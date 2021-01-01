Pope Francis wishes 2021 is 'a year of peace, a year of hope'

People around the world happily bid adieu to 2020, with cities celebrating the arrival of 2021 with scaled-back events.

In Sydney, a fireworks display over the Opera House and harbor bridge dazzled those watching from home — most people were banned from going downtown because New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said officials didn't want to "create any superspreading events on New Year's Eve."

In Hanoi, there were fireworks to celebrate that Vietnam has been one of the most successful countries at containing the arrival and spread of the coronavirus.

In New York City, the throngs of people who usually crowd Times Square weren't there — instead, the few revelers who watched the ball drop were invited frontline and essential workers.

In London, fireworks didn't light up the River Thames as usual — instead, Big Ben chimed to ring in the new year.

A light show was put on in Cairo over the Nile, with people watching from afar.

The Netherlands holds a national countdown ceremony every year in an Amsterdam park, but for 2021, the event was moved to a soccer stadium. Spectators weren't allowed inside for the celebration, which featured "electric fireworks."

Several countries and cities canceled their normal events, due to curfews put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic. In France, 100,000 extra police officers were mobilized to ensure people weren't out after a 7 p.m. curfew and to break up gatherings of more than 10 people, NBC News reports.