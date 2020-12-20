Canada imposes 3-day U.K. passenger flight ban to block new COVID-19 variant

-
Canada imposes 3-day U.K. passenger flight ban to block new COVID-19 variantDecember 20, 2020
-
Arizona GOP chair urges Trump to heed Flynn and 'cross the Rubicon,' alarming people who get the reference2:47 a.m.
-
Pastors: Loeffler's campaign against Warnock is 'broader attack against the Black church'2:09 a.m.
-
Trump is reportedly meeting with Michael Flynn, Sidney Powell, asking about martial law idea1:21 a.m.
-
U.S. Embassy in Baghdad damaged in rocket attack12:38 a.m.
-
$900 billion relief package extends moratorium on evictions, weekly unemployment benefitsDecember 20, 2020
-
U.S. airport traffic high despite public health pleas to avoid holiday travelDecember 20, 2020
-
European countries ban travel from U.K. over new coronavirus variantDecember 20, 2020
December 20, 2020
Arizona GOP chair urges Trump to heed Flynn and 'cross the Rubicon,' alarming people who get the reference
2:47 a.m.
2:09 a.m.
1:21 a.m.
12:38 a.m.
December 20, 2020
December 20, 2020
December 20, 2020