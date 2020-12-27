EU latest to roll out Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

The European Union joined a growing list of governments to roll out the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Sunday. The bloc launched a coordinated vaccination program among all 27 member states, providing a sense of hope for a continent that has dealt with numerous surges throughout the pandemic.

Hungary, Germany, and Slovakia actually received their shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine Saturday and quickly began inoculating frontline health care workers and the elderly, but the other countries joined a day later as planned.

Italy, which has Europe's highest coronavirus death toll and was the first EU country to experience a significant COVID-19 outbreak earlier this year, received nearly 10,000 doses which are being administered to health care workers, who urged others to get vaccinated.

Italy's first batch of coronavirus vaccines arrived at Rome's Spallanzani hospital on Saturday; the country received an initial allocation of 9,750 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. pic.twitter.com/581QFPf6Ig — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 26, 2020

VIDEO: The first nurse in Italy to be vaccinated against the coronavirus vaccine says she feels a "deep sense of pride and responsibility", calling on others to also get the jab so the country can "emerge victorious from this hard battle" pic.twitter.com/TndqD7H8LA — AFP News Agency (@AFP) December 27, 2020

The EU is set to receive 12.5 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot by the end of the year, and its health regulatory agency will consider approving Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, which is already in use in the United States, on Jan. 6. Read more at Reuters and The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell