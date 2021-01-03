election 2020
Skeptical Lindsey Graham suggests GOP Electoral College challenge is 'a political dodge'

12:42 p.m.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) was one of the more notable names, along with Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), who were absent from the list of GOP senators planning to object to the Electoral College certification next week. On Sunday, Graham on Sunday addressed his colleagues's decision and didn't seem convinced it was the right move.

While not as forceful in his criticism as Sens. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), Mitt Romney (R-Utah), and Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), Graham said it appears the call for an investigation into unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud is "more of a political dodge than an effective remedy" to the situation, especially at such a late stage.

The senator said he looks forward to hearing the arguments from his colleagues, including Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and Josh (R-Mo.), among others, adding that he'll "listen closely," but "they have a high bar to clear." For Graham to be convinced it's worth challenging President-elect Joe Biden's victory, Republican lawmakers will need to provide evidence of their charges of voter fraud, as well as proof that state and federal courts should have acted on election fraud claims and that those actions could have changed the outcome of the presidential election in certain states. Tim O'Donnell

Phone recording reveals Trump pleading with Raffensperger to 'find' thousands of Georgia ballots for him

1:50 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

President Trump has been going at it with Georgia's Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for weeks now over the latter's refusal to give credence to unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud in the state, and on Saturday, the pair aired it out over the phone. The Washington Post obtained a recording of the conversation in which Trump continues to push conspiracy theories and repeatedly calls on Raffensperger to find some way to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the state. Raffensperger, for his part, held firm.

At one point during the call, Trump, who claims he won Georgia "by hundreds of thousands of votes," told Raffensperger he just wants "to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have." He also suggested to Raffensperger that "there's nothing wrong with saying ... that you've recalculated" and warned that unless "this can be straightened before" Georgia's upcoming Senate runoffs, a lot of Republicans won't go to the polls "because they hate what you did to the president."

But there was no sign Trump's pleas or talk of criminal charges swayed Raffensperger even slightly — he told Trump the data he was arguing was incorrect and based off social media posts, while his office's legal counsel, Ryan Germany, shot down Trump's conspiracies about voting machine tampering and ballot shredding.

Legal experts told the Post the phone call puts Trump in "legally questionable territory" since it could be construed as an attempt to get Raffensperger to doctor Georgia's election results, but ultimately they believe the "clearer transgression is a moral one." Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

117th congress
It didn't even take an hour into the 117th Congress for drama to unfold on the House floor

1:12 p.m.

The 117th Congress has been in session for about an hour, and the drama has already started in the House.

There are multiple reports that Democrat and Republican floor staff got into a shouting match because Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R-Ga.), one of the more controversial newly-elected GOP lawmakers, and another unidentified freshman Republican refused to put their masks on the House floor in defiance of COVID-19 protocols.

Despite the commotion, they reportedly were not asked to leave the chamber.

Republicans are also reportedly upset that a plexiglass voting area has been set up in the gallery so that lawmakers who are supposed to be quarantining because of exposure to the coronavirus, but have not tested positive themselves, can vote in the House speaker elections later in the day. That description applies to two unnamed Democrats and one unknown Republican, though Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) argued the "shameful" decision was made only because House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is determined to win re-election and can't afford too many absences within her party.

Meanwhile, things reportedly went much more smoothly in the Senate.

nfl playoff picture
5 NFL games that will decide the playoff picture

11:43 a.m.
Giants vs. Cowboys.
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

By Sunday night, the NFL playoff picture will be cemented, but there's a slew of games with major postseason implications throughout the day. Here are five to watch.

Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET on CBS — The 10-5 Dolphins are trying to secure a wild card spot and will be in with a win, though there are a couple scenarios in which they'll be safe with a loss. 12-3 Buffalo is the superior team here, but it's unclear how long their starters will be on the field.

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. ET on CBS — The Browns are in a similar situation to Miami, where if they win they're in, but a loss won't necessarily be the end of their season. The AFC North champion Steelers are resting several starters and Cleveland is dealing with COVID-19 issues, but it's still worth tuning to see if the long-struggling Browns can clinch their first play appearance since 2002.

New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. ET on Fox — It's hard to believe but the 5-10 Giants and 6-9 Cowboys could each be one win a way from a division title. The long-time rivals need a win, as well as a loss from the 6-9 Washington Football Team on Sunday night, to lock up the moribund, but weirdly entertaining NFC East.

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox — The up-and-down 8-7 Bears can secure a wild card spot with a win over their nemesis from Green Bay, though an Arizona Cardinals loss would get them in, as well. The 12-3 Packers won't be coasting, however, since a win would give them home field advantage and a first round bye.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS — The Cardinals will need to beat the Rams and backup quarterback John Wolford to eke into the 7-team NFC tournament, while the Rams will be in with a Bears loss. But if Chicago does upset Green Bay, they can't afford to lose to Arizona. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Experts urge patience with vaccine strategy, expect rollout to gain steam soon

11:04 a.m.

The United States' coronavirus vaccine rollout failed to meet the goal of inoculating 20 million people against COVID-19 by the end of 2020, and has instead reportedly vaccinated more than 4 million people so far. That's sparked significant criticism about the pacing of the strategy while the coronavirus continues to surge across the country.

There have indeed been distribution and administration hiccups at the federal, state, and local levels for a variety of reasons like weather or the holiday season, as well as some unforeseen events, like a pharmacist deliberately removing hundreds of doses from storage, spoiling them in the process. Despite the bumpy road, however, experts are urging patience. Nancy Messionier, the director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, believes vaccination numbers are going to pick up steam as soon as next week. Zoë McLaren, a professor at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, School of Public Policy concurred, likening the plan to the "soft opening" of a restaurant.

Juliette Kayyem, a professor at Harvard's Kennedy School of Government, said "the anger and frustration" about the slower-than-expected start is "fair," but she also agrees with Messionier and McLaren and warned against people tinkering with the plans too soon, especially if that means resorting to "wild proposals" to get more people vaccinated. Tim O'Donnell

117th congress
Pelosi supporters 'a little nervous' about House speaker vote but believe enough lawmakers will be present

8:23 a.m.

With the 117th Congress set to be sworn in Sunday, some Democrats are feeling "a little nervous" about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) chances of retaining the gavel, Rep. Filemon (D-Texas) told The Hill. The concern is over whether enough lawmakers will actually show up to give her the required majority of those present and voting. If they do, she's on track to win as expected.

Filemon said the worries stem from the coronavirus pandemic, and Democrats are hoping no one falls ill before the vote. Reps. Gwen Moore (D-Wisc.) and Rick Larsen (D-Wash.) tested positive for COVID-19 in late December, though Larsen is out of quarantine. And although it's unclear, it sounds as if Moore will free from isolation as well, with Jake Sherman reporting that 221 out of the 222 Democratic members of the new House are expected to be present. Rep. Alcee Hastings (D-Fla.), who is being treated for pancreatic cancer, will not be at the Capitol.

If there are indeed 221 Democrats on hand, as well as all 211 Republicans, Pelosi could only afford to have four Democrats vote for someone else, The Hill notes. While there may be a few Democrats who don't back Pelosi, they may vote "present" which essentially renders them absent and would not be counted against the final tally, likely allowing her to capture the majority. There's also no guarantee every Republican will be there.

"I think she'll win," Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.) said of Pelosi. "But I'm just not sure how she gets there." Read more at The Hill. Tim O'Donnell

Rest in peace
Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Westphal dies at 70

January 2, 2021
Paul Westphal.
AP Photo/Fred Jewell

Paul Westphal, a standout for the Phoenix Suns who was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019, died Saturday. He was 70. Westphal revealed a brain cancer diagnosis last year. He is survived by his wife, son, and daughter.

Westphal starred at the University of Southern California before getting drafted by the Boston Celtics in 1972, where he contributed to an NBA championship in 1974. But his career really took off once he was traded to the Phoenix Suns prior to the 1975 season. He went on to make five straight All Star appearances for Phoenix between 1977 and 1981, and he helped the franchise make its first finals appearance in 1976, where they faced off against his old team. The Suns lost to the Celtics in six games despite Westphal displaying heroics in a narrow, triple overtime defeat in Game 5, which is considered one of the greatest NBA games ever played.

After his playing days were over, Westphal got into coaching at the pro and collegiate level, including a stint with the Suns, whom he guided to their second and most recent Western Conference title in 1993. The Suns, who were led by MVP Charles Barkley at the time, again came up short in heartbreaking fashion against Michael Jordan and the Bulls in six games. Read the Suns tribute to Westphal here. Tim O'Donnell

cyberattack
U.S. officials are reportedly privately worried Russia stole blueprints for U.S. blackout restoration

January 2, 2021
NSA campus.
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File

In public, American officials have said they do not believe Russia's SVR intelligence agency "pierced" classified systems and stole sensitive communications and plans during an alleged cyberattack on what may have been hundreds of networks in the United States, The New York Times reports. But privately, per the Times, those same officials reportedly say they still aren't sure exactly what was or was not taken.

There are concerns that the SVR — which the U.S. intelligence agency and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are confident was behind the breach, despite President Trump suggesting China may have been involved instead of Moscow — was able to get its hands on delicate, albeit unclassified information from victims like the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. For example, it's reportedly possible the hackers accessed Black Start, the detailed technical blueprints for how the U.S. would restore power if there was a major blackout. If that was indeed the case, Russia would theoretically have a list of systems it could target to keep power from turning back on.

The Times report sheds more light on the cyberattack, which may not be fully understood for months or even years. Some of the revelations include the fact that the hack appears to have been much broader in scope than originally thought and that the hackers "managed their intrusion from servers inside" the U.S. by "exploiting legal prohibitions on the National Security Agency." Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

