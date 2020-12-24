coronavirus
1 million Americans receive vaccine as virus hospitalizations hit record high

1:52 p.m.
Vaccination process.
Mario Tama/Getty Images.

More than one million Americans have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, but the coronavirus fight remains dire as hospitalizations climb to their highest peak since the beginning of the pandemic.

By mid-week, more than 119,000 people were receiving in-patient treatment in the U.S., per The Washington Post. And while the start of immunizations has bolstered some spirits, the process has faced various challenges, with White House vaccine chief Moncef Slaoui saying Wednesday it likely won't be possible to hit the 20 million vaccination mark by the end of 2020. Dr. Anthony Fauci also revealed in an interview published Thursday that in order to achieve herd immunity, the vaccination rate may need to be as high as 90 percent. Currently, around 0.3 percent of the U.S. population has been vaccinated. Marianne Dodson

deck the halls
Hollywood braces for unusual holiday box office

2:22 p.m.
Wonder Woman.
Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images.

Hollywood's holiday traditions will look entirely different this year, as movie lovers swap big screens and popcorn buckets for streaming services and Christmas leftovers.

As studios take different approaches to the radically-changed holiday release season, two films debuting on Christmas day via the internet will serve as an important test of what works — and what doesn't. Wonder Woman 1984 will be available both on HBO Max and in U.S. theaters that are still open, while Pixar's Soul will debut exclusively on Disney+. The decision to premiere Wonder Woman through streaming was met with criticism last month, with one critic calling it "the definition of short-term pain for long-term gain." Marianne Dodson

Reindeer games
Two of Trump's pardons may set a precedent for letting the Trump campaign off the hook

12:39 p.m.
Trump.
Chris Carlson-Pool/Getty Images.

You know Dasher and Dancer and Roger and Kushner — but do you recall, the most consequential pardon of all?

President Trump has issued a flurry of late-term pardons in the lead-up to his departure from office, the most recent of which includes Paul Manafort, Roger Stone, and Charles Kushner, father of Jared Kushner. But two of the president's pardons this week have flown relatively under the radar, despite offering a potential glimpse into Trump's own future.

John Tate and Jesse Benton were two of 26 people granted clemency on Wednesday, receiving pardons for their 2016 convictions on campaign bribery charges. The two men, who were aides to former U.S. Rep. Ron Paul, were found guilty of funneling $73,000 to a state senator in exchange for an endorsement of Paul during his 2012 presidential bid, The Des Moines Register reports. The payments were executed through a third-party vendor.

What Tate and Benton did, however, looks an awful lot like an LLC used by the Trump campaign to funnel non-FEC registered payments. The company was reportedly created in-part by Jared Kushner, per Business Insider.

In the White House's official statement on the pardons, it said Tate and Benton were convicted based on an "unclear" and "not well established" campaign reporting law.

As the Center for Responsive Politics' Anna Massoglia points out, their conviction was one of few campaign finance cases "resulting in substantial consequences," and the pardoning of the two could send "a very specific message that it is ok to violate FEC ultimate vendor disclosure rules."

Marianne Dodson

eleventh hour
U.K., EU reach historic Brexit trade deal

10:49 a.m.
The Palace of Westminster.
DANIEL SORABJI / Contributor

Britain and the European Union reached a historic post-Brexit trade deal Thursday, avoiding a "potentially disastrous no-deal scenario" and leaving lawmakers optimistic on trading conditions heading into the new year.

The deal, which comes nearly a year after Britain stopped being a full member of the EU and four years after Brexit was voted upon, began discussions last March, and negotiators have since endured "significant clashes over fishing, competition rules and the governance of their new relationship." The decision comes in the eleventh hour, with the final deadline set for Dec. 31.

Thanks to the agreement, exporters will likely face lower tariffs and costs, CNBC reports. The deal will now head to the British and European Parliaments in the coming weeks for ratification. Marianne Dodson

back to the drawing board
House GOP blocks Democrats' attempt to pass $2,000 stimulus checks backed by Trump

10:16 a.m.
Nancy Pelosi.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images.

House Republicans blocked Democrats' attempt to approve $2,000 stimulus checks to Americans on Thursday, leaving the stimulus deal in limbo heading into the holidays.

Democrats tried to push the payments through by unanimous consent following President Trump's insistence earlier in the week that the previously-approved $600 payments were a "disgrace." House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) called Thursday's failed negotiations an "act of callousness" by Congressional Republicans, adding that Trump "must call on House Republicans to end their obstruction."

The initial package received Congressional approval on Monday, but lawmakers were sent back to the drawing board after President Trump demanded bigger checks. Further deliberation on the already-delayed coronavirus relief package is now set for Dec. 28. Marianne Dodson

court order
Pakistani court orders release of man convicted in Daniel Pearl murder

8:56 a.m.
Daniel Pearl.
Staff/Getty Images.

A provincial court in Pakistan on Thursday ordered the release of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, the man convicted in 2002 as the mastermind of the kidnapping and murder of The Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl.

The Sindh High Court in Karachi set aside Sheikh's death sentence in April, and downgraded his conviction from terrorism, kidnapping, and murder to the lesser crime of kidnapping, per The Wall Street Journal. That carries a maximum sentence of seven years, so Sheikh, who had served 18 years, was eligible for release. The same court overturned the convictions of three accomplices who had been sentenced to life in prison.

Pearl's family is appealing Sheikh's acquittal on the murder charge. Pakistani authorities had used emergency detention powers to keep Sheikh and the three others in prison. Harold Maass

pardon me?
Trump pardons Manafort, Stone, and Jared Kushner's father

8:38 a.m.
Roger Stone.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

President Trump on Wednesday issued a second wave of pardons and other clemency to 29 people, including former campaign manager Paul Manafort, Republican operative Roger Stone, and Charles Kushner, Ivanka Trump's father-in-law. Twenty-six of the people received pardons, and three got commuted sentences.

Manafort and Stone, a longtime Trump political confidant, were convicted as part of the federal investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Manafort was sentenced to seven years for bank and tax fraud, and other crimes. He was released to home confinement in May due to coronavirus concerns. Stone was charged with lying to Congress, but Trump commuted his 40-month sentence in July. Charles Kushner, Jared Kushner's father, served two years for tax fraud and witness tampering. Harold Maass

the coronavirus crisis
House GOP leader McCarthy reportedly nixes Pelosi’s attempt to pass $2,000 payments by unanimous consent

December 23, 2020

In a private call with his fellow Republican lawmakers, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Wednesday that he won't sign off on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) attempt to pass larger COVID-19 pandemic stimulus payments by unanimous consent, an anonymous source who participated in the call told Bloomberg. Politico confirmed the news, as well.

President Trump said Tuesday that he wans individuals to receive $2,000 direct payments rather than the $600 allocated in Congress' recently-passed $900 billion coronavirus relief bill or else he may veto the package when it gets to his desk later in the week.

In response, Pelosi suggested House and Senate Democrats were ready to pass the increase quickly, but it appears the GOP isn't on board. Read more at Bloomberg. Tim O'Donnell

