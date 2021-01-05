'very disappointed'
Edit

WHO says China has delayed process for allowing team in to investigate COVID-19's origins

3:16 p.m.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

The World Health Organization's director-general is expressing disappointment as he says Chinese officials have delayed allowing experts in to examine the coronavirus' origins.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during a news conference on Tuesday said that although members of a team of scientists tasked with investigating the origins of COVID-19 began departing for China from their home countries within the last 24 hours, "today, we learned that Chinese officials have not yet finalized the necessary permissions for the team's arrival in China," The Associated Press reports.

"I'm very disappointed with this news, given that two members had already begun their journeys and others were not able to travel at the last minute," he said.

The World Health Organization previously announced that an international team of scientists would travel to Wuhan, where COVID-19 was first identified, for this investigation in January, BBC News reports. Following Tedros' comments critical of China, Axios's Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian' wrote that it was notable he "would choose to finally speak out against China's last-minute foot-dragging" after Chinese officials previously delayed agreeing to WHO being involved in such an investigation in "an almost absurdly lengthy delay" of almost a year. The AP also noted that this was a "rare critique of Beijing" from the head of WHO.

Tedros also said Tuesday, however, that he has been "assured that China is speeding up the internal procedures for the earliest possible deployment," adding that "we are eager to get the mission underway as soon as possible." Brendan Morrow

record scratch
Edit

2021 Grammys reportedly postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

4:11 p.m.
Grammy Award
GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images

Plans to hold the 2021 Grammy Awards at the end of the month have reportedly been scrapped amid Los Angeles' COVID-19 surge.

The awards show, which was scheduled to take place in Los Angeles on Jan. 31, is being postponed, Rolling Stone and Variety reported on Tuesday. While no new date has been announced, both outlets reported that the show might be rescheduled for March.

The decision to delay the Grammys was made due to a "combination of health and travel concerns," including a spike in coronavirus cases in Los Angeles, according to Variety.

Numerous awards shows have gone forward in recent months, although they've made major adjustments. The Emmys, for example, took place almost entirely virtually in September, with no audience joining host Jimmy Kimmel at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The Grammys were also set to go ahead with no audience, with only presenters and performers on-site, Rolling Stone reports. The nominations for this year's Grammys were announced in November, and Beyoncé led with nine nods.

Some other upcoming awards shows that would normally take place earlier in the year were previously also postponed — this year's Golden Globes are now set for the end of February and the Academy Awards are scheduled for the end of April. Brendan Morrow

state legislatures
Edit

Pennsylvania Republicans block duly elected Democrat from being sworn in to state Senate

3:54 p.m.

As the new session of the Pennsylvania state Senate kicked off Tuesday, the chamber's Republican majority refused to seat Jim Brewster, a Democrat who won a narrow victory in the state's 45th district in November.

GOP lawmakers — who also removed Lt. Gov. Tom Fetterman (D) from the chamber leaving Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman to preside over the drama instead — argued it was necessary to block Brewster from being sworn in while they await a federal court's decision on a legal challenge brought by his GOP opponent.

But Democrats are dubious and consider the move "unlawful," since the state court system already litigated the challenge, and Brewster's win was ultimately certified, The Philadelphia Inquirer explains. Pennsylvania's Senate Minority Leader Jay Acosta (D) said the maneuver resembles one from the "Trump playbook," alluding to efforts by President Trump and his allies to overturn the presidential election even after many of their claims were adjudicated in state and federal courts.

Some observers similarly see the situation as an example of Trump's strategy working its way down throughout the Republican Party, with the Inquirer's Abraham Gutman warning that it sets a "very dangerous precedent," in which a refusal to concede is all that's needed to prevent an opponent from being sworn in. Tim O'Donnell

election 2020
Edit

Sen. Tim Scott disagrees with fellow Republicans planning to object to Electoral College certification in 'principle and in practice'

2:55 p.m.
Tim Scott.
Liz Lynch/Getty Images

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) became the latest to add his name to a growing list of GOP lawmakers who have come out against their colleagues' plan to object to the Electoral College certification on Wednesday.

In a statement, Scott echoed some of his fellow Republicans like Sens. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and Mike Lee (R-Utah) who, despite being allies of President Trump, are concerned about the precedent such an action would set, Axios notes.

Scott said he has seen no evidence suggesting any state should have their results flipped based on allegations of widespread voter fraud and "there is no constitutionally viable means for Congress to overturn an election wherein the states have certified and sent their Electors." But it wasn't just his legal viewpoint holding him back. He added that he disagrees with the objectors "both in principle and in practice," pointing out that "for their theory to work, [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi [D-Calif.] and House Democrats would have to elect Donald Trump president rather than [President-elect] Joe Biden. That is not going to happen today, not today, or any other day." Read more at Axios and check out Scott's full statement here. Tim O'Donnell

not a good idea
Edit

Scottish leader scuttles Trump's rumored Inauguration Day getaway: Golf is 'not … an essential purpose'

1:56 p.m.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Tuesday said she has "no idea" whether President Trump is actually planning to travel to the country on Jan. 19 — a day before Inauguration Day — but if the rumors are accurate, it sounds like Scotland's national lockdown rules will be the same for him.

"We are not allowing people to come into Scotland now without an essential purpose, which would apply to him, just as it applies to everyone else," Sturgeon said during a press briefing. "Coming to play golf is not what I would consider an essential purpose."

The Sunday Post, a newspaper in Scotland, previously reported Glasgow Prestwick Airport "has been told to expect expect the arrival of a U.S. military Boeing 757 aircraft, that is occasionally used by Trump" on Jan. 19, indicating he may be attempting to visit his golf resort in the Western part of the country, but there has been no confirmation from the president's team, The Washington Post notes.

Trump's Inauguration Day plans are the subject of much speculation, with some people suggesting he plans to get out of town before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in, while others think he may be planning a counter-rally. Tim O'Donnell

california in crisis
Edit

Los Angeles paramedics told to conserve oxygen as 1 in 5 people test positive for coronavirus

1:42 p.m.
Ambulance workers in California.
APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images

The COVID-19 pandemic is worse than ever before in California.

The state logged a record 74,000 new coronavirus cases on Monday, and hospitals around the state are bursting at the seams trying to accommodate the surge. In Los Angeles, things are so bad that the county's Emergency Medical Services Agency told ambulance crews Monday to conserve oxygen and even to not bring patients with slim chances of survival to hospitals, reports CNN.

California first saw a massive COVID-19 surge over the summer. But the uptick in recent weeks has pushed average weekly case counts to four times what they were months ago; the previous record of 66,726 new cases on Dec. 28 was squashed Monday, and holiday gatherings will likely only lead to an even bigger wave. California also recorded its highest average daily death count last week, with an average of 353 people dying of the virus each day, the Los Angeles Times reports. In Los Angeles, one in every five people tested for coronavirus came back with positive results on Monday — an almost unheard of positivity rate.

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Monday unveiled a state oxygen team, headed in part by the Army Corps of Engineers, to ramp up the oxygen supply. Still, critics wonder why this didn't happen months ago, before a winter coronavirus experts predicted would happen. Meanwhile Newsom said Monday that the state has only distributed 35 percent of its COVID-19 vaccines. He promised funding and swift action to combat the "challenge," but didn't share any concrete plans to do so. Kathryn Krawczyk

we need to talk about kevin
Edit

Cleveland Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski will miss wild-card game due to COVID-19

1:19 p.m.
Kevin Stefanski.
Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns' good feeling over their first playoff appearance in 18 years — the NFL's longest such drought — was dampened on Tuesday, with Head Coach Kevin Stefanski among five in the organization to test positive for COVID-19, the team announced.

Stefanski will be replaced by special teams coach Mike Priefer, and could return to in-person team activities in 10 days — which might not matter if they lose on Sunday to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Stefanski is asymptomatic and will work from home to help prepare for the game, The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Stefanski will be the NFL's second head coach to miss a game due to COVID-19, following the Detroit Lions' Darrell Bevell, who missed a December game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But that was a meaningless late-season contest, in contrast to the Browns' long-awaited first postseason game since 2002. With Tuesday's positive tests, Cleveland will enter Pittsburgh with eight of its players and six of its coaches out due to COVID-19. Jacob Lambert

Solving COVID
Edit

FDA warns COVID-19 test used by Congress is 'particularly' prone to false negative results

1:02 p.m.
U.S. Capitol.
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File

The Food and Drug Administration this week alerted health care providers and patients that a COVID-19 diagnostic test made by Curative poses a "risk of false results, particularly false negative results," Politico reports.

The House and Senate screen members, staff, and reporters covering Capitol Hill with the Curative test, so when Congress is in session that means dozens, sometimes even hundreds of people, use it to determine if they're infected. The FDA is now saying the test should not be used as the only data point "for treatment or patient-management decisions" and suggested limiting its use for people displaying symptoms for 14 days or less.

Rear Adm. Brian Monahan, the Capitol physician, acknowledged the warning in a Monday memo obtained by Politico, but said Curative's test is "the most accurate available" and false results are a risk faced by all coronavirus tests. "We expect to have additional information in the coming days from the FDA and our expert consultants with regard to any concerns about the ongoing use of this test for the Capitol community," the memo reads. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2021 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.