European countries ban travel from UK over new coronavirus variant

-
European countries ban travel from UK over new coronavirus variant8:45 p.m.
-
U.S. airport traffic high despite public health pleas to avoid holiday travel9:29 p.m.
-
Report: U.S. to announce new criminal charges in Pan Am Flight 103 bombing8:00 p.m.
-
Federal advisory panel recommends essential workers, people over 75 receive vaccines next7:11 p.m.
-
Lawmakers reach deal on $900 billion COVID-19 relief package6:26 p.m.
-
Testing czar: COVID-19 vaccine 'still widely recommended' despite 'scattered' allergic reaction reports2:09 p.m.
-
Trump's 'blind spot' for Russia partially responsible for Kremlin's alleged cyberattack, Romney suggests1:37 p.m.
-
Why Notre Dame edged Texas A&M for the 4th and final College Football Playoff spot12:52 p.m.
8:45 p.m.
9:29 p.m.
8:00 p.m.
7:11 p.m.
6:26 p.m.
Testing czar: COVID-19 vaccine 'still widely recommended' despite 'scattered' allergic reaction reports
2:09 p.m.
Trump's 'blind spot' for Russia partially responsible for Kremlin's alleged cyberattack, Romney suggests
1:37 p.m.
12:52 p.m.