It wasn't all bad
Edit

Well-preserved woolly rhino unearthed in Siberia

3:43 p.m.

An Ice Age-era woolly rhino discovered in Siberia is one of the most well-preserved animals ever discovered in the region, scientists say.

The rhino was found on the banks of the Tirekhtyakh River in August. Scientists said many of the rhino's internal organs and soft tissues are still intact, and its horn — a rare find — was also next to the carcass. It was discovered in melting permafrost, and when the ice roads in the area become passable later this month, the rhino will be driven to a laboratory for radiocarbon studies.

Russian media reports that Valery Plotnikov, a paleontologist with the Russian Academy of Sciences, said because part of the rhino's intestines are intact, researchers will be able to "reconstruct the paleoenvironment of that period." Plotnikov estimates the rhino was about three or four years old when it died. It's possible the rhino drowned, Plotnikov said, with the death occurring anywhere from 20,000 to 50,000 years ago. Catherine Garcia

Breaking news
Edit

Senate overrides Trump's veto of defense bill

3:11 p.m.
The U.S. Capitol.
Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images

The Senate voted 81-13 on Friday to override President Trump's veto of the $741 billion defense authorization bill.

This is Congress' first veto override of Trump's presidency, which is now in its final days.

Earlier in the week, the House voted to back the legislation. It authorizes pay raises for service members and imposes new limits on how much of the military's construction budget the president can move by emergency order.

Trump said he vetoed the measure because he did not like how it restricts the president's ability to draw down troop levels, as well as the fact that it directs the Pentagon to strip the names of Confederate figures from U.S. military installations. Trump also wanted the legislation to include a repeal of liability protections for tech companies, a completely unrelated issue. Catherine Garcia

georgia votes
Edit

A record 3 million people voted early in Georgia's Senate runoffs

2:39 p.m.
Jon Ossoff.
Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

Early voting has ended in Georgia ahead of Tuesday's Senate runoffs, with a record 3 million people having cast their ballots.

The previous record for total turnout in a Georgia runoff election was set in 2008, when 2.1 million people participated. The votes for this year's runoff elections won't be counted until polls close at 7 p.m. local time on Tuesday.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that an analysis of state election data shows more ballots have been cast in areas that tend to favor Democrats. Additionally, Black voters have made up a higher percentage of voters so far than during November's presidential election. President-elect Joe Biden won Georgia, becoming the first Democrat in 28 years to take the state. Republicans still have the opportunity to make up ground with in-person voting on Tuesday.

Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) is trying to fend off a challenge from Democrat Jon Ossoff, while Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) is facing off against her Democratic opponent, the Rev. Raphael Warnock. Loeffler was appointed to the seat in December 2019, after GOP Sen. Johnny Isakson resigned due to health issues.

If Perdue and Loeffler are both victorious, or if one wins and the other loses, the Senate will remain in GOP control. Should Ossoff and Warnock both win, the Senate will be split evenly 50-50 and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will cast the tie-breaking vote. Read more at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

United States surpasses 20 million COVID-19 cases

1:57 p.m.
People gather for the funeral of a coronavirus victim.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

On Friday, the United States topped 20 million recorded COVID-19 cases.

There is also a record number of people hospitalized with the virus; Covid Tracking Project data shows that on Thursday, there were more than 125,370 coronavirus patients in U.S. hospitals. "Even without COVID-19, winter is an especially busy season for hospitals," Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, said. In her state, the surge in cases has resulted in "more than 90 percent of intensive care unit beds [being] in use this week, with more than half of those beds occupied by COVID-19 patients."

It took 292 days for the U.S. to reach its first 10 million cases, but only 54 more days to double it, CNN reports. December was the country's worst month of the pandemic, with more than 6.1 million coronavirus cases recorded and 74,147 people dying of the virus. Public health experts believe this is due to people traveling for the holidays and gathering inside due to cold weather. Catherine Garcia

Pope Francis
Edit

Pope Francis wishes 2021 is 'a year of peace, a year of hope'

1:05 p.m.
Pope Francis.
AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, file

In a New Year's Day message, Pope Francis on Friday said the coronavirus pandemic has taught the world "how much it is necessary to take an interest in others' problems and to share their concerns," which in turn leads to peace.

Peace, the pontiff declared, is "sustained with patient and respectful dialogue" and "constructed with an open collaboration with truth and justice," and his wish is that 2021 is "a year of peace, a year of hope." It is up to everyone to take "by the hand those who need a comforting word, a tender gesture," he said, and if "we begin to be in peace with ourselves," it will spread to "those who are near us."

The pope also specifically called for an end to the civil war in Yemen, saying children there are "without education, without medicine, hungry," and asked for the release of the Rev. Moses Chikwe, a Nigerian bishop who was abducted on Sunday. Catherine Garcia

ringing in the new year
Edit

Here's how the world welcomed 2021

12:10 p.m.

People around the world happily bid adieu to 2020, with cities celebrating the arrival of 2021 with scaled-back events.

In Sydney, a fireworks display over the Opera House and harbor bridge dazzled those watching from home — most people were banned from going downtown because New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said officials didn't want to "create any superspreading events on New Year's Eve."

Embed from Getty Images

In Hanoi, there were fireworks to celebrate that Vietnam has been one of the most successful countries at containing the arrival and spread of the coronavirus.

Embed from Getty Images

In New York City, the throngs of people who usually crowd Times Square weren't there — instead, the few revelers who watched the ball drop were invited frontline and essential workers.

Embed from Getty Images

In London, fireworks didn't light up the River Thames as usual — instead, Big Ben chimed to ring in the new year.

Embed from Getty Images

A light show was put on in Cairo over the Nile, with people watching from afar.

Embed from Getty Images

The Netherlands holds a national countdown ceremony every year in an Amsterdam park, but for 2021, the event was moved to a soccer stadium. Spectators weren't allowed inside for the celebration, which featured "electric fireworks."

Embed from Getty Images

Several countries and cities canceled their normal events, due to curfews put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic. In France, 100,000 extra police officers were mobilized to ensure people weren't out after a 7 p.m. curfew and to break up gatherings of more than 10 people, NBC News reports.

Embed from Getty Images

Catherine Garcia

just stay home
Edit

Canadian official resigns after taking Caribbean vacation: It was a 'dumb mistake'

11:30 a.m.
The Canadian flag.
iStock

Rod Phillips, the finance minister for the Canadian province of Ontario, has resigned after receiving heavy criticism for vacationing in St. Barts at the same time people were being told to stay home.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced the resignation on Thursday, saying this shows the government "takes seriously our obligation to hold ourselves to a higher standard." Phillips left for St. Barts on Dec. 13 and returned on Thursday morning; before meeting with Ford, he told reporters at the Toronto airport he "made a significant error in judgment" and a "dumb mistake," and while he "will be accountable for that," he aimed to keep his job.

Instead, it was announced later in the day that Phillips had resigned. Ontario is Canada's most populous province, and due to an increase in coronavirus cases, all non-essential travel was discouraged, with a strict lockdown going into effect on Dec. 26. On Thursday, a record 3,328 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the province, as well as 56 deaths. Catherine Garcia

coronavirus crime
Edit

Pharmacist arrested, accused of intentionally allowing COVID-19 vaccines to spoil

11:10 a.m.
A coronavirus vaccine vial.
Sean Rayford/Getty Images

A pharmacist in Wisconsin was arrested on Thursday after police say he intentionally spoiled more than 500 doses of coronavirus vaccine.

Authorities say the incident took place at a hospital in Grafton, outside Milwaukee. The pharmacist, who has not been publicly identified, was arrested on recommended charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, criminal damage to property, and adulterating a prescription drug, The Washington Post reports.

The vaccine is slowly being rolled out across the country, first to health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities. Authorities say the pharmacist, who worked for Aurora Health Care, wrote that he removed 57 vials from refrigeration "knowing that if not properly stored the vaccine would be ineffective." This will delay vaccinations for hundreds of people in Wisconsin, which reported 3,810 new coronavirus cases and 42 deaths on Thursday.

Authorities estimate the value of the doses could total as much as $11,000. The vials can be stored at room temperature for 12 hours, but after being thawed cannot be refrozen. Aurora Health said when the vials were discovered out of refrigeration last Saturday, dozens of doses were quickly administered, but the company learned on Thursday they were taken out of the refrigerator twice, and it's unclear if the doses offer full protection. Catherine Garcia

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2021 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.