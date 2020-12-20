See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Canada imposes 3-day U.K. passenger flight ban to block new COVID-19 variant

December 20, 2020
Toronto international aiport
Cole Burston/Getty Images

Canada joined a growing number of European countries Sunday night and banned passenger flights from Britain, effective midnight Sunday, as southern England grapples with a new variant of COVID-19. The ban will be in place for 72 hours, Canada's health ministry said, and it will not apply to cargo planes or emergency landings. The three-day ban — which falls somewhere in the middle of the durations imposed by different European countries — is "necessary for aviation safety and the protection of the public," Transport Canada said.

The new strain of COVID-19 is up to 70 percent more transmissible than the primary COVID-19 strain spreading around the world, officials say, and it's likely but not certain the existing vaccines will work to inoculate people against the new variant. Canada said no new cases linked to the new variant have been detected in the country.

The U.S. has not yet imposed any new restrictions on travel from Britain. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) said Sunday he thinks that's "reprehensible," but he has no authority to imposed a travel ban on his own. "We have about six flights a day coming in from the U.K. and we have done absolutely nothing," Cuomo said, noting that the strain that decimated New York in the spring came via Europe, not China. "Right now this variant in the U.K. is getting on a plane and flying to JFK. Right now, today. 120 countries require a test. We don't. Other European countries have done a ban. We haven't." He added that "all it takes is one person." Peter Weber

Don't Know Much About History
Edit

Arizona GOP chair urges Trump to heed Flynn and 'cross the Rubicon,' alarming people who get the reference

2:47 a.m.

President Trump met Friday night with Michael Flynn, the retired lieutenant general who briefly served as his first national security adviser, just weeks after pardoning him for lying to the FBI, and he asked about Flynn's idea to send the U.S. military into several states that voted for President-elect Joe Biden and compel them to "rerun" the election, according to several news organizations.

Most Trump administration officials and advisers in the Oval Office meeting reportedly strenuously objected to that idea and other schemes to try and overturn Trump's definitive, certified loss, though former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne said he was there and sided with Flynn, Rudy Giuliani, and Sidney Powell, who are telling Trump falsely that he actually won the election. On Sunday, Arizona GOP chairwoman Kelli Ward urged Trump to listen to his conspiratorial seducers, using a historical analogy dating back to 49 B.C.

Colloquially, "crossing the Rubicon" means something like moving past the point of no return, which is ominous enough when it comes to pushing to overthrown a democratic election. But you don't have to read Gaius Suetonius Tranquillus to understand the specific historical context of the phrase. You could consult Wikipedia, for example, or ask a high school history teacher.

When Julius Caesar crossed the Rubicon River into Roman Italy with a legion of soldiers, he violated Roman law, precipitating a civil war, the end of the Roman Republic, and the beginning of the Roman Empire. Things didn't end well for Caesar, of course, but if your concern is saving a republic from an autocrat, it's probably best to understand your historical analogies before, well, crossing the rhetorical Rubicon. Peter Weber

georgia runoffs
Edit

Pastors: Loeffler's campaign against Warnock is 'broader attack against the Black church'

2:09 a.m.
Kelly Loeffler and Nikki Haley.
Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

More than 100 religious leaders have signed an open letter to Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.), asking her to stop the "false attacks" against the "social justice theological and faith traditions" of Rev. Raphael Warnock, her Democratic opponent.

Warnock and Loeffler, who was appointed to her Senate seat in 2019 after Johnny Isakson resigned for health reasons, are fighting to win one of Georgia's two Senate runoff races on Jan. 5. Warnock is senior pastor at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, and throughout the campaign, Loeffler has tried to brand him as a "radical" liberal and "socialist," criticizing him for a 2011 sermon invoking the military and his support of women's reproductive rights.

In their letter, the religious leaders — primarily pastors from Georgia — ask Loeffler to "cease your false attacks on Rev. Warnock's social justice theological and faith traditions which visualizes a just and ardent world where love, fairness, and equal justice under the law for marginalized people of all races is not only accepted as an authentic prophetic message in the tradition of Dr. Martin Luther King, but also a central message of the Gospel of Jesus Christ."

Warnock has not said or written anything that indicates he is a "socialist" or "radical," the letter states, and the leaders see Loeffler's "attacks against Warnock as a broader attack against the Black church and faith traditions for which we stand."

The race between Warnock and Loeffler has been filled with controversies. Earlier this month, an open letter against Warnock was released by conservative Black ministers, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Warnock also responded to criticism from two Orthodox rabbis upset over remarks he made about unarmed Palestinians being shot by Israeli soldiers, saying he is a "staunch ally and supporter of Israel."

Loeffler has been scrutinized for selling stocks at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, when she received confidential information during Senate briefings. She has also spread baseless claims about election fraud in Georgia, supported President Trump's attempt to overturn the election results, and posed for a photo during a rally with Chester Doles, a white supremacist and former KKK leader who marched in the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville. Loeffler's campaign later said she didn't know who he was, and otherwise would have removed him from the event. Catherine Garcia

this is fine
Edit

Trump is reportedly meeting with Michael Flynn, Sidney Powell, asking about martial law idea

1:21 a.m.
Michael Flynn
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

President Trump held a heated, chaotic meeting in the Oval Office over several hours Friday night, and the senior White House officials present were alarmed that Trump was entertaining extreme ideas to overthrow an election he lost by more than seven million votes and 74 electoral votes, several sources told The New York Times, Axios, and CNN. Fringy lawyer Sidney Powell was there pushing her international conspiracy theory about voting machines, and recently pardoned former national security advisers Michael Flynn was also in attendance, the sources said.

Two days before the meeting Flynn had suggested on Newsmax that Trump essentially declare martial law, sending the U.S. military into "swing states" to make them "rerun" the election. "At one point in the meeting on Friday, Mr. Trump asked about that idea," the Times reports. "It wasn't clear whether Trump endorsed the idea," CNN adds, "but others in the room forcefully pushed back and shot it down."

Trump is reportedly seriously considering hiring Powell, pushed off his legal team a month ago, in some sort of special counsel–type role out of the White House, with top-level security clearance. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, counsel Pat Cipollone, and others at the meeting forcefully pushed back against that idea and others, including Rudy Giuliani's plan to forcibly seize states' voting machines.

"It's basically Sidney versus everybody," a source familiar with the meeting told Axios. "That is why voices were raised. There is literally not one motherf----r in the president's entire orbit — his staunchest group of supporters and allies — who doesn't think that Sidney Powell should be on that first rocket to Mars." Powell was seen leaving the residence side of the White House shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday night, CNN reports. The Times' Maggie Haberman adds that Powell was there "once again pitching an executive order on seizing voting machines," but didn't necessarily meet with Trump.

When Trump is "retweeting threats of putting politicians in jail, and spends his time talking to conspiracy nuts who openly say declaring martial law is no big deal, it's impossible not to start getting anxious about how this ends," a senior administration official told Axios. "People who are concerned and nervous aren't the weak-kneed bureaucrats that we loathe," but rather "people who have endured arguably more insanity and mayhem than any administration officials in history." Peter Weber

attacks
Edit

U.S. Embassy in Baghdad damaged in rocket attack

12:38 a.m.
The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.
AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed, File

The Iraqi military said an "outlaw group" fired at least eight Katyusha rockets into Baghdad's Green Zone on Sunday, causing minor damage to the U.S. Embassy.

The Green Zone is a heavily fortified area that houses government buildings and embassies. The Iraqi military said most of the missiles hit a residential complex and security checkpoint, and one soldier was wounded in the attack. A security official who works inside the Green Zone told Reuters an anti-rocket system successfully diverted one of the rockets.

No group has claimed responsibility. The U.S. has accused Iran of earlier rocket attacks in the area, and in a statement, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. calls on "all Iraqis to support their government's efforts to reinforce Iraq's sovereignty, to bring to justice those responsible for these reprehensible attacks, and ensure that all the currently Iran-backed militias are under state control." Catherine Garcia

coronavirus relief
Edit

$900 billion relief package extends moratorium on evictions, weekly unemployment benefits

December 20, 2020
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

After months of negotiations, congressional leaders finally announced on Sunday they reached an agreement on a $900 billion economic relief package, which includes $600 direct payments to Americans, aid for small businesses, and an extension of the moratorium on evictions that was set to expire at the end of the year.

The news comes as the country deals with a surge in coronavirus cases and overwhelmed hospitals, but also increased vaccine distribution to health care workers and nursing home residents.

According to summaries from Democratic and Republican congressional leaders, The Washington Post reports, the coronavirus relief bill includes $600 stimulus checks per person, including children, for people earning less than $75,000 in the 2019 tax year. The size of the check drops for those who earned between $75,000 and $99,000, and goes away completely for those who made more than $99,000.

The legislation extends supplemental unemployment benefits of up to $300 per week and a program for contract and gig workers. It also includes more than $284 billion to cover first and second forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loans and expands PPP eligibility to news organizations and nonprofits. Independent movie theaters and cultural institutions will also receive $15 billion, and a tax break for corporate meal expenses pushed by the White House was approved, despite objections from Democrats.

The package extends the moratorium on evictions until Jan. 31 and provides $25 billion in emergency assistance to renters, but the Post notes it's unclear at this time how the funding will be distributed. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said the bill sets aside billions of dollars "specifically for combating the disparities facing communities of color, and to support our heroic health-care workers and providers."

The agreement also includes $13 billion in increased food stamps and nutrition benefits, $16 billion for airline employee and contractor payroll support, $20 billion to purchase vaccines, and $82 billion for schools to replace and repair heating and air conditioning units in order to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus. It does not call for any new money for state and local governments or hazard pay for essential workers. Read more at The Washington Post. Catherine Garcia

just stay home
Edit

U.S. airport traffic high despite public health pleas to avoid holiday travel

December 20, 2020
A traveler going through airport security.
David Ryder/Getty Images

On Friday and Saturday, more than one million people made their way through U.S. airport security checkpoints, as public health officials urge Americans not to travel for the holidays due to the surge in coronavirus cases.

U.S. airports have screened more than one million people a day only four times since mid-March, with three of those times around Thanksgiving. Now, the seven-day rolling average of new coronavirus cases is more than 215,000 a day, up from about 176,000 on the day before Thanksgiving. Public health experts — who asked people to stay home and not gather indoors with other households during the holiday — believe Thanksgiving travel is one reason why the number has increased.

The coronavirus is spreading uncontrollably in most of the country, and hospitals are straining to provide care. In an advisory, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explained that "postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19." Still, AAA projects about 85 million Americans will travel between Dec. 23 and Jan. 3, primarily by car. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

European countries ban travel from U.K. over new coronavirus variant

December 20, 2020
A plane flies over Heathrow Airport.
Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

Several European countries, including Germany, France, Italy, Ireland, Belgium, and the Netherlands, have imposed bans on flights and ferries from the United Kingdom, after reports that a new, more infectious variant of the coronavirus is spreading in southeast England.

The countries are following different timelines — the Netherlands, for example, is banning passenger flights from the U.K. until Jan. 1, while France is suspending flights, freight transport, and ferries for 48 hours starting Monday. A European Union meeting has been scheduled for Monday morning so the countries can discuss a coordinated response.

Health officials said this new coronavirus variant doesn't appear to be deadlier and the developed vaccines will most likely work against it, but the strain does seem to be up to 70 percent more transmissible, BBC News reports. First detected in September, the variant is "out of control," Health Secretary Matt Hancock said, causing an "incredibly difficult end to frankly an awful year."

On Saturday night, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed strict new lockdown measures affecting millions of people, reversing course from earlier plans to actually relax rules over Christmas. Catherine Garcia

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.