biden inauguration
Edit

Only a sprinkling of Trump supporters showed up at state capitols to protest Biden's inauguration

2:20 p.m.

In the wake of the deadly riot in the U.S. Capitol building earlier this month, the FBI had warned that armed protests were being planned in every state capital. But though it was still early in much of America as President Biden was sworn in just before noon Eastern time, the handful of pro-Trump demonstrators who actually showed up were largely disappointed by the turnout, to say the least:

In other states, nobody showed up at all:

Meanwhile, in Montana, the only protester to show up ... was a counterprotester. Jeva Lange

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Amazon offers Biden help with COVID-19 vaccine distribution

3:18 p.m.

Amazon has extended an offer to help President Biden meet his goal of vaccinating 100 million Americans against COVID-19 in his first 100 days in office.

Dave Clark, the CEO of Amazon's consumer business, sent a letter to Biden on Wednesday, congratulating him and Vice President Kamala Harris on their inauguration before detailing how the tech giant plans to expedite the vaccine campaign.

The strategy would include on-site inoculations for any of the company's 800,000 employees who don't have the luxury of working from home during the pandemic. And looking beyond Amazon, Clark added that "we are prepared to leverage our operations, information technology, and communications capabilities and expertise to assist" the Biden administration.

Biden has promised to ramp up the vaccine effort, which has been slower-than-expected, though it's unclear if he'll sign off on Amazon's requests and offer. Tim O'Donnell

biden inauguration
Edit

China sanctions top Trump officials minutes after Biden is inaugurated

1:31 p.m.

President Biden has officially begun his White House tenure, but the Trump administration is still very much in the news.

Shortly after Biden was sworn in Wednesday, China's ministry of foreign affairs announced that dozens of former Trump administration officials and allies have been sanctioned and barred, along with their immediate family members, from entering mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macao. The list includes former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, former Deputy National Security Adviser Matthew Pottinger, former trade adviser Peter Navarro, and former Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. O'Brien's predecessor, John Bolton, and former White House Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon will also face sanctions, among others.

The decision is seemingly related to the tensions, which were exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, between Beijing and Washington during the final year of former President Donald Trump's term.

"Over the past few years, some anti-China politicians in the United States, out of their selfish political interests and prejudice and hatred against China and showing no regard for the interests of the Chinese and American people, have planned, promoted, and executed a series of crazy moves which have gravely interfered in China's internal affairs, undermined China's interests, offended the Chinese people, and seriously disrupted China-U.S. relations," a statement from Beijing's foreign ministry reads. Tim O'Donnell

biden inauguration
Edit

Fox News' Chris Wallace calls Biden's speech the 'best inaugural address I ever heard'

1:28 p.m.
President Biden
Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Biden's inaugural address has won some high praise on Fox News.

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace on Wednesday praised Biden's "great" inaugural address, going as far as to deem it the best he's ever watched in his life.

"I thought it was a great speech," Wallace said. "I've been listening to these inaugural addresses since 1961 — John F. Kennedy, 'ask not.' I thought this was the best inaugural address I ever heard."

Biden during his first address as president declared that "democracy has prevailed" and urged unity, saying politics "doesn't have to be a raging fire destroying everything in its path." Wallace noted the speech and the ceremony itself was especially meaningful coming exactly two weeks after a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol building in an attempt to disrupt Congress' certification of the election results.

"It was a less an inaugural address and more part sermon, part pep talk," Wallace said.

The Fox News anchor also called for those in the media to particularly take note of Biden's comment that "there is truth and there are lies, lies told for power and for profit, and each of us has a duty and a responsibility ... to defend the truth and defeat the lies."

"Now he's gotta turn words, rhetoric into reality and action," Wallace added. "But I thought it was a great start." Brendan Morrow

biden inauguration
Edit

QAnon believers are realizing their entire conspiracy was a hoax as Biden is sworn in

1:14 p.m.

President Biden has taken office, former President Donald Trump is in Florida, and the U.S. still hasn't seen a mass arrests of Democrats or a nationwide blackout.

All of these facts were shocking for some followers of the far-right conspiracy theory QAnon, as they thought and hoped that Trump would somehow seize permanent power on Wednesday, NBC News reports. But as Biden was sworn in without a hitch, QAnon message boards lit up with followers who realized a violent overthrow of the government wasn't about to happen, that Trump had no secret plans to somehow stay in office, and that they'd been wrong for months, if not years.

Even Ron Watkins, the administrator of the extremist message board 8kun who may have even originated QAnon, posted a last-ditch call for unity that didn't acknowledge the harmful conspiracy theories he'd allowed to spread for years.

Still, just as the many flaws in QAnon's past predictions failed to dissuade supporters, some believers are continuing to make excuses for Wednesday's events and suggesting some sort of overthrow is still possible. Kathryn Krawczyk

biden inauguration
Edit

Biden's inaugural poet wants to run for president in 2036

12:45 p.m.
Amanda Gorman.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Amanda Gorman, the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history, earned rave reviews on Wednesday for her recitation of her poem, "The Hill We Climb." America's first National Youth Poet Laureate, the 22-year-old told The New York Times that being asked to write a poem about national unity for the inauguration was "probably one of the most important things I'll ever do in my career."

Then again, it might not be. As Gorman told the Times in 2017, she actually has bigger ambitions: "This is a long, long, faraway goal, but 2036 I am running for office to be president of the United States," she told the reporter. "So you can put that in your iCloud calendar."

Watch Gorman recite "The Hill We Climb" at the inauguration below. Jeva Lange

biden inauguration
Edit

Biden urges unity in inaugural speech: 'Politics doesn't have to be a raging fire destroying everything in its path'

12:35 p.m.

President Biden returned to a recurring theme Wednesday after he was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States, calling for unity in his inaugural address.

"Let's start afresh," Biden said. "Let's begin to listen to one another again. Hear one another. See one another. Show respect to one another."

He then added that politics "doesn't have to be a raging fire destroying everything in its path" and that while he understands many Americans "view the future with fear and trepidation," the "answer is not to turn inward, to retreat into competing factions ... We must end this uncivil war that pits red against blue, rural versus urban, conservative versus liberal. We can do this if we open our souls instead of hardening our hearts." Tim O'Donnell

biden inauguration
Edit

President Biden: 'Democracy has prevailed'

12:09 p.m.

Joe Biden took the oath of office on Wednesday, but in his first address to the nation as the 46th president of the United States, he acknowledged how tumultuous the path to the historic day has been. "The people — the will of the people — has been heard, and the will of the people has been heeded," he said. "We have learned again that democracy is precious, democracy is fragile, and at this hour my friends, democracy has prevailed."

Biden added that it is on "we the people" to strive for a more perfect union. "This is a great nation," he went on. "We are good people. Over the centuries through storm and strife, through peace and war, we've come so far. But we still have far to go."

"We'll press forward," Biden said, "with speed and urgency. We have much to do in this winter of peril and significant possibilities." Jeva Lange

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2021 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.