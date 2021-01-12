the coronavirus crisis
3rd House Democrat tests positive for COVID-19 following Capitol riot, blames mask-less GOP colleagues

11:32 a.m.

Rep. Brad Schneider (D-Ill.) on Tuesday became the third House Democrat to publicly announce a positive COVID-19 test in the last two days, and, like Reps. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-N.J.) and Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), he's blaming Republican colleagues who refused to wear a mask while a group of lawmakers were sheltering in place together during last week's deadly riot at the United States Capitol.

Schneider, who has not experienced any symptoms so far, said he is "worried that I have risked my wife's health and angry at the selfishness and arrogance of the anti-maskers who put their own contempt and disregard for decency ahead of the health and safety of their colleagues and their staff."

He went on to call for any members of House who "flout public health guidance" within the Capitol to be "sanctioned and immediately removed from the House floor by the sergeant-at-arms for their reckless endangerment of their colleagues." Tim O'Donnell

what's the one thing they say about the alamo
No one told Alamo, Texas, that Trump is visiting today

11:58 a.m.

President Trump seems to have forgotten the Alamo — or at least to let the Texas city of the same name know he's coming.

Trump is flying down to the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas' Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday to celebrate the completion of 400 miles of border wall. It marks the last-minute achievement of one of Trump's campaign promises, though only 80 miles of wall were built in parts of the border that had no restrictive structures or fencing before.

Trump's itinerary indicates he will make a stop in the city of Alamo to give remarks about the completion of the border wall. But as Alamo city officials noted in an urgent Tuesday morning press release, they had no idea the president was planning to visit.

Trump hasn't indicated why he's stopping in Alamo, of all cities, as he visits the border. If it's because he wants to invoke the infamous battle that happened during the Texas Revolution, perhaps as a tie to the violent uprising his supporters staged at the Capitol last week, he's headed about 250 miles too far south. Kathryn Krawczyk

Drama in D.C.
Trump doesn't take responsibility for Capitol riot, insists speech was 'totally appropriate'

11:38 a.m.

Facing the prospect of a second impeachment for "incitement of insurrection," President Trump on Tuesday insisted a speech he delivered encouraging supporters to march to the U.S. Capitol and "show strength" was "totally appropriate."

In his first remarks to reporters since a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol to disrupt the certification of the election results, the president on Tuesday didn't take responsibility and defended a speech he delivered prior to the deadly riot.

"If you read my speech, and many people have done it, and I've seen it both in the papers and in the media, on television, it's been analyzed, and people thought that what I said was totally appropriate," Trump claimed.

He went on to again assert that unnamed people have "analyzed" his speech and that "everybody to the T thought it was totally appropriate," even though he has faced widespread condemnation for the remarks, including from Republicans.

Trump in his speech had urged supporters in Washington to "walk down to the Capitol" where Congress was meeting to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, and he called on them to "show strength" because "you'll never take back our country with weakness." The subsequent pro-Trump riot at the Capitol left five people dead, and on Monday, House Democrats introduced an article of impeachment charging Trump with inciting an insurrection; the resolution said he "willfully made statements that, in context, encouraged — and foreseeably resulted in — lawless action at the Capitol."

Trump, while saying he wants "no violence," on Tuesday dismissed this second impeachment effort as "ridiculous" and said it's "causing tremendous danger to our country." He could become the only president in U.S. history to be impeached twice. Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
Israel is reportedly planning to provide COVID-19 vaccines for Holocaust survivors around the world

10:50 a.m.
COVID-19 vaccine in Israel.
JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

Israel is planning to provide COVID-19 vaccines to Holocaust survivors, both within the country and across the diaspora, Israel Hayom reports, per The Jerusalem Post.

The operation is reportedly in the early stages — Israel's Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich has instructed the Shalom Corps to strategize, and the group has reportedly approached large medical shipping companies about logistics. Meanwhile, the diaspora affairs ministry is reportedly working with Israel's health ministry to coordinate with Pfizer and Moderna, the companies producing coronavirus vaccines authorized in Israel. The intention is reportedly to provide survivors around the world with additional vaccines, rather than take from Israel's quota.

"In a time of acute global crisis in the face of the coronavirus, we have the privilege to repay, if only slightly, Holocaust survivors who survived the inferno of Nazi oppression," Yankelevich told Israel Hayom.

Israel has received international praise for its vaccination program, which includes inoculating roughly 150,000 people, or a world-leading 1.5 percent of the population, per day, putting the country on pace to complete the mission within a matter of months. At the same time, Jerusalem has faced criticism for not distributing vaccines to Palestinians living in the West Bank and Gaza, instead contending the Palestinian Authority holds that responsibility. Read more about the plan to vaccinate Holocaust survivors around the world at The Jerusalem Post. Tim O'Donnell

dumping trump
How the Capitol riot could sink Trump's businesses

10:39 a.m.
2017 protest at Trump hotel in Vancouver.
STEPHANIE LAMY/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's real estate empire is crumbling along with his credibility among mainstream Republicans.

Trump has finally acknowledged he's leaving the White House next week, leaving him to rejoin the businesses he sort of, kind of distanced himself from during his presidency. But after his supporters attacked the Capitol building last week, banks, other businesses, and potentially customers will have nothing to do with him, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Trump's 2016 election, combined with his more controversial actions in office, was enough to lead to major boycotts of his hotels and resorts worldwide; They instead became a favorite of his supporters. People involved with the Trump Organization told the Journal they believed "polarized views of Trump would soften" once he left office. But with the last days of his presidency marked by a riot that left five people dead, high-profile Republicans are leaving the party and businesses are refusing to work with the Trumps ever again.

In the week since the attack, companies that ran Trump's online stores and processed his campaign's online payments have cut ties. Signature Bank, where Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump was once a board member, started closing down his personal accounts and called on the president to resign. And as multiple outlets reported Tuesday, Deutsche Bank, Trump's longtime lender, has decided not to do business with the company again. Trump owes more than $300 million to the bank that's due in the next few years, "forcing the company to refinance the debt or pay it off by potentially selling assets," the Journal writes.

Trump's business already spent the last four years selling or trying to sell some of its biggest properties, so a shriveling customer base and impending debt may only force the company to double down. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Kathryn Krawczyk

Streaming wars
Netflix to debut a new movie every single week this year

10:30 a.m.

As Hollywood continues delaying theatrical films due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Netflix is looking to fill the gap, previewing an avalanche of original movies headed to streaming through the end of 2021.

Netflix on Tuesday dropped a sizzle reel showing off its packed 2021 slate, revealing it will release at least one original movie every week this year. The streamer's lineup for 2021 consists of 70 original films, though The Hollywood Reporter notes that number is "expected to grow" after additional acquisitions. But this 2021 slate is already larger than that of Disney and Warner Bros. put together, The Verge reports, and Bloomberg describes it as Netflix's "most ambitious" ever.

The video released by Netflix teases films including the highly-anticipated Malcolm & Marie starring John David Washington and Zendaya; directorial debuts from Halle Berry and Lin-Manuel Miranda; the action-comedy Red Notice, which stars Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds; and Adam McKay's Don't Look Up, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.

The preview comes as it still remains unclear when the movie theater business will be able to kick back into gear in a major way, with COVID-19 cases surging as vaccines roll out slower than expected in the United States. New delays to films scheduled for release in theaters early this year are expected, and on Monday, Sony postponed its Jared Leto-starring Morbius by seven months, moving it from March to October. Brendan Morrow

Rest in peace
Sheldon Adelson, casino mogul and GOP megadonor, dies at 87

9:14 a.m.
Sheldon Adelson.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Sheldon Adelson, the billionaire casino mogul, died Monday. He was 87. A Tuesday press release from Las Vegas Sands, the casino and resort company he owned, stated that the cause of death was complications related to treatment he was receiving for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Adelson entered the casino business in the late 1980s, per CNBC, when he purchased the Sands Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas for $128 million. Las Vegas Sands became a global resort brand with properties in the United States and Asia, and Adelson's net worth ultimately checked in at a Forbes-estimated $33 billion.

Outside of his business ventures, Adelson built a reputation as one of the Republican Party's most crucial benefactors, donating millions to former President George W. Bush, as well as 2012 GOP presidential candidates like Newt Gingrich, and now-Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who was the nominee that year.

He was also one of President Trump's biggest financial supporters in 2020, and he and his wife, Miriam, gave more than $340 million to Republican causes between the 2018 and 2020 election cycles. Read more at CNBC. Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
Trump administration to reportedly recommend states open up vaccinations for everyone over 65

8:53 a.m.
Sandra Lindsay receives a COVID-19 vaccine
Mark Lennihan - Pool/Getty Images

As the United States' COVID-19 vaccination efforts get off to a slow start, the Trump administration will reportedly issue some key new guidelines to states.

The federal government is set to make "three big changes" to its COVID-19 vaccination guidelines, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing an administration official. The first will be recommending states "open the vaccination process to everyone older than 65 and to adults of all ages who have a pre-existing condition that puts them at greater risk for serious infection," Axios reports.

Additionally, Axios reports the Trump administration will seek to expand the venues where Americans can receive vaccinations. Finally, the government will recommend no longer holding back doses to ensure all Americans can receive a second shot, according to Axios. President-elect Joe Biden's transition previously announced plans to release almost all available vaccine doses.

News of the recommendations was confirmed by Bloomberg and The Associated Press. They come amid a slow COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the U.S., as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about 9 million Americans have received a dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to The New York Times. The Trump administration's goal was for 20 million Americans to receive a vaccine dose by the end of 2020. Brendan Morrow

