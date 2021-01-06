Watch Congress' contentious session to count electoral votes and formalize Biden's win

Members of Congress are meeting Wednesday afternoon to certify President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election.

Lawmakers will formalize Biden's victory Wednesday by counting electoral votes, as President Trump continues to challenge the results over baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud. Some Republicans are objecting to the tally in certain states, including House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), who announced his plans to do so not long before the session began.

Trump had been pressuring Pence to take action during the session to overturn the election results despite his lack of authority to do so, but Pence in a statement Wednesday said his "oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not."