Pope Francis
Edit

Pope Francis wishes 2021 is 'a year of peace, a year of hope'

1:05 p.m.
Pope Francis.
AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, file

In a New Year's Day message, Pope Francis on Friday said the coronavirus pandemic has taught the world "how much it is necessary to take an interest in others' problems and to share their concerns," which in turn leads to peace.

Peace, the pontiff declared, is "sustained with patient and respectful dialogue" and "constructed with an open collaboration with truth and justice," and his wish is that 2021 is "a year of peace, a year of hope." It is up to everyone to take "by the hand those who need a comforting word, a tender gesture," he said, and if "we begin to be in peace with ourselves," it will spread to "those who are near us."

The pope also specifically called for an end to the civil war in Yemen, saying children there are "without education, without medicine, hungry," and asked for the release of the Rev. Moses Chikwe, a Nigerian bishop who was abducted on Sunday. Catherine Garcia

ringing in the new year
Edit

Here's how the world welcomed 2021

12:10 p.m.

People around the world happily bid adieu to 2020, with cities celebrating the arrival of 2021 with scaled-back events.

In Sydney, a fireworks display over the Opera House and harbor bridge dazzled those watching from home — most people were banned from going downtown because New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said officials didn't want to "create any superspreading events on New Year's Eve."

Embed from Getty Images

In Hanoi, there were fireworks to celebrate that Vietnam has been one of the most successful countries at containing the arrival and spread of the coronavirus.

Embed from Getty Images

In New York City, the throngs of people who usually crowd Times Square weren't there — instead, the few revelers who watched the ball drop were invited frontline and essential workers.

Embed from Getty Images

In London, fireworks didn't light up the River Thames as usual — instead, Big Ben chimed to ring in the new year.

Embed from Getty Images

A light show was put on in Cairo over the Nile, with people watching from afar.

Embed from Getty Images

The Netherlands holds a national countdown ceremony every year in an Amsterdam park, but for 2021, the event was moved to a soccer stadium. Spectators weren't allowed inside for the celebration, which featured "electric fireworks."

Embed from Getty Images

Several countries and cities canceled their normal events, due to curfews put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic. In France, 100,000 extra police officers were mobilized to ensure people weren't out after a 7 p.m. curfew and to break up gatherings of more than 10 people, NBC News reports.

Embed from Getty Images

Catherine Garcia

just stay home
Edit

Canadian official resigns after taking Caribbean vacation: It was a 'dumb mistake'

11:30 a.m.
The Canadian flag.
iStock

Rod Phillips, the finance minister for the Canadian province of Ontario, has resigned after receiving heavy criticism for vacationing in St. Barts at the same time people were being told to stay home.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced the resignation on Thursday, saying this shows the government "takes seriously our obligation to hold ourselves to a higher standard." Phillips left for St. Barts on Dec. 13 and returned on Thursday morning; before meeting with Ford, he told reporters at the Toronto airport he "made a significant error in judgment" and a "dumb mistake," and while he "will be accountable for that," he aimed to keep his job.

Instead, it was announced later in the day that Phillips had resigned. Ontario is Canada's most populous province, and due to an increase in coronavirus cases, all non-essential travel was discouraged, with a strict lockdown going into effect on Dec. 26. On Thursday, a record 3,328 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the province, as well as 56 deaths. Catherine Garcia

coronavirus crime
Edit

Pharmacist arrested, accused of intentionally allowing COVID-19 vaccines to spoil

11:10 a.m.
A coronavirus vaccine vial.
Sean Rayford/Getty Images

A pharmacist in Wisconsin was arrested on Thursday after police say he intentionally spoiled more than 500 doses of coronavirus vaccine.

Authorities say the incident took place at a hospital in Grafton, outside Milwaukee. The pharmacist, who has not been publicly identified, was arrested on recommended charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, criminal damage to property, and adulterating a prescription drug, The Washington Post reports.

The vaccine is slowly being rolled out across the country, first to health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities. Authorities say the pharmacist, who worked for Aurora Health Care, wrote that he removed 57 vials from refrigeration "knowing that if not properly stored the vaccine would be ineffective." This will delay vaccinations for hundreds of people in Wisconsin, which reported 3,810 new coronavirus cases and 42 deaths on Thursday.

Authorities estimate the value of the doses could total as much as $11,000. The vials can be stored at room temperature for 12 hours, but after being thawed cannot be refrozen. Aurora Health said when the vials were discovered out of refrigeration last Saturday, dozens of doses were quickly administered, but the company learned on Thursday they were taken out of the refrigerator twice, and it's unclear if the doses offer full protection. Catherine Garcia

Uh oh
Edit

Microsoft says Russian hackers accessed more than initially reported

10:53 a.m.
A Microsoft sign.
Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

Microsoft said Thursday that suspected Russian hackers who targeted federal agencies and U.S. companies accessed more of its systems than previously believed.

The company revealed that the hackers managed to look at Microsoft source code through an employee account, although they were unable to access emails or Microsoft products and services. "Our investigation into our own environment has found no evidence of access to production services or customer data," Microsoft said in a blog post. "The investigation, which is ongoing, has also found no indications that our systems were used to attack others."

The cyberattack began as far back as October 2019, when the hackers breached systems at SolarWinds, a technology monitoring company used by government agencies and most Fortune 500 companies. Harold Maass

quarantined
Edit

Georgia GOP Sen. Perdue quarantines ahead of runoff after COVID exposure

10:18 a.m.
David Perdue.
Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) is quarantining after close exposure to someone who tested positive for the coronavirus, his campaign said Thursday.

Perdue entered quarantine on Thursday and has tested negative for the virus, campaign officials said. The news came just days ahead of his Tuesday runoff election against Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, who led in a recent poll. Fellow Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler also faces a runoff against the Rev. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat.

More than 2.8 million people have voted early so far, and heavy turnout in Democrat-held congressional districts has given Ossoff and Warnock an early edge. If Democrats win both seats their party will control the Senate, which will be split evenly at 50-50 with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote. Republicans only need to win one seat to retain control of the Senate. Harold Maass

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Frustration builds over slow pace of vaccine rollout

December 31, 2020
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

The United States is ending 2020 far behind on its COVID-19 immunization goals, and many health officials are growing frustrated with the bumpy start to the vaccine rollout.

Just about 2.8 million Americans thus far have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, below the government's goal of vaccinating 20 million people in December, Reuters reports. The final number of vaccinations for the year will ultimately end up well below this goal "even allowing for a lag in the reporting of data," HuffPost writes.

One key issue in the rollout, The New York Times reports, is that "federal officials have left many of the details of the final stage of the vaccine distribution process, such as scheduling and staffing, to overstretched local health officials and hospitals."

"We've taken the people with the least amount of resources and capacity and asked them to do the hardest part of the vaccination — which is actually getting the vaccines administered into people's arms," Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University's School of Public Health, told the Times.

Joshua Michaud, associate director for global health policy at the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation, similarly told HuffPost that this "slow start" is the "result of insufficient support and belated attention to the nitty-gritty of getting the vaccines from the freezers into people's arms."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, in a Friday interview called the slow rollout "disappointing," adding that state governments need "many more resources." What's especially concerning, experts also told the Times, is that the next wave of vaccinations could actually be more challenging than this one.

"These problems are still correctable," Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government senior lecturer Juliette Kayyem told HuffPost. "It's really important that we not rush to judgment about how this is going. It's also really important we fix the problems as quickly as possible." Brendan Morrow

flip the script
Edit

Bernie Sanders rails against McConnell's assertion that $2000 checks are 'socialism for rich people'

December 31, 2020

After Congress agreed to send $600 stimulus checks to Americans, President Trump decided he wanted to push for $2,000 checks instead, launching Trump and some Republicans into an unlikely alliance with Democrats. But the proposal likely won't even get to the Senate floor thanks to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who spent Thursday once again railing against the proposal with a pointed hit at Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

In his Thursday floor speech, McConnell declared Democrats took Trump's proposal and "skewed it so the checks would benefit even more high-earning households," calling the whole thing "socialism for rich people." McConnell has refused to put the $2,000 checks up for a vote, lumping them in with a repeal of protections for social media companies and other unrelated legislation despite bipartisan criticism.

Sanders meanwhile took a more direct approach, capping off a week of fiery floor speeches with a harsh response to McConnell on Thursday. "The majority leader helped lead this body to pass Trump's tax bill. You want to talk about socialism for the rich, Mr. Majority Leader?" Sanders exclaimed. He likewise criticized McConnell's focus on Section 230, sarcastically calling it something "that is absolutely on the minds" of struggling Americans.

Sanders previously tried to filibuster a vote to override President Trump's veto of the annual National Defense Authorization Act, trying to hold it up until McConnell brought up a standalone vote on the $2,000 checks. But most Republicans and even more Democrats voted to proceed with the vote anyway on Wednesday, stripping Sanders of some of his leverage. Kathryn Krawczyk

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2021 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.