Disney's Bob Iger is reportedly 'at the top of' Biden's list for an ambassador job

Could Bob Iger be headed from the wonderful world of Disney into the Biden administration?

Iger, the former CEO and current executive chair of Disney, is "at the top of President-elect Joe Biden's wish list" for an ambassador post in his administration, "namely China or the U.K.," The Hollywood Reporter revealed on Wednesday.

The news comes after Iger made a surprise announcement in February that he'd be stepping down as CEO of Disney, with Bob Chapek taking on the role. Iger, however, has remained on as executive chair, and his contract with Disney extends until the end of 2021.

Iger previously weighed running for president himself, but he has explained that his wife and children didn't support the idea.

"They looked ahead and realized that if I were to do it, it would create a great hardship and it would change their lives forever," Iger said on the Coffee with The Greats podcast, per CNBC. "They did not like that idea, and the rest is history."

Iger, however, says he would consider taking a job in Biden's administration, telling Bloomberg earlier this month, "Giving back in some fashion — serving our country in some fashion — is certainly something that I would consider seriously." CNN previously reported that Iger's name was being floated for an ambassador job.

And he's not the only Hollywood executive Biden could reportedly tap. The Reporter also says that Jeffrey Katzenberg, co-founder of DreamWorks and founder of the ill-fated streaming service Quibi, is "in the mix for an ambassadorship" as well. Brendan Morrow