Georgia Republican election official debunks Trump's election conspiracy theories 'point by point'

4:29 p.m.

A day after the audio of President Trump's controversial phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger leaked to the public, Georgia's voting system implementation manager debunked several of the election conspiracy theories espoused by the commander-in-chief.

During a press conference Monday, Gabriel Sterling — who like Raffensperger is a Republican and has called out Trump before — went point by point to prove the president's allegations of widespread voter fraud were "easily, provably false."

First he addressed Trump's question about whether election officials are shredding ballots in Georgia. The short answer from Sterling was no, but he went on to explain that "there's shredding of envelopes that were the non-used ones, or there's also shredding of the secrecy envelopes that came through" along with mail-in ballots. Sterling said those have "no evidentiary value" and are "basically trash." On the other hand, signature and oath envelopes and the ballots themselves are being kept for 22 months, as required by law.

Next, Sterling hit the president's claim that people were "changing parts" of Dominion voting machines. Sterling was admittedly stumped by this one, not because there was any validity to it, but because "I don't know even know what that means ... I don't even know how exactly to explain that."

Growing exasperated, Sterling quickly clarified that Raffensperger does not have a brother named Ron who works for Huawei, and then broke down why there was no "hacking of Dominion during a Senate hearing last week." Ballot marking devices and scanners don't have modems, he said, and "it's very hard to hack things that don't have modems." Watch the clip below.Tim O'Donnell

New York reports 1st case of U.K. coronavirus variant

5:23 p.m.

New York has become the latest U.S. state to identify a case of the more contagious COVID-19 variant.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) on Monday announced that a case of the coronavirus variant that was first reported in the United Kingdom has been confirmed in the state, with a person from Saratoga County testing positive.

"The individual had no known travel history," Cuomo said.

Cases of this new COVID-19 variant were previously confirmed in Colorado, California, and Florida, ABC News reports. It has also been reported in numerous countries including France, Germany, Italy, and Spain, NPR reports.

On Monday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that England would be going into a national lockdown again amid the spread of this COVID-19 variant, which he noted scientists say is "between 50 and 70 percent more transmissible." Experts have said it doesn't seem to be deadlier, however, CNBC notes.

"It's been both frustrating and alarming to see the speed with which the new variant is spreading," Johnson said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, previously told NBC's Today that "it was inevitable" that the coronavirus variant would be identified in the United States and warned, "You're going to be hearing about reports from other states and more cases in the states that have already reported." Brendan Morrow

Kushner-brokered deal between Saudi Arabia, Qatar gets tepid reviews from analysts

4:39 p.m.

After months of haggling, it appears Jared Kushner has helped secure a "last-minute achievement" for the Trump administration in the form of a brokered agreement between Qatar and a Saudi-led bloc of regional partners, including Bahrain, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates. The deal, which will be signed Tuesday, involves Saudi Arabia reopening its land border with Qatar, while Bahrain and the UAE will unlock their airspace and waters for Qatari transit. In turn, Qatar is expected to "pursue more open-minded engagement" with its neighbors. But analysts and those involved aren't sure whether things will really cool down.

A senior diplomat for one of the Gulf nations reportedly described the pact as a "step in the right direction," but suggested the "root causes" of the longstanding rift between the sides are "still there."

In the Washington Examiner, Tom Rogan similarly writes that "this deal may be a detente. But it should not be seen as a restoration of formal alliances." He argues Saudi Arabia will "continue to be enraged" by Doha's relationship with Iran, its financial support of Islamist movements, and its "quiet alliance with Turkey," among other things.

Ultimately, the agreement may be a nod to the Trump administration, as well as an attempt to start fresh with the Biden administration. Tim O'Donnell

Tim O'Donnell

Boris Johnson announces new national lockdown in England amid 'alarming' COVID-19 variant spread

4:02 p.m.

Amid the "alarming" spread of a more transmissible COVID-19 variant, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a new national lockdown in England.

During an address on Monday, Johnson said it's "clear" that England must "go into a national lockdown" that's "tough enough to contain" the new coronavirus variant, as it's been "both frustrating and alarming to see the speed" with which it has been spreading.

"That means the government is once again instructing you to stay at home," Johnson said.

Those in England are being ordered to only leave home for "limited reasons," including to shop for essentials, exercise, seek medical assistance, escape domestic abuse, or go to work if working from home isn't possible. Schools are also being instructed to move to remote instruction, "except for vulnerable children and the children of key workers."

Johnson's announcement came after the United Kingdom’s chief medical officers warned that the National Health Service could become overwhelmed in some areas within 21 days without new measures.

"I know how tough this is," Johnson said. "And I know how frustrated you are, and I know that you've had more than enough of government guidance about defeating this virus. But now, more than ever, we must pull together. ... The weeks ahead will be the hardest yet, but I really do believe that we're that we're entering the last phase of the struggle." Brendan Morrow

Rep. Kay Granger tests positive for COVID-19 after receiving 1st vaccine dose

2:57 p.m.

Rep. Kay Granger (R-Tex.) has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson announced in a statement Monday. The 77-year old Granger is the 49th member of Congress to contract the virus.

Granger was apparently tested when she arrived in Washington, D.C., for the start of the 117th Congress on Sunday, where she was on the House floor mingling with her colleagues and later voted in the House speaker election. It was only afterwards that she found out about her result, her spokesperson said in the statement. She is now quarantining.

Granger did receive a COVID-19 vaccine in December. It's not clear how long ago exactly that occurred, though she was scheduled to receive her second dose later this week. Still, her office suggested that getting vaccinated was beneficial. "Having received the vaccine in December, she is asymptomatic and feeling great," the statement reads. Tim O'Donnell

Jeopardy! producer says Trebek was hospitalized a week before final episodes but insisted on not canceling them

2:16 p.m.

The executive producer of Jeopardy! is previewing a "very special" week as the late Alex Trebek's final episodes are set to air.

Mike Richards, the game show's executive producer, joined NBC's Today on Monday to discuss taping the last five episodes that Trebek filmed prior to his death from pancreatic cancer in November, which will air from Monday through Friday.

"He was an absolute warrior," Richards told Today. "And what he was able to do by getting himself back to the set to tape those final episodes ... it was Herculean. He was in enormous pain, he was 10 days away from passing away, and you will not sense any of that in these episodes."

Richards explained that Trebek, who "understood the importance of the show," was in the hospital the week before these episodes were filmed, but he was still adamant about not canceling them.

"He calls me and he says, 'Mike, I'm going to be fine. I'll be in to tape. I was able to eat jello today,'" Richards recalled. "And I went, 'Alex, that's great, but that doesn't mean you're going to be ready to host five episodes of a game show, which is an enormous amount of effort.' And he said, 'Do not cancel. I will be there.'"

On the show set to air on Monday, Richards said Trebek will give "a talk about the importance of togetherness" that moved producers so much that they "burst into applause."

Trebek's final episode of Jeopardy! will air Friday and include a tribute to the late host, Sony Pictures Television previously announced. No permanent replacement for Trebek has been named, but for now, the show will continue with a "series of interim guest hosts from within the Jeopardy! family," the first being champion Ken Jennings. Brendan Morrow

GOP congressmembers won't reject Electoral College vote because party 'depends' on it for presidential wins

1:51 p.m.
Rep. Thomas Massie.
Greg Nash - Pool/Getty Images

Republican House members against an attempt to oppose the certification of the Electoral College's vote are saying the quiet part of their argument very, very loud.

A coalition of 11 GOP senators are planning to join with some House Republicans to oppose the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's win on Wednesday, giving debunked claims of election fraud as their reasoning. But another group of seven House congressmembers warned against undermining trust in the Electoral College, saying in a Monday statement that doing so could cost the party its only chance to win a future presidential election.

Reps. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.), Ken Buck (R-Colo.), Mike Gallagher (R-Wisc.) Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), Tom McClintock (R-Calif.), and Chip Roy (R-Texas) released their joint statement Monday, claiming they do believe "significant abuses in our election system" took place in 2020. The U.S. electoral system should guarantee "only legal votes are cast to select its leaders" and the electors who formally choose them, the statement said. "But only the states have authority to appoint electors," and after they do so, Congress can only count their votes, the group wrote. "To take action otherwise" only "strengthen[s] the efforts of those on the left" who want to end the Electoral College altogether.

From there, the groups gets specific about the "purely partisan" side of their argument. Republican presidential candidates have only won the popular vote once in the past 32 years, relying on the Electoral College for the majority of their wins. "If we perpetuate the notion that Congress may disregard certified electoral votes ... we will be delegitimizing the very system that led Donald Trump to victory in 2016, and that could provide the only path to victory in 2024," the congressmembers finished.

Top intelligence officials and former Attorney General William Barr have affirmed there is no evidence of election-altering fraud in the 2020 election. Kathryn Krawczyk

GOP congressman who eked out victory in Biden district will join Electoral College objectors

12:44 p.m.

Rep. Mike Garcia (R-Calif.) became the latest congressional Republican to announce he'll object to the Electoral College certification on Wednesday. Garcia said that while he's a "federalist, I do believe there is enough evidence of compromised processes and break downs in election integrity by certain state legislatures that do in fact warrant a closer examination."

At first glance, Garcia's decision to join his colleagues in challenging President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory isn't particularly noteworthy. There are more than 140 House Republicans who are on board, as well as a dozen known senators who plan on supporting them. But Garcia doesn't appear to fit the mold of a lawmaker attempting to satisfy a voter base "in deep red districts" calling for their representatives to do something about unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud. Instead, Garcia narrowly eked out a narrow November victory in a district that Biden won by around 10 percent.

Theoretically, embracing this movement could mean Garcia is risking certain swing voters down the line, and his 2020 returns suggest he doesn't have a huge safety net. Tim O'Donnell

