'a house hopelessly divided'
GOP Sen. Ben Sasse says he hasn't heard 'a single congressional Republican' dispute the election in private

11:58 a.m.
Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse.
Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images

Republican House members and at least one senator are lining up to oppose President-elect Joe Biden's 2020 win. But Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) says that's not what's happening behind the scenes.

On Jan. 6, when Congress meets to certify the presidential election results, some Republicans are planning to object to the results. It's a last-ditch attempt to overturn Biden's win, after multiple recounts proved it was legitimate and dozens of court challenges failed to change the results. But despite all the pressure from his own party, Sasse wrote in a lengthy Facebook post Thursday that he won't be joining their "dangerous ploy."

Sasse went on on to break down what he thinks is the "truth" about the Jan. 6 certification, as well as voter fraud in the 2020 election. For starters, it's not only "unwise" for Congress to oppose the results; there are no state election results "in doubt" either, Sasse wrote. And after analyzing several court battles and fraud allegations, he came to the same conclusion as former Attorney General William Barr: There was no large-scale fraud that could've changed the election results.

Privately, Sasse said his fellow Republicans agree. "I haven't heard a single Congressional Republican allege that the election results were fraudulent —not one," Sasse wrote. "Instead, I hear them talk about their worries about how they will 'look' to President Trump's most ardent supporters." But while these "ambitious politicians" see their opposition efforts as "a quick way to tap into the president's populist base without doing any real, long-term damage," they're wrong, Sasse continued. And if they don't start working with Democrats to "rebuild trust" in self-government, "we're going to turn American politics into a Hatfields and McCoys endless blood feud — a house hopelessly divided," Sasse finished. Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
New jobless claims unexpectedly decline for 2nd week in a row

11:20 a.m.
The US Department of Labor Building
ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images

The number of Americans filing new jobless claims has again declined unexpectedly while remaining historically high.

The Labor Department on Thursday said 787,000 Americans filed new jobless claims last week, down 19,000 from the revised level of the week before. This was the second consecutive week that the number of new jobless claims declined unexpectedly, as economists were anticipating the number of claims would climb to 828,000, CNBC reports. Bloomberg notes, however, that the "figures are often volatile around holidays."

Last week, the Labor Department had reported 803,000 new jobless claims, down from 892,000 the previous week. Still, both last week and this week's numbers remain higher than the record number of weekly claims prior to the coronavirus pandemic, 695,000, and The Associated Press notes the latest number of claims is still almost four times higher than at this point a year ago.

"Holiday noise and uncertainty about extensions of benefits may have held down claims last week," Oxford Economics economist Nancy Vanden Houten said, per The Wall Street Journal. "While prospects for the economy later in 2021 are upbeat, the economy and labor market will have to navigate some difficult terrain between now and then." Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
Biden inauguration plans nationwide memorial for COVID-19 victims

10:26 a.m.
President-elect Joe Biden
Mark Makela/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden's inaugural committee is planning a nationwide memorial for those lost to COVID-19.

The Presidential Inauguration Committee on Thursday said that before his swearing-in, Biden on Jan. 19 will lead a memorial for the Americans who have died during the COVID-19 pandemic, Axios reports. The U.S. COVID-19 death toll has surpassed 340,000.

"PIC is inviting cities and towns around the country to join Washington, D.C., in illuminating buildings and ringing church bells at 5:30 p.m. ET in a national moment of unity and remembrance," the committee said.

Inauguration committee spokesperson Pili Tobar said that ahead of Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20, "it is important that we honor those who have died, reflect on what has been one of the more challenging periods in the nation's history, and renew our commitment to coming together to end the pandemic and rebuild our nation," per The Washington Post.

In Washington, D.C., a memorial ceremony will include lights around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, which will be "the first time lighting around the Reflecting Pool has memorialized American lives lost," Axios writes.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, previously warned that the COVID-19 pandemic could get "really bad" around the middle of January especially after holiday travel and gatherings, and on Wednesday, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ensemble forecast projected the U.S. death toll could reach between 383,000 and 424,000 by Jan. 23. Brendan Morrow

party pooper
'Irritated' Trump will skip his Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve party

10:09 a.m.
President Trump.
NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

He's a thousand miles away, but President Trump can't escape the election results.

Every year, Trump celebrates New Year's Eve at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, walking the red carpet surrounded by club members. But Trump has spent his holiday trip to Palm Beach "single-mindedly focused on the election results and the upcoming certification process in Congress," leading him to return to the White House before the ball drops this year, CNN reports.

Throughout his Mar-a-Lago visit, Trump has "has been in an irritated mood" and "fumed about everything from the election outcome to first lady Melania Trump's renovations to his private quarters," multiple people who spoke with him tell CNN. Trump has also reportedly grown concerned that Iran could retaliate for his decision to kill its top general Qassem Soleimani; Trump ordered the Jan. 3 strike on Soleimani from Mar-a-Lago. That's potentially another reason Trump wants to get back to Washington, one person told CNN.

Overall, Trump has largely been fixated on Jan. 6, when Congress, led by Vice President Mike Pence, will meet to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's win, sources tell CNN. Pence has reportedly made it clear to Trump that there's nothing he can do to overturn the results, but Trump still spent his Florida trip pushing senators to oppose the certification. Even so, there is a sign Trump has realized he's not going to be in the White House much longer: He's reportedly "polling" allies to determine whether he'll go to Biden's inauguration, CNN reports.

The official White House schedule for Thursday confirmed Trump and the first lady would depart Florida for the White House at 11 a.m. Read more at CNN. Kathryn Krawczyk

delayed
Census Bureau set to miss Dec. 31 deadline for the 1st time

9:30 a.m.
U.S. Census
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The Census Bureau is officially set to miss its Dec. 31 deadline for the first time ever.

On Wednesday, the Census Bureau said it will deliver a "complete and accurate state population count for apportionment in early 2021, as close to" the deadline of Dec. 31 "as possible." This will be the first time that the Dec. 31 deadline will be missed since Congress implemented it over four decades ago, The Associated Press reports.

"The delay suggests that the Census Bureau needs more time to ensure the accuracy of census numbers for all states," former congressional staffer Terri Ann Lowenthal explained to AP.

The Census Bureau faced issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic and had to suspend field operations earlier this year. Now, CNN writes the "key question" is whether the Census Bureau will deliver the tally before President Trump leaves office, as he has sought to exclude undocumented immigrants from the count used to allocate seats in Congress. The Supreme Court earlier this month blocked a challenge of this plan by Trump.

But "if the numbers are produced after Trump leaves office," CNN notes, "President-elect Joe Biden is not expected to exclude undocumented immigrants from the count." According to AP, internal documents previously showed that officials didn't expect the numbers would be ready until after Biden's inauguration. Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
Fauci: 'Disappointing' U.S. hasn't met goal of 20 million vaccinations in 2020

8:28 a.m.

The nation's top infectious disease expert is expressing disappointment that the U.S. hasn't met its goal of administering COVID-19 vaccine doses to 20 million Americans by the end of the year.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke Thursday with Today about the United States' rollout of two COVID-19 vaccines, as officials say almost 2.8 million Americans have received doses, according to The New York Times. This number falls short of the goal of vaccinating 20 million people by the end of 2020.

"We'd have liked to have seen it run smoothly and have 20 million doses into people today, by the end of 2020, which was the projection," Fauci said. "Obviously it didn't happen, and that's disappointing."

Fauci expressed hope that the U.S. vaccination program will gain "momentum" in the first few weeks of January, but he added that there needs to be "a lot more" resources provided to states and cities "to help them to get this task done." Asked if the federal government should take over the vaccination effort, Fauci again suggested instead that more resources be provided to states.

"Rather than stepping in and taking over, I think it would be maybe better to give more resources and to work in tandem with them," Fauci said. "In other words, not saying, "We're taking over, we're going to do your job,' but saying, 'We're going to really help you to do your job, particularly by giving you many more resources.'"

Operation Warp Speed chief adviser Dr. Moncef Slaoui, who earlier this month said the goal of vaccinating 20 million Americans this year should be reached, previously acknowledged that the number of vaccinations "is lower than what we hoped for," per The New York Times. He added, "We know that it should be better, and we're working hard to make it better." Brendan Morrow

Biden White House
On Jan. 20, Biden to issue memo freezing Trump administration's midnight regulations

December 30, 2020
Joe Biden.
Mark Makela/Getty Images

At noon ET on Jan. 20, after President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated, he will issue a memo to stop or postpone midnight regulations and actions taken by the Trump administration that have not gone into effect by Inauguration Day, Biden transition spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Wednesday.

Midnight regulations are created by executive branch agencies during the lame duck period of an outgoing president's administration. Psaki shared some examples, including a rule the Department of Labor is expected to publish that "would make it easier for companies to call their workers independent contractors to avoid minimum wage and overtime protections."

Issuing a regulatory freeze is standard practice for incoming administrations, Psaki said, "but this freeze will apply not only to regulations but also guidance documents — documents that can have enormous consequences on the lives of the American people." Biden has already said he will take several executive actions on his first day in office, including rejoining both the World Health Organization and the Paris Agreement, an international treaty on climate change. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
New COVID-19 variant discovered in California

December 30, 2020
An electronic sign urging Californians to stay at home.
Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced on Wednesday that a new variant of the coronavirus believed to be much more contagious has been found in California.

The variant, first identified in Britain, was discovered in Southern California, Newsom said, without naming a specific city. The first known U.S. case of COVID-19 caused by the variant was reported in Colorado on Tuesday.

During a conversation with Newsom, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said that while it appears the strain is significantly more contagious, "there's no indication at all that it increases the virulence ... the ability to make you sick or kill you. It doesn't seem to make it more strong in that regard." He also said it looks like the COVID-19 vaccines now being used are effective against the new variant.

The variant was first detected in southeast England, and the Los Angeles Times reports that some scientists believe the strain might have spread quickly through the region not due to genetic changes, but because it went through dense communities and infected people who were less likely to wear masks and socially distance. Catherine Garcia

