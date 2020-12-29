the coronavirus crisis
1st U.S. case of COVID-19 variant reported in Colorado

6:35 p.m.
The first known U.S. case of a more contagious COVID-19 variant initially discovered in Britain has been reported in Colorado, Gov. Jared Polis (D) announced on Tuesday.

Polis said the variant was found in a man in his 20s with no travel history. The case was confirmed by the Colorado State Laboratory, and the man is now in isolation near Denver.

"There is a lot we don't know about this new COVID-19 variant, but scientists in the United Kingdom are warning the world that it is significantly more contagious," Polis said, adding the state will "closely monitor this case, as well as all COVID-19 indicators, very closely."

Experts believe that the COVID-19 vaccines now being used are effective against this new variant, which was first identified in southeast England. Since then, the variant has also been discovered in Italy, Canada, India, and the United Arab Emirates. Catherine Garcia

stimulus checks
Mnuchin says some Americans may receive stimulus payments tonight

8:07 p.m.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted on Tuesday evening that the second round of stimulus payments "may begin arriving as early as tonight" for Americans who have set up direct deposit with the Internal Revenue Service.

The government will begin mailing out paper checks on Wednesday. In a statement, Mnuchin said the Treasury Department and IRS "are working with unprecedented speed to issue a second round of Economic Impact Payments to eligible Americans and their families. These payments are an integral part of our commitment to providing vital additional economic relief to the American people during this unprecedented time."

Last week, Congress voted for $600 direct payments to Americans, down from the $1,200 stimulus checks sent out in the spring. On Monday, the House voted to increase the $600 payment to $2,000, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday blocked a vote from taking place in the Senate.

Later, McConnell introduced a bill that would boost the checks to $2,000, while also repealing legal liability protections for tech companies and creating a commission to study election issues — two demands made by President Trump that are opposed by Democrats. Catherine Garcia

coronavirus relief
Bernie Sanders, Ed Markey call out Congress for supporting 'bloated' defense bill while blocking stimulus check increase

2:35 p.m.

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) joined Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Tuesday in preparing to delay a vote to override President Trump's veto on a defense spending bill. Their opposition comes after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) blocked Sanders' request to vote immediately on increasing stimulus checks to $2,000 from the $600 included in Congress' $900 billion relief bill.

Markey and Sanders both took Republican senators to task for supporting the "bloated" $740 billion defense bill while remaining hesitant about giving more money to "working families," some of whom are "struggling to survive" amid the pandemic. Markey said the situation amounted to a "moral failure for our country."

Sanders has previously said he intends to make sure lawmakers don't head home until the direct payment increase is brought up for a vote, even if it means they're stuck for New Year's Eve. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus relief
McConnell blocks vote on $2,000 stimulus checks

1:42 p.m.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday blocked Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's (D-N.Y.) motion to increase, by unanimous consent, stimulus checks for qualifying Americans to $2,000 from the $600 included in Congress' $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill. McConnell also blocked a request to vote on the issue immediately from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) who then followed through on his threat to delay a Wednesday vote to override President Trump's veto on a military defense defense spending bill, CNBC notes.

McConnell's actions weren't the end of the debate around increasing the checks, a measure already passed by the House that is supported by Trump, Senate Democrats, and a handful of Republicans. He said the upper chamber will in fact "begin a process" to bring the direct payments "into focus," along with unrelated complaints from Trump, including unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud and the repeal of Section 230, which provides liability protections for tech companies.

But, as Bloomberg notes, Congress adjourns Sunday, so the chances of actually voting on and passing the legislation between now and then are dwindling. Read more at Bloomberg and CNBC. Tim O'Donnell

georgia runoffs
Republican David Perdue becomes 4th Georgia Senate candidate to endorse $2,000 stimulus checks

12:03 p.m.

Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) on Tuesday became the fourth and final candidate in Georgia's looming Senate runoffs to endorse increasing individual COVID-19 stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000, a measure supported by President Trump.

Perdue's fellow incumbent Republican, Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.), tweeted her support for the boosted direct payments shortly before Perdue, while their respective Democratic challengers, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, were already on board. Ossoff called on Perdue to back the increase earlier Tuesday.

While the candidates' stances on the issue will likely have an effect on the tightly contested runoffs, Loeffler and Perdue are sitting senators who will vote on the measure if it's brought to the floor. They join Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) in supporting bigger checks, which means it's likely eight more GOP senators would have to join them to get the two-thirds majority required for passage. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Kamala Harris receives 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine

11:27 a.m.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Tuesday received her first dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.

Harris joins President-elect Joe Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Vice President Mike Pence, several White House officials, and various lawmakers in getting vaccinated. Her husband, Doug Emhoff, also received his first dose of the Moderna vaccine Tuesday.

CBS News reports that Harris waited to get her first shot until around a week after Biden because health experts recommended they stagger their inoculations to avoid coming down with any potential side effects, such as a headache or fever, at the same time.

The process was "easy," Harris said after the injection, noting that she "didn't feel a thing." She encouraged others to take the vaccine when it becomes available to them. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
The pandemic might 'feel' over by July, public health expert predicts

10:25 a.m.
Ashish Jha, the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, is aiming to host a barbecue at his house in Massachusetts on Independence Day next year, he told The Atlantic's Ed Yong.

He said he is hopeful that by that point the state will have inoculated everyone who wants to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, freeing up a larger group of people to gather at his home, albeit outside. Jha doesn't think the coronavirus will be eradicated by July, but he anticipates its currently rapid spread will be reduced to a simmer. "It won't be normal, but it won't be like Fourth of July 2020," he said. "I think that's when it'll start to feel like we're no longer in a pandemic."

Lloyd Pace, the executive director of a nonprofit called the Global Health Council and a member of President-elect Joe Biden's COVID-19 task force, agrees people can "think about next summer as a marker for when we might be able to breathe again." But he warns it won't be easy. "There's almost a year's worth of work that needs to happen in those six months," he said.

Success, Yong writes, hinges on executing "the most complicated vaccination program in U.S. history," continued adherence to mask-wearing and social distancing, countering misinformation, and keeping an eye on coronavirus mutations. Read more at The Atlantic. Tim O'Donnell

making frenemies
Trump's $2,000 checks push costs him the WSJ editorial board

10:00 a.m.
President Trump has lost the support of another Murdoch-owned, usually pro-Trump editorial board.

In a Tuesday editorial, The Wall Street Journal's editorial board, typically on the side of the president, delivered some harsh words for his push to increase the $600 coronavirus stimulus checks to $2,000. The measure is opposed by Republicans "for good reason," the editorial board writes, and Trump's attempts to make it happen anyway could cost the GOP its remaining power in the Senate.

Trump's insistence on the $2,000 checks puts him in an unusual spot. While "his own Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin, negotiated the $600 figure," and much of the GOP opposes a larger sum, Trump "decided that wasn't enough," the editorial board writes. It's clear that this is just Trump "lashing out at anyone who won't indulge his hopeless campaign to overturn" the election, the board explains. But it would add trillions of dollars to the deficit and leaves Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) with a "tough call," they write.

McConnell now has to decide whether to oppose Trump just days before a Senate runoff election in Georgia, or hold the vote and "split the GOP caucus and upset fiscally conservative voters," the board says. Either one "amounts to a Donald Trump in-kind contribution to Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and [President-elect] Joe Biden," the board continues. And "if Republicans lose the two Georgia seats and their majority, Republicans across the country should know to thank Mr. Trump for their 2021 tax increase," the board finishes.

The Rupert Murdoch-owned New York Post also called out Trump in a Monday editorial, this time for organizing an "undemocratic coup" to try to overturn the 2020 election. The editorial implores him to end his "dark charade" so his initiatives aren't overturned with Democratic wins in the Georgia Senate races. Kathryn Krawczyk

