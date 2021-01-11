survey says
Trump's approval rating falls 11 points as a majority of voters hold him responsible for Capitol riot

2:30 p.m.
Donald Trump
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's job approval rating has dropped more than 10 points in a new Quinnipiac poll, in which a majority of voters hold him responsible for the recent attack on the Capitol building.

In a national poll released by Quinnipiac on Monday, Trump received a job approval rating of 33 percent, which was down 11 points from his 44 percent approval rating last month. This tied Trump's all-time lowest approval rating from Quinnipiac, as he also received a 33 percent approval rating in August 2017.

This latest poll was conducted in the wake of Trump's supporters storming the Capitol building in a deadly riot, and in the poll, 56 percent of voters said they hold the president responsible for this, while 42 percent said they don't hold him responsible. Trump is now facing the prospect of a second impeachment, and 52 percent of voters in the poll said he should be removed from office, while 53 percent of voters said he should resign.

Quinnipiac also found that 74 percent of voters believe that democracy in the United States is under threat, while only 21 percent said democracy is "alive and well" in the country.

"When it comes to whether American democracy is under threat, both Republicans and Democrats see a raging five-alarm fire, but clearly disagree on who started it," Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy said.

Quinnipiac's poll was conducted by speaking to 1,239 registered voters over the phone nationwide from Jan. 7 through Jan. 10. The margin of error was 2.8 percentage points. Read more at Quinnipiac. Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
Congresswoman tests positive for COVID-19 after sheltering in place with mask-less colleagues during Capitol riot

1:38 p.m.

The coronavirus pandemic and the Capitol riot may have officially crossed over.

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-N.J.) announced Monday that she has tested positive for COVID-19. She believes she was exposed to the virus last Wednesday while sheltering in place with several of her House colleagues, some of whom she said refused to wear masks, while a mob of President Trump's supporters stormed the United States Capitol during Congress' Electoral College certification process.

While there are no guarantees that Watson Coleman was infected in that moment, Rear Adm. Brian Monahan, the attending physician to Congress, on Sunday notified lawmakers many members of the House who were in protective isolation "in a large committee hearing space" may have been exposed to someone who had an infection. It's not entirely clear if Watson Coleman was in that specific room, but a statement from her office indicates she was. Tim O'Donnell

impeachment redux
Democratic Reps. Hoyer, Cicilline back sending impeachment article immediately to Senate

12:21 p.m.
Steny Hoyer.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

House Democrats officially introduced an article of impeachment against President Trump on Monday, charging him with inciting an insurrection at the United States Capitol last week when a mob of his supporters stormed the building. Now that the resolution is out there, the focus turns to how the House plans to proceed.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) said there "may well be a vote" on the article Wednesday, and with the Democrats in control of the lower chamber, plus at least a few GOP lawmakers potentially joining them, there's a good chance it will pass with a simple majority vote. However, a debate appears to be brewing about what to do next.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has indicated the upper chamber wouldn't be able to conduct an impeachment trial until after President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on Jan. 20, given that Congress is on recess until Jan. 19. If the Senate were to take up the trial after Trump is already out of office, that would mean Congress would have to divert at least some of its attention to the matter in the early days of the Biden administration, a troubling thought to some lawmakers, who don't want any distractions amid important tasks.

So, House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) suggested waiting until after Biden's first 100 days in the White House to send the article along. Hoyer and Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.), one of the article's three authors, however, aren't on board with that idea, and instead want to pass the resolution with a quick vote and then immediately get it to the Senate. Tim O'Donnell

Drama in D.C.
House Democrats introduce impeachment article charging Trump with 'incitement of insurrection'

12:03 p.m.
President Trump
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Following last week's Capitol building riot, House Democrats have officially introduced an article of impeachment against President Trump.

Democrats on Monday formally introduced the impeachment article charging Trump with "incitement of insurrection" days after a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol building in a deadly riot while lawmakers met to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory, The Washington Post reports. The resolution states that Trump, who has falsely claimed he won the election and spoke to his supporters before they breached the Capitol, "willfully made statements that, in context, encouraged — and foreseeably resulted in — lawless action at the Capitol."

"President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of government," it also says, CNN reports. "He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coequal branch of government. He thereby betrayed his trust as president, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) previously announced her support for impeaching Trump a second time should Vice President Mike Pence and Trump's Cabinet not invoke the 25th Amendment to remove him from office, and Politico reports Pelosi is "on the cusp of majority support in the House." An impeachment vote may happen on Wednesday or Thursday, according to CNN, and Trump could become the first president to be impeached twice. Brendan Morrow

security concerns
National Park Service to close Washington Monument for 2 weeks over inauguration security concerns

11:24 a.m.

In wake of the deadly riot at the United States Capitol last week, the National Park Service announced it's suspending tours of the Washington Monument between Jan. 11 and Jan. 24, citing "credible threats to visitors and park resources" in the lead-up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony.

"Groups involved in the Jan. 6, 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol continue to threaten to disrupt the 59th presidential inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021," a statement from the NPS reads.

Depending on how things play out, the NPS may implement more restrictions, such as cutting off public access to roadways. The closures, says the NPS, could be extended if "conditions persist."

The announcement comes just a day after Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser sent a letter to the Department of Homeland Security requesting enhanced and extended authority ahead of Inauguration Day. Tim O'Donnell

the biden transition
Biden reportedly 'frustrated' with his coronavirus team as advisers worry 100 million vaccinations goal won't be met

10:06 a.m.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden has said he'll get "at least 100 million COVID vaccine shots into the arms of the American people" during his first 100 days. But before his term begins, some advisers are reportedly worried this promise will ultimately be broken.

Biden has "grown frustrated with the team in charge of plotting his coronavirus response" as there is increasing concern among some of his advisers that the 100 million vaccinations in 100 days goal won't be met, Politico reported on Monday.

"While some Biden advisers insist it's possible to make good on the 100-million vow, others are privately worried that the federal response is already so chaotic that it will take a herculean effort to pull it off," according to the report.

Biden reportedly confronted COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients and his deputy to tell them "their team was underperforming," Politico says. Transition officials blame a "lack of long-term planning" by the Trump administration, which didn't come close to meeting its goal of vaccinating 20 million Americans by the end of 2020, as the vaccine rollout got off to a far slower-than-expected start in the United States.

"They're inheriting a mess," former Obama administration acting Medicare and Medicaid chief Andy Slavitt told Politico. "I think they're uncovering how bad it is."

Biden, Politico notes, has suggested that whether the 100 million vaccinations goal is reached will be dependent on further COVID-19 relief legislation, previously saying "if Congress provides" additional funding for state and local governments, "we'd be able to meet this incredible goal." But Politico writes that some in the transition are "questioning whether Biden's first big pandemic pledge placed too much confidence" in the Trump administration, and allies are warning transition officials about "the overriding political consequences of breaking one of Biden's first major promises." Read more at Politico. Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
BioNTech now plans to deliver 2 billion COVID-19 vaccines in 2021

9:51 a.m.
BioNTech headquarters.
DANIEL ROLAND/AFP via Getty Images

BioNTech, the German biotechnology firm that partnered with Pfizer to produce one of the two COVID-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use in the United States, is upping its 2021 vaccine delivery target to 2 billion doses, the company announced Monday.

Previously, the goal was to distribute 1.3 billion doses, but the use of a special syringe that allows six doses, rather than five, to be extracted from a standard vaccine vial was a driving force in raising the bar, Reuters reports. A new production site in Marburg, Germany, will become operational at the end of February and additional capacity by contractors supplying ingredients and filling the finished substance into vials will contribute to the new distribution goal. Read more at Reuters. Tim O'Donnell

the biden transition
Biden to nominate veteran diplomat William Burns as CIA director

8:21 a.m.
William Burns
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden has revealed his pick for CIA director.

Biden will nominate veteran diplomat William Burns to serve as the next director of the Central Intelligence Agency, CNN reports.

"Bill Burns is an exemplary diplomat with decades of experience on the world stage keeping our people and our country safe and secure," Biden said. "He shares my profound belief that intelligence must be apolitical and that the dedicated intelligence professionals serving our nation deserve our gratitude and respect."

Burns "served in the U.S. Foreign Service for 33 years" and held a "number of national security positions across five Democratic and Republican presidential administrations," the transition said in a statement. Under former President Barack Obama, he served as deputy secretary of state, and he was previously ambassador to Jordan and Russia, as well. He was involved in talks that led to the Iran nuclear deal while in the Obama administration and "has experience dealing with Russian President Vladimir Putin," Axios reports.

Burns would be "the first career diplomat to serve as CIA Director" if confirmed, NBC News reports, and his "selection would bypass other contenders with more formal experience in the intelligence field," CNN writes. This, NBC also noted, was the last major nomination to be announced by Biden prior to his inauguration on Jan. 20. Brendan Morrow

