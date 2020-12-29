1st U.S. case of COVID-19 variant reported in Colorado

The first known U.S. case of a more contagious COVID-19 variant initially discovered in Britain has been reported in Colorado, Gov. Jared Polis (D) announced on Tuesday.

Polis said the variant was found in a man in his 20s with no travel history. The case was confirmed by the Colorado State Laboratory, and the man is now in isolation near Denver.

"There is a lot we don't know about this new COVID-19 variant, but scientists in the United Kingdom are warning the world that it is significantly more contagious," Polis said, adding the state will "closely monitor this case, as well as all COVID-19 indicators, very closely."

Experts believe that the COVID-19 vaccines now being used are effective against this new variant, which was first identified in southeast England. Since then, the variant has also been discovered in Italy, Canada, India, and the United Arab Emirates. Catherine Garcia