed a significant part of the daily totals in Florida" because it can take some time for death reports to make it from a doctor's office to the health department, the Sun Sentinel reports. For example, from Sept. 23 to Oct. 20, the state included in its daily tallies 1,128 deaths that took place at least one month earlier. This accounted for 44 percent of the deaths that were announced over those four weeks.

On Oct. 21, the state said it would start conducting additional reviews of each suspected COVID-19 death in Florida before adding it to the official count. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), a supporter of President Trump, has a history of downplaying the coronavirus pandemic, and the Sun Sentinel reports he has also speculated that the death statistics in the state were inflated. The Sun Sentinel said it asked several state officials about the data patterns, including the spokesman for the Florida Department of Health, and no one would comment.

Scott David Herr, a Florida computer scientist who tracks the state's daily COVID-19 data, told the Sun Sentinel "it's hard to know if there was a limitation around election time or random other things were happening. The Department of Health hasn't explained why lags have been inconsistent. When they keep changing whatever is going on behind the scenes, when the lags keep changing, that is where it gets confusing." Read more at the Sun Sentinel. Catherine Garcia

NIMBY
Trump's Mar-a-Lago neighbors don't want him to move there. They may be able to stop him, too.

12:56 a.m.
Mar-a-Lago
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

President Trump may be refusing to concede that he's leaving the White House in January, but first lady Melania Trump and the Secret Service are reportedly busy preparing for his post-presidency life at Mar-a-Lago, his private club in Palm Beach, Florida. There may be a hitch in that plan, though: the neighbors. And thanks to legal agreements Trump signed in the 1990s, they may be able to stop him from making Mar-a-Lago his next home, The Washington Post reports.

Trump's Mar-a-Lago neighbors sent a letter to the town of Palm Beach and the Secret Service on Tuesday demanding that the town notify Trump he can't reside at Mar-a-Lago because he signed away that right in 1993, the Post reports. Telling Trump he can't use Mar-a-Lago as his residence now will "avoid an embarrassing situation" in which the former president is ordered to leave after he moves in, the letter said.

Trump converted Mar-a-Lago into a private club in 1993 because he needed the money and the estate was expensive to maintain, the Post reports, but in order to get approval for the transformation, Palm Beach made him sign an agreement that no club member could stay at Mar-a-Lago more than 21 days a year or seven consecutive days, among other restrictions. His attorney promised at the time that Trump would not live at Mar-a-Lago.

"There's absolutely no legal theory under which he can use that property as both a residence and a club," Glenn Zeitz, a nearby Palm Beach homeowner, told the Post. "Basically he's playing a dead hand." Along with the 1993 agreement, the Post reports, Trump deeded development rights to the nonprofit National Trust for Historic Preservation, pledging to "forever" give up his right to develop Mar-a-Lago or use it for "any purpose other than club use."

Palm Beach has enforced the agreement sporadically, giving Trump special leeway while he served as president and frequently visited the property, but the 1993 deal could cause a special headache for the Secret Service, which strives to comply with all state and local laws in carrying out its protective duties. A Trump Organization spokesman told the Post "there is no document or agreement in place that prohibits President Trump from using Mar-a-Lago as his residence." Read more at The Washington Post. Peter Weber

common sense prevails
Report: Of the hundreds of people invited to Mike Pompeo's indoor holiday party, a few dozen showed up

12:04 a.m.
Mike Pompeo.
Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo found out what happens when you send out 900 invitations to an indoor holiday party during a pandemic that has killed at least 300,000 Americans: not that many people show up.

The Tuesday event for the families of diplomats in high-risk locations was hosted by Pompeo and his wife, Susan, in Washington, D.C. As of Monday night, only about 70 people had accepted their invitations, and even fewer showed up, two U.S. officials with knowledge of the matter told The Washington Post. Pompeo had been scheduled to speak, but canceled his address and had someone else deliver a message in his place, the Post reports.

Government health officials have urged people not to attend indoor gatherings amid the pandemic, and several lawmakers and the American Foreign Service Association, a nonpartisan union representing diplomats, asked Pompeo to cancel the party over concerns it would be a super-spreader event. The State Department had said masks would be required and social distancing enforced; photos obtained by the Post show a masked Santa greeting children, with maskless people sitting down to eat around him.

One woman, the wife of a diplomat now overseas, told the Post she RSVPed no on her invitation over worries that if she became sick, there wouldn't be anyone to take care of her children. "It was a completely irresponsible party to throw," she said. Catherine Garcia

free advice
The Trump campaign is asking its email list if Trump should run for president in 2024

December 15, 2020
Donald Trump.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump is asking his supporters to let him know if he should run again in 2024 — and while they're at it, they can donate some money to the "Senate Runoff Election" fund, which primarily benefits his new leadership PAC.

The Trump campaign sent seven fundraising emails on Tuesday, one day after the Electoral College finalized President-elect Joe Biden's victory. In an evening email, which included the false claim that the "Radical Left STOLE this Election from President Trump," the campaign asked, "Should President Trump run in 2024?"

Trump, the email said, has "always been able to count on the American People for advice, which is why he asked us to reach out with ONE very important question." The message includes a link to a poll, and after a person answers "yes" or "no," they are asked to please donate to the "Senate Runoff Election."

While some of the money seemingly goes to the Georgia Senate runoff race, the fine print shows 75 percent of funds donated up to $5,000 will go to Save America, CNN reports. Save America is a leadership PAC established after the election, and under the rules, Trump can use the money raised for personal expenses once he is out of office. Since the night of Nov. 3, the Trump campaign has sent at least 498 fundraising emails, CNN reports, and as of Dec. 4, those solicitations have helped raise more than $207 million. Catherine Garcia

it tolls for thee
Washington National Cathedral rings funeral bell for 30 minutes to mourn 300,000 COVID-19 deaths

December 15, 2020

The Washington National Cathedral honored the memory of the 300,000 Americans who have died of coronavirus by tolling its mourning bell 300 times on Tuesday — once for every 1,000 dead.

It took 30 minutes to ring the 12-ton bell 300 times, and the Very Rev. Randy Hollerith, dean of the cathedral, said he has "grown weary of tolling this bell. I don't want to toll this bell anymore. I don't want to lose any more lives. I don't want us to think this is normal, or that it is just the price we must pay for living in a free society. God forgive us if we find ourselves tolling this bell again at 400,000 lives lost."

The names of COVID-19 victims are on display in the cathedral's Chapel of St. Joseph of Arimathea, and they are also included in a weekly service of remembrance. The cathedral said the ringing of the bell "cannot replace the lives lost, but we hope it will help each American mourn the toll of this pandemic." Catherine Garcia

