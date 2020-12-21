-
Former FDA chief thinks new mutation of COVID-19 found in the U.K. is 'already in the U.S.'10:02 p.m.
-
Report: Federal prosecutors have discussed obtaining Rudy Giuliani's emails11:23 p.m.
-
House passes COVID-19 relief package and government funding plan9:31 p.m.
-
Kansas City Star apologizes for racially biased coverage: 'The sins of our past still reverberate today'8:13 p.m.
-
Virginia removes Robert E. Lee statue from U.S. Capitol6:56 p.m.
-
John Mulaney reportedly checks into rehab6:16 p.m.
-
Anti-lockdown protesters attempt to break into Oregon statehouse5:54 p.m.
-
Fauci to receive Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday5:13 p.m.
10:02 p.m.
11:23 p.m.
9:31 p.m.
Kansas City Star apologizes for racially biased coverage: 'The sins of our past still reverberate today'
8:13 p.m.
6:56 p.m.
6:16 p.m.
5:54 p.m.
5:13 p.m.