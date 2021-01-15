biden inauguration
Report: Inauguration rehearsal postponed due to threats

12:34 a.m.
The Capitol behind barbed wire.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Due to security concerns, an inauguration rehearsal scheduled for Sunday has been postponed, two people with knowledge of the matter told Politico.

Additionally, President-elect Joe Biden canceled a Monday Amtrak trip from Wilmington, Delaware, to Washington, D.C. In the wake of last week's riot, the Capitol complex is locked down, with a heavy law enforcement presence. There have been threats of violence linked to armed protests planned for all 50 states over the weekend and leading up to the inauguration.

Lisa Monaco, a former Homeland Security adviser and Biden's nominee for deputy attorney general, has been working with the Biden transition team as a temporary adviser on inauguration security. On Wednesday, Biden was briefed by the FBI, Secret Service, and national security officials on the various threats that have been made. In a statement, the Biden transition team said there is "the potential for additional violence in the coming days," and this is "a challenge that the president-elect and his team take incredibly seriously." Catherine Garcia

Exit strategy
Trump's team is reportedly trying to assemble a crowd for a 'major send-off' hours before Biden's inauguration

12:24 a.m.
Trump leaves the White House
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump is planning to exit the White House on the morning of Jan. 20, a few hours before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in a short distance away, CNN reports. "Eager for a final taste of the pomp of being president, Trump has asked for a major send-off," and "as one of their final acts, Trump's team is working to organize a crowd to see him off on the morning of Biden's inauguration, when he plans to depart Washington while still president" for a flight to Palm Beach, Florida, where his term will officially end at noon.

There are 20,000 National Guard troops currently deployed or en route to Washington, D.C., ahead of Biden's inauguration, because the last crowd Trump drew to the White House morphed into an insurrectionist mob that stormed the Capitol.

Plans are still being ironed out, CNN says, but "Trump told people he did not like the idea of departing Washington for a final time as an ex-president, flying aboard an airplane no longer known as Air Force One. He also did not particularly like the thought of requesting the use of the plane from Biden." The Bidens will wake up on Inauguration Day at nearby Blair House, CNN reports, adding that "its use was offered to them by the State Department rather than the Trumps, who refuse to make contact with the incoming president and first lady."

"Trump has expressed interest to some in a military-style sendoff and a crowd of supporters," CNN says, but it's unclear "whether that occurs at the White House, Joint Base Andrews, or his final destination, Palm Beach International Airport."

Outgoing U.S. presidents almost always attend the swearing-in of their successors, Defense One notes, and "in recent decades, the outgoing president and first lady walk down the back steps of the Capitol to an awaiting helicopter, which then makes the short five-minute flight over to Joint Base Andrews in nearby Maryland. Upon arriving at Andrews, the former president and first lady are usually greeted by a military honor guard, former staffers, friends, and other well wishers." Two senior Pentagon officials confirmed to Defense One on Thursday that, in a break with recent tradition, no military farewell is being planned for Trump. Peter Weber

time to say goodbye
Melania Trump is reportedly more than ready to leave the White House

January 14, 2021
Melania Trump.
Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

First lady Melania Trump is spending her final days in the White House packing, making photo albums, and counting down the minutes until she can move out, CNN reports.

She is "not sad to be leaving," one White House official said. Since November, she has been overseeing the Trump family's move, deciding what will go to Mar-a-Lago in Florida and what will go into storage. With the help of White House staffers, she has been doing this stealthily, as to not upset President Trump — the official told CNN he really didn't think they would be moving, and it's a sensitive subject.

The first lady has yet to reach out to Dr. Jill Biden, and she also hasn't started an office to manage her post-White House life, the official told CNN. Trump didn't even know if she was going to attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration until last week; before her husband was banned from Twitter for inciting violence, he tweeted that he would not be going to the event. "It's not the first time she has learned what he was doing because he tweeted it before he told her," the official said. Catherine Garcia

capitol riot investigation
FBI reportedly looking into whether any Proud Boys played a role in organizing Capitol violence

January 14, 2021
Enrique Tarrio.
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

FBI agents know that Proud Boys members were part of the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol last week, and now they are investigating whether they had a role in planning the violence, people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post.

The leader of the Proud Boys — a far-right group with ties to white nationalism — is Enrique Tarrio. He was arrested in Washington, D.C., two days before the riot, which took place immediately after a "Stop the Steal" rally attended by President Trump. Tarrio planned to go to the rally, he told the Post, before he was arrested in connection with the earlier burning of a Black Lives Matter banner that was stolen from a historic Black church.

During a Wednesday interview with the Post, Tarrio said the Proud Boys did not orchestrate the riot. "If they think we were organizing going into the Capitol, they're going to be sadly mistaken," he added. "Our plan was to stay together as a group and just enjoy the day. We weren't going to do a night march, anything like that. That's it as far as our day."

Tarrio told the Post he is also urging Proud Boys members to stay away from upcoming armed marches, including the Million Militia March scheduled for Inauguration Day. The group is on a "rally freeze and will not be organizing any events for the next month or so," he said.

Federal law enforcement is split when it comes to the Proud Boys. Some officials told the Post they are nothing more than a street gang that was only put in the spotlight because Trump publicly mentioned them by name. Others view the group in a more sinister light, and believe it is quickly growing into a more dangerous entity. Catherine Garcia

Rest in peace
Classical pianist Joanne Rogers, widow of Mister Rogers, dies at 92

January 14, 2021
Joanne Rogers.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Joanne Rogers, a classical pianist and the widow of children's television icon Fred Rogers, has died. She was 92.

Rogers served as chairwoman of the board of Fred Rogers Productions. In a statement, the nonprofit praised her as a "brilliant and accomplished musician, a wonderful advocate for the arts, and a dear friend to everyone in our organization."

Joanne and Fred Rogers met in Winter Park, Florida, while she was studying at Rollins College. She learned how to play the piano at age 5, and she bonded with her future husband over music. "Music meant a lot to both of us," Rogers said in a 2019 interview. "We had that in common and we talked often of, 'How do people live without music?'" They married in 1952 and had two sons, Jim and John. Fred Rogers died in 2003.

As a classically trained concert pianist, Rogers toured across the U.S.; over the course of 36 years, she played more than 300 concerts with her friend, Jeannine Morrison, and together they released two albums. "She was always able to be Joanne Rogers as opposed to Mrs. Fred Rogers," her son Jim Rogers told The New York Times in 2019. "She has always been her own person." Catherine Garcia

American rescue plan
Biden unveils $1.9 trillion pandemic response package: 'We have to act now'

January 14, 2021
Joe Biden.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday outlined his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 spending package, saying his two-step plan of "rescue and recovery" will "build a bridge to the other side of the crisis we face, to a better, stronger, and more secure America."

Biden's America Rescue Plan calls for more than $400 billion to safely reopen most K-8 schools within 100 days and the acceleration and expansion of vaccine deployment. Biden also wants to extend unemployment insurance and nutritional assistance for mothers and young children and get $1,400 direct cash payments "to Americans who need it the most," he said.

Additionally, Biden's package extends nationwide restrictions on evictions and foreclosures, giving "25 million Americans greater stability," and asks Congress to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour. "A crisis of deep human suffering is in plain sight, and there's no time to waste," Biden said. "We have to act, and we have to act now."

Next month, Biden said he will ask Congress to make a "historic investment" in infrastructure, manufacturing, research and development, and training. Americans have "a moral obligation" to help each other, Biden said. "We cannot let people go hungry, we cannot let people get evicted, we cannot watch nurses, educators, and others lose their jobs. We so badly need them. We must act now and act decisively."

Biden declared that it's time for everyone to pay their fair share of taxes, "without punishing anyone," and he wants to see tax loopholes closed for companies that ship jobs overseas. "The decisions we make in the next weeks and months will determine whether we thrive in a way that benefits all Americans or we stay stuck in a place where those at the top do great while economic growth for most everyone else is just a spectator sport and American prospects dim, not brighten," Biden said. Catherine Garcia

capitol riot investigation
Report: Dozens on FBI terror watch list went to D.C. on day of riot

January 14, 2021
A pro-Trump mob at the Capitol.
Jon Cherry/Getty Images

Since last Wednesday's Capitol riot, the FBI has been sifting through tips, gathering evidence, and making arrests, and investigators have found that dozens of people on a terrorist watch list were in D.C. for pro-Trump events, The Washington Post reports.

People familiar with the matter told the Post many of these individuals are suspected white supremacists who were put on the FBI's Terrorist Screening Database due to their alarming behavior. This is separate from the "no-fly list" that is maintained by the government to keep terrorism suspects off airplanes, and can be accessed by different law enforcement officers, including state troopers and border agents.

The Post spoke with several current and former officials who said it isn't surprising these individuals went to the "Stop the Steal" rally, held immediately before the Capitol riot. President Trump urged his supporters to pressure lawmakers into overturning election results, and many saw this as the last time they could publicly oppose the certification of the Electoral College votes.

Prior to the rally, FBI agents spoke with several suspected extremists, asking them to stay away from D.C., and many did heed their advice, the Post reports. Dozens of people have been arrested in connection with the riot, but it's unclear how many are on the watch list. Catherine Garcia

coronavirus stimulus update
Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan includes another round of checks, boosted unemployment

January 14, 2021
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden released details on his $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus plan on Thursday. The plan includes several priorities sought by Biden's fellow Democrats, including boosting the $600 direct relief payments already going out to most Americans, and extending increased unemployment insurance. It also includes plans for accelerating vaccine distribution, boosting testing capacity, and reopening schools.

Both Democrats and President Trump pushed to put $2,000 stimulus payments in the smaller bipartisan coronavirus relief bill passed at the end of 2020. Biden wants to send $1,400 more to Americans to reach that $2,000. Biden's bill would also include a range of tax credit increases for families, allowing parents to claim up to $3,000 for each child under 17, as opposed to the current $2,000. And while the December package extended expiring unemployment programs, Biden's bill would boost unemployment payments by $400 each week through September.

The bill also includes more than $400 billion focused purely on the pandemic, including funds for tribal nations' responses, $50 billion for expanding COVID-19 testing, and $160 billion for a national vaccine program. Additionally, Biden is calling for $130 billion to help safely reopen schools within 100 days of the package's passage. Another $350 billion in the bill would go to state and local governments facing budget shortfalls. Also tucked in the bill is a proposal to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, plus funding for child care and nutrition programs.

Biden could invoke a special budgetary rule to push the legislation through Congress with only Democratic votes, but a person familiar with his transition team told CNBC Biden wants bipartisan backing, so the total cost could come in below the "trillions of dollars" Biden called for last week. Biden is scheduled to speak about the proposal on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. ET from Wilmington, Delaware. Kathryn Krawczyk

