Only a sprinkling of Trump supporters showed up at state capitols to protest Biden's inauguration

In the wake of the deadly riot in the U.S. Capitol building earlier this month, the FBI had warned that armed protests were being planned in every state capital. But though it was still early in much of America as President Biden was sworn in just before noon Eastern time, the handful of pro-Trump demonstrators who actually showed up were largely disappointed by the turnout, to say the least:

In other states, nobody showed up at all:

Meanwhile, in Montana, the only protester to show up ... was a counterprotester. Jeva Lange