Biden reportedly nominating Boston Mayor Marty Walsh as labor secretary, Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo for commerce

President-elect Joe Biden has reportedly made his final choices to round out his Cabinet.

Biden will choose Boston Mayor Marty Walsh as his labor secretary and Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo as his commerce secretary, Politico and The New York Times report, respectively. Bloomberg's Jennifer Epstein confirmed both picks.

Walsh has been Boston's mayor for the past seven years, and was previously a Massachusetts state representative. He was the president of his local labor union for more than 20 years, until his election as mayor. AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka asked union leaders to support Walsh for the post, Bloomberg reported in November. American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten told Bloomberg at the time that picking Walsh was a "great idea."

Raimondo has been the governor of Rhode Island since 2015, and "is seen as a relatively traditional choice for commerce secretary," the Times writes. A businesswoman and venture capitalist before becoming governor, Raimondo focused on promoting business growth while in office, but ran afoul of unions along the way.

With the selection of Walsh and Raimondo, Biden has finished naming his picks for his top Cabinet spots. It'll be the most diverse Cabinet in history, though no Asian Americans or Pacific Islanders are included. Biden on Wednesday reportedly settled on D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Merrick Garland to be his attorney general. Kathryn Krawczyk