Washington Football Team's Dwayne Haskins apologizes for 'irresponsible and immature' mask-less partying

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins has apologized and reportedly been disciplined after stirring outrage for partying without a mask.

Haskins released an apology Tuesday after photos showed him partying without wearing a mask following Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks, The Washington Post and The Associated Press report. He has since made his Twitter account private.

"I want to publicly apologize for my actions this past Sunday," Haskins tweeted. "I spoke with Coach Rivera yesterday and took full accountability for putting the team at risk. It was irresponsible and immature of me and I accept responsibility for my action."

The Washington Football Team has disciplined Haskins, the Post reports, though it reportedly wasn't clear whether that came in the form of a fine or a suspension. AP reports the team is "aware of the situation and said it's handling it internally." Haskins was already fined in October for violating COVID-19 protocols.

Haskins also said he was sorry for "creating a distraction for my team during our playoff push," vowing to "learn and grow from this and do what's best for the team moving forward." Brendan Morrow