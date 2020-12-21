See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
Former FDA chief thinks new mutation of COVID-19 found in the U.K. is 'already in the U.S.'

10:02 p.m.
Dr. Scott Gottlieb.
Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Former FDA head Dr. Scott Gottlieb believes that the new variant of the coronavirus found in the United Kingdom is "already in the U.S." and a travel ban won't do anything to keep it from spreading in the country.

The mutation is thought to be up to 70 percent more transmissible, and because of it, more than 40 countries have banned travel to and from the U.K. for at least 48 hours. Gottlieb told CNBC's Shepard Smith on Monday that at this point, he does not believe a travel ban "is going to prevent this mutated strain from coming into the United States. We're going to have an epidemic that continues to build over the course of the next three or four weeks, we'll reach a peak, and then we'll start to see infection rates decline as we see vaccinations get rolled out."

So far, there is no sign that this is a deadlier strain, and Gottlieb told Smith "the question is, is this virus going to change the surface proteins in a way that can obviate either the vaccines or prior immunity, and there's no indication that it's doing that right now." However, Gottlieb cautioned that "over time, it will evolve in ways where it can probably obviate prior infection or vaccines to some degree, so we'll probably need to adapt our vaccines over time."

As the virus continues to make its way around the world, Gottlieb said "we're going to start to see more of these variants, and that's why it's important to get the population vaccinated and snuff out these infections. The more infections you have, the more chances that these variants start to propagate." Catherine Garcia

reports
Report: Federal prosecutors have discussed obtaining Rudy Giuliani's emails

11:23 p.m.
Rudy Giuliani.
Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Federal prosecutors for the Southern District of New York have been discussing with Justice Department officials in Washington whether to make a legal request for Rudy Giuliani's emails, two people with knowledge of the matter told NBC News.

Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, is President Trump's personal lawyer. Under Justice Department policy, prosecutors must get approval from Washington before asking a judge to sign a search warrant for items that might be protected by attorney-client privilege; NBC News notes that it is not known if the approval was granted.

In October 2019, The Wall Street Journal reported that SDNY prosecutors were investigating Giuliani and his business dealings in Ukraine, and as part of the probe, they examined Giuliani's bank records. That same month, two of Giuliani's associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, were arrested and charged with campaign finance fraud. Parnas and Fruman both helped Giuliani try to dig up dirt in Ukraine about President-elect Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

The Washington Post reported in February that prosecutors had started talking with witnesses in an attempt to gather more documents for the investigation, and two people familiar with the matter stressed to NBC News that the probe is ongoing, with one saying it is "very active."

Giuliani's attorney, Robert Costello, told NBC News he has "no reason to believe there's any truth to the allegations that there is renewed interest in my client." Earlier this month, The New York Times reported that Trump has talked with advisers about granting Giuliani a preemptive pardon. Catherine Garcia

Breaking news
House passes COVID-19 relief package and government funding plan

9:31 p.m.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The House on Monday night passed a $900 billion coronavirus relief bill and $1.4 trillion spending package that funds the government through next September.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said there is "more work to do, and it will cost money," but the coronavirus stimulus package "will protect jobs and, most importantly, it will meet the needs of the American people — to crush this virus and to do so in a way that brings us all into the future in a very safe way."

The bipartisan package includes $600 stimulus checks and extends unemployment benefits of up to $300 per week. It also extends the moratorium on evictions until Jan. 31, provides $25 billion in emergency assistance to renters, and covers $13 billion in increased food stamps and nutrition benefits. Earlier Monday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the stimulus checks could go out as soon as next week. Catherine Garcia

apologies
Kansas City Star apologizes for racially biased coverage: 'The sins of our past still reverberate today'

8:13 p.m.
Black Lives Matter supporters in Kansas City, Missouri.
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The editor of Missouri's Kansas City Star newspaper is apologizing for decades of racially biased coverage, writing that for much of the Star's early history, "through sins of both commission and omission, it disenfranchised, ignored, and scorned generations of Black Kansas Citians."

In his Sunday article, Mike Fannin decried the role the 140-year-old newspaper played in reinforcing Jim Crow laws and redlining, saying that for "decade after early decade it robbed an entire community of opportunity, dignity, justice, and recognition." It is "well past time for an apology," he added, and the Star's staff acknowledges that "the sins of our past still reverberate today."

Fannin said after the death of George Floyd in May, Star reporters and editors began discussing how the newspaper's past could shape its future, and soon they were examining the Star's coverage of race and the Black community, going back to 1880. They looked at articles, court documents, and minutes of meetings, and "reporters were frequently sickened by what they found — decades of coverage that depicted Black Kansas Citians as criminals living in a crime-laden world."

This hurt the Black community and deprived white readers "of the opportunity to understand the true richness Black citizens brought to Kansas City," Fannin said. The newspaper started changing course about 43 years ago, with a more diverse staff and a different outlook on how to cover stories. Today, the Star is dedicated to ensuring everyone is heard, Fannin declared, with minority voices amplified in the newspaper's pages. "Our history doesn't have to own us," he said. "We are grateful for how far we've come. We are humbled by how far we still have to go." Catherine Garcia

bye
Virginia removes Robert E. Lee statue from U.S. Capitol

6:56 p.m.
The statue of Robert E. Lee in the U.S. Capitol as it is removed from the building.
Jack Mayer/Office of Governor of Virginia, File

A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that stood in the National Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol for 111 years was removed on Monday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) said.

Each state can place two statues in the collection, and Virginia contributed the Lee figure. In its place, Virginia plans on installing a statue of civil rights pioneer Barbara Johns, who led a student strike in 1951, calling for equal education at her Virginia high school. Her case was consolidated into the Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka lawsuit, which led to the Supreme Court ruling in 1954 that racial segregation in public schools was unconstitutional.

In a statement, Northam said the "Confederacy is a symbol of Virginia's racist and divisive history, and it is past time we tell our story with images of perseverance, diversity, and inclusion. I look forward to seeing a trailblazing young woman of color represent Virginia in the U.S. Capitol, where visitors will learn about Barbara Johns' contributions to America and be empowered to create positive change in their communities just like she did."

The House approved legislation over the summer to remove Confederate statues from the U.S. Capitol, but the Senate has not taken up the bill. In a statement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said the removal of Lee's statue is "welcome news," adding that the halls of Congress "are the very heart of our democracy, and the statues within the Capitol should embody our highest ideals as Americans." Catherine Garcia

asking for help
John Mulaney reportedly checks into rehab

6:16 p.m.
John Mulaney
Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Philly Fights Cancer

Comedian John Mulaney is receiving an outpouring of support from fans as he reportedly checks into rehab.

The stand-up comic over the weekend checked into a rehab facility in Pennsylvania for 60 days to receive treatment for alcohol and cocaine addiction, Page Six reported on Monday. The news was confirmed by People.

Mulaney, a former writer for Saturday Night Live, has previously spoken about his struggles with sobriety, opening up in an 2019 interview with Esquire and explaining that he stopped drinking and doing cocaine when he was 23.

"I went on a bender that weekend that was just, like, fading in and out of a movie," Mulaney told Esquire. "It was just crazy. ... I was like, 'You're f---ing out of control.' And I thought to myself, 'I don't like this guy anymore. I'm not rooting for him.'"

Mulaney has also spoken about this in his stand-up, during his special New in Town referencing that he "used to drink, then I drank too much, and I had to stop."

Page Six quoted a source as saying that Mulaney's "friends and family are happy that he's finally getting some help and focusing on his health," adding, "His fans know he's struggled in the past with sobriety, he has talked about it openly. Unfortunately he has struggled again during the pandemic."

The news was quickly followed by Mulaney's fans wishing him well on social media, and The Athletic's Molly Knight wrote, "Much love to John Mulaney and anyone else struggling with addiction right now. There is hope and there is help. Please don't feel embarrassed asking for it." Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
Anti-lockdown protesters attempt to break into Oregon statehouse

5:54 p.m.

Protesters demonstrating against pandemic restrictions and closures gathered outside the Oregon Capitol building in Salem on Monday, with some individuals attempting to break through a glass door after police declared an unlawful assembly as state lawmakers met inside for a special legislative, Oregon Public Broadcasting reports.

Footage captured by Sergio Olmos, a reporter for OPB, showed a mid-sized crowd gathered around a side entrance to the statehouse. A few people tried to bust through the glass either by kicking it or driving a metal instrument through it. Some of their fellow protesters can be heard urging them to stop, while others egged them on.

Eventually, the protesters wound up in a standoff with police who formed a riot line before ultimately moving away as the crowd moved back toward the capitol. Watch more of Olmos' footage in this twitter thread. Tim O'Donnell

next up
Fauci to receive Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday

5:13 p.m.
Dr. Anthony Fauci
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden has received a COVID-19 vaccine dose, and Dr. Anthony Fauci is among the health officials next in line.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on Tuesday will receive a dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, as will Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins, and frontline workers, Politico reported on Monday.

Azar confirmed the plans in a tweet, saying "we believe it's important to publicly receive the vaccine as part of our efforts to demonstrate that these vaccines are safe and effective." Numerous officials have previously received a vaccine dose in public including Vice President Mike Pence and Biden. Biden received the Pfizer vaccine on Monday, afterward telling Americans they have "nothing to worry about" and should get the vaccine when they can.

Politico reports that Fauci "and other NIH scientists spent last week waiting for updates on when they'd get the vaccine" while Pence and members of Congress got theirs, and the "NIH as of Friday had yet to receive a single shipment of the vaccine." The Moderna vaccine Fauci and the other officials are set to receive was authorized by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday, becoming the second COVID-19 vaccine to be approved in the United States. Brendan Morrow

