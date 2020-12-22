-
Biden has reportedly landed on Miguel Cardona, Connecticut schools chief, for education secretary4:55 a.m.
-
The $2.3 trillion bill Congress just passed is longer than all 7 Harry Potter books combined4:05 a.m.
-
Televangelist Pat Robertson says Biden won, won't be president long, urges 'erratic' Trump to retire2:32 a.m.
-
Virginia neighbors find a way to show UPS driver how much he is appreciated2:03 a.m.
-
Trump emails GOP lawmakers a slide slamming Mitch McConnell, taking credit for his re-election12:47 a.m.
-
Senator says hackers gained access to dozens of email accounts at the Treasury Department12:40 a.m.
-
Senate clears $2.3 trillion government spending, COVID-19 relief package, sending it to Trump's desk12:12 a.m.
-
Report: Federal prosecutors have discussed obtaining Rudy Giuliani's emailsDecember 21, 2020
Biden has reportedly landed on Miguel Cardona, Connecticut schools chief, for education secretary
4:55 a.m.
4:05 a.m.
Televangelist Pat Robertson says Biden won, won't be president long, urges 'erratic' Trump to retire
2:32 a.m.
2:03 a.m.
12:47 a.m.
12:40 a.m.
Senate clears $2.3 trillion government spending, COVID-19 relief package, sending it to Trump's desk
12:12 a.m.
December 21, 2020