Biden taps Rachel Levine to become 1st openly transgender federal official confirmed by the Senate

President-elect Joe Biden has announced a historic pick for assistant health secretary.
Biden said Tuesday he'll nominate Dr. Rachel Levine, Pennsylvania's secretary of health, to serve as assistant secretary for health at the Department of Health and Human Services. This makes her "poised to become the first openly transgender federal official to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate," Biden's transition noted in a statement.
Levine is leading Pennsylvania's COVID-19 response, and "as she sought to contain the pandemic with aggressive social distancing rules, it also made her the target of more frequent abuse," The Washington Post wrote.
"Dr. Rachel Levine will bring the steady leadership and essential expertise we need to get people through this pandemic — no matter their zip code, race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, or disability — and meet the public health needs of our country in this critical moment and beyond," Biden said in a statement. "She is a historic and deeply qualified choice to help lead our administration's health efforts."
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris also praised Levine as "a remarkable public servant with the knowledge and experience to help us contain this pandemic, and protect and improve the health and well-being of the American people." Brendan Morrow
U.S. prosecutors have imposed the first conspiracy charge against a person who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, The Washington Post reports.
Thomas Edward Caldwell was arrested early Tuesday morning on four federal counts pertaining to the riot, including conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States, per the Post. Edwards allegedly organized a group of militia members who attacked the Capitol building, praising their actions in Facebook posts after the event.
Caldwell's group of "eight to 10 individuals" wore "helmets and military-style gear and were seen moving purposefully toward the top of the Capitol steps and leading the move against police lines," the Post reports. He had been planning the siege at least a week earlier, sending a Facebook message on Jan. 1 that showed he was scouting hotels near the Capitol that "would allow us to go hunting at night if we wanted to," the charging affidavit says. He allegedly sent the message to Jessica Watkins, the founder of the "Ohio State Regular Militia" who was arrested last week after participating in the attack.
Caldwell didn't try to hide his involvement at the Capitol, allegedly sharing video of the attack in the evening of Jan. 6. "We need to do this at the local level. Lets [sic] storm the capitol in Ohio. Tell me when!" Caldwell wrote on Facebook, the FBI says in its charging documents.
Caldwell was allegedly a member of the Oath Keepers, an extremist group that, along with the Three Percenters and Proud Boys, is being investigated for its role in sparking the Capitol attack. Kathryn Krawczyk
Constitutionally-speaking, Chief Justice John Roberts is meant to preside over President Trump's impeachment trial, but he apparently wants out, Politico reports.
Multiple Republican and Democratic sources have reportedly told Politico that Roberts is seeking a way to avoid the job because of how things played out when he oversaw Trump's first impeachment trial last year. Roberts, Politico notes, has worked hard to keep the Supreme Court apolitical during his tenure, so he was reportedly displeased that he "became a top target of the left" during the proceedings. "He wants no further part of this," one source told Politico, although there's been no official word from Roberts' camp about what he'll ultimately do.
Trump's trial is a bit of a constitutional oddity. On the one hand, it's a presidential impeachment, but on the other hand, the trial will take place after he leaves office, which is why there's a chance Roberts may have some wiggle room. Historically, either the vice president or the longest-serving member of the Senate have taken up the mantle for lower-level impeachments, per Politico. That means Vice President-elect Kamala Harris or Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) could be the choice. Read more at Politico.Tim O'Donnell
"In what looks like a desperate attempt to build a crowd for the crowd-obsessed president, an email has been making the rounds to current and former White House officials inviting them, and as many as five plus-ones, to Trump's elaborate exit ceremony," Politico reported Tuesday morning. "The go-to excuse for skipping out has been the 6 a.m. call time at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. But truly, many just don't want to be photographed sending off their former boss."
Trump's current staffers have a good reason to avoid their outgoing boss. "Former White House officials and campaign staffers who would typically land plum jobs in corporate America after serving their time are now out in the cold," Politico says. One former White House official who got out early put it this way: "No one wants to touch them, they're just toxic." Another former Trump aide, pointing to the fallout from the Jan. 6 insurrection, was more blunt, telling Politico: "They're f---ed."
Trump will be the first president since Andrew Johnson, another member of the tiny impeached president club, to skip the inauguration of his successor. "Johnson snubbed Ulysses S. Grant in 1869," The Washington Post notes. Peter Weber
Jared Porter has been fired as general manager of the New York Mets after a report that he sent a female reporter unsolicited explicit texts in 2016.
Mets owner Steve Cohen announced Tuesday that Porter has been terminated as general manager just over one month after he was hired. His firing came in the wake of a report from ESPN on Monday describing how in 2016, Porter sent "explicit, unsolicited texts and images to a female reporter," culminating in him sending "a picture of an erect, naked penis." At the time, Porter worked as director of professional scouting for the Chicago Cubs.
We have terminated Jared Porter this morning . In my initial press conference I spoke about the importance of integrity and I meant it.There should be zero tolerance for this type of behavior.
The woman, according to the ESPN report, was a foreign correspondent reporting on Major League Baseball, and she and Porter began communicating "casually" at first. But ESPN writes that Porter soon started "complimenting her appearance, inviting her to meet him in various cities and asking why she was ignoring him," sending explicit photos even after she stopped responding.
Porter previously acknowledged to ESPN that he texted with the woman but claimed the "more explicit" photos he sent "are not of me" but were "kinda like joke-stock images." He reportedly apologized in 2016 after the woman told him the messages were "extremely inappropriate."
ESPN says it initially obtained the texts in 2017 and interviewed the woman but didn't report the story then because she feared professional repercussions. She has since left journalism and told ESPN, speaking on the condition of anonymity, that her "number one motivation is I want to prevent this from happening to someone else."
Mets president Sandy Alderson previously told ESPN that Porter has "acknowledged to me his serious error in judgment, has taken responsibility for his conduct, has expressed remorse and has previously apologized for his actions." The woman told ESPN, though, that she "never really got the notion that he was truly sorry." Read the full report at ESPN.Brendan Morrow
The U.S. Postal Service had a very rough December, as did anyone hoping to get their Christmas cards delivered on time, The New York Times reports, citing delivery data from the USPS and outside companies that track mail service. Only about 68 percent of first-class mail was delivered on time around Christmas, and it was considerably slower in some areas. "This is the worst I've ever seen it in at least the last 10 to 20 years that I can recall," Angelo Anagnostopoulos at mail-tracking firm GrayHair Software told the Times.
In Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley, only a quarter of first-class mail was processed on time in December, and less than a third of mail was delivered on time in the Baltimore, Eastern Pennsylvania, and Northern Ohio districts, the Times reports.
Things were worse for large-scale mailers, often stuck in line after packages and first-class letters. "Some mail sent in early January was delivered sooner than mail sent in mid-December, when letters piled up in processing plants behind newly arriving packages and mail," the Times reports. "Delays like these had further consequences, in bill payments that arrived past due, in coupons that missed the sale window, and in nonprofit fund-raising pleas that weren't opened before the end of the tax year."
December's delays marked the second severe drop in service in 2020, after an initial decline over the summer following policy changes enacted by new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. After the Postal Service reversed many of DeJoy's changes under pressure and court order, USPS deliveries rebounded enough to deliver 135 million mail-in ballots mostly on time, the Times reports. But then a deluge of 1.1 billion holiday packages started arriving, the post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 wave hit postal workers, and USPS had to compete with other stretched shipping services for temporary workers. "December was the perfect storm," said Paul Hogrogian, president of the National Postal Mail Handlers Union.
"On Wednesday, Joe Biden will be inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States," Stephen Colbert said on Monday's Late Show, crossing both fingers, "but after the sacking of the U.S. Capitol, authorities have called in 25,000 National Guard troops. So officially, this is not a peaceful transfer of power." In new footage of the violent Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, "we see the MAGA mob on the Senate floor rifling through documents," but the video mostly proves "these fellows aren't exactly the sharpest horns on the headdress," Colbert said. "These are the dumbest people to attempt an insurrection since the failed Lincoln assassin John Wilkes Doof."
"On his last full day in office, the president is prepared to issue around 100 pardons and commutations," Colbert said. "Why so many? Well, there's reportedly a lucrative market for pardons. Finally, POTUS is running a business that makes money. He's calling it the Olive Pardon."
"Of course, the last few days of any presidency is all about cementing your legacy and thanking those members of your administration who worked hardest to ensure your place in history — so on Friday he met with CEO of MyPillow Mike Lindell," Colbert deadpanned. "But it wasn't all pillow talk. A sharp-eyed cameraman caught a snapshot of Lindell's notes," featuring "topics like 'martial law' and 'Insurrection Act.' Hmm, he seems just a little fascist-adjacent. He might want to rebrand as the Mein-Pillow Guy."
The Late Show also had a mock warning for consumers about MyPillow and Lindell. Watch below. Peter Weber
"Well guys there's only 36 hours left in Trump's presidency," Jimmy Fallon said on Monday's Tonight Show. Still, "with Trump, 36 hours still seems like a long time, right? It's like if someone said, 'You're only going to be on fire for 36 more hours,'" he joked. "Normally after a president's term they show before-and-after photos to prove how much the job aged him. This time they're showing before-and-after photos of all of us."
"During his last hours in office, Trump is planning to issue pardons but, it's reported, not going to give pardons to himself or his family members," Fallon said. "Trump is the only president in history who decides not to pardon himself and you immediately think, 'What's he up to?'"
More footage has come out showing what happened inside the Capitol during the Jan. 6 siege, "and it's a lot worse than a lot of people guessed," Jimmy Kimmel said on Kimmel Live. "Fortunately, these geniuses taped it all for us, they documented their crimes for the FBI to see." He ran through some of the day's terrible ironies, adding, "Hopefully tomorrow we'll begin the process of turning these real-life events back into headlines from The Onion, where they belong."
"Trump has the lowest average approval rating of any president in the modern era," Kimmel said. "The only one to leave office with a lower rating than that was Kevin Spacey. But fortunately, Trump isn't the type who cares about silly things like approval and ratings." Seriously, "maybe Donald Trump's biggliest accomplishment over the past four years is he did so much crazy stuff, we forgot about how ridiculous his hair looks," he added. "Tomorrow, Trump is expected to issue about 100 pardons," and "pardons are a weird thing to put a criminal in charge of, but ever the showman, not only is Trump doing these up big, he's turned it into a made-for-TV event."
"By my watch, 48 hours left in Trump's presidency," and his last-ditch "100 pardons and commutations" are apparently "just for starters," Conan O'Brien said on Conan, teeing up his own video of Trump's "Pardonpallooza" spree.
Yes, "Trump is reportedly planning to issue at least 100 pardons and commutations," Seth Meyers said at Late Night. "He said he wanted to give so many so that it would be even more hilarious when [Rudy] Giuliani doesn't get one." Watch below. Peter Weber