Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner made up to $640 million while working in the White House, watchdog group says

That large range is due in part to income from up to four months before Trump and Kushner joined the Trump administration, and partly because their income was reported in broad ranges, CREW noted. Ivanka Trump reported more than $13 million in income from her stake in the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., which CREW calls "the locus of influence peddling in the Trump administration." The "the defining scandal of her time in office," though, is the 28 or more foreign trademarks approved for Ivanka Trump, more than half from China, while she served in the White House, often granted after beneficial actions by the Trump administration, CREW says.
Oddly, the Chinese government approved 16 new trademarks for Ivanka Trump, and Canada approved another one, months after she announced that her lifestyle brand was shutting down. Trump said in a 2018 government disclosure that "all operations" of her namesake business "ceased on July 31, 2018," CREW reports, but "we discovered that she still made up to $1 million from it in 2019 despite the fact that she claimed it no longer existed."
The group also pointed to likely conflicts of interest with Ivanka Trump working on the federal Opportunity Zones program in 2018, even as her husband owned a significant financial stake in a company, Cadre, that offers Opportunity Zones investment vehicles. Kushner's controversial stake in Cadre was valued at between $5 million and $25 million when he entered the White House and $25 million to $50 million when he left, CREW said. Peter Weber
The U.S. recorded fewer than 100,000 COVID-19 cases on Sunday and Monday, the first time the country has dipped below that number since Nov. 2. The numbers vary by which organization is counting and when they post the data — Johns Hopkins University counted just under 90,000 new cases Monday, The New York Timesreported 92,603, and the COVID Tracking Project listed 78,000 new cases — but all counts are marked improvements after a post-Thanksgiving surge.
While the weekend effect is most often reflected in Monday data, today's number of COVID-19 cases is still the lowest since Oct 27. pic.twitter.com/QoIdQCEQQ2
The number of Americans hospitalized with the coronavirus has also fallen, hitting its fifth day below 90,000 on Monday, The Wall Street Journal reports, and the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units fell to the lowest level since Nov. 20. The seven-day average of new cases has fallen 36 percent across the U.S., and "most of the nation is seeing rapid improvement," the Times reports. But "deaths remain extremely high." The Times counted "at least 1,547 new coronavirus deaths" Monday while Johns Hopkins, as of early Tuesday, listed 1,596 deaths. More than 465,000 Americans have died from the disease.
The fatality numbers are falling, but "January's disastrous spike in cases led to a surge in deaths," USA Today reports. "The country has been averaging about 3,000 reported deaths per day for a month, and in the week ending Sunday, the U.S. reported 22,121 deaths. That first week of deaths in February is greater than the number of deaths reported in all of June 2020."
On a more positive note, 9.8 percent of Americans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot, and 2.9 percent are fully vaccinated, The Washington Post reports. An average of 1.46 million shots are being administered each day, and the number topped 2 million on Saturday. Ten states have vaccinated more than 10 percent of their populations, the Journal reports, led by Alaska (15 percent), West Virginia (12.2 percent), and New Mexico (12 percent). Peter Weber
Mary Wilson, the singer who co-founded legendary Motown group The Supremes, died unexpectedly at her home near Las Vegas on Monday night, according to her longtime publicist, Jay Schwartz. She was 76, and no cause of death was disclosed. Schwartz said a public memorial will be held later this year.
Wilson was just 15 when she formed The Primettes with Florence Ballard, Diana Ross, and Betty McGlowan. The group, with Barbara Martin replacing McGlowan, signed with Motown as The Supremes on Jan. 21, 1961. After Martin's departure in 1963, and with a new songwriting team of Brian and Eddie Holland and Lamont Dozier, the group embarked on a heady rise to stardom, scoring 12 No. 1 pop hits, including "Where Did Our Love Go," "Stop! In the Name of Love," "Baby Love," "I Hear a Symphony," "You Keep Me Hanging On," and "You Can't Hurry Love."
"If Ross became renowned as the group's international superstar and Ballard, who died prematurely at the age of 32 in 1976, came to be memorialized as its tragic figure, Wilson was its steady, omnipresent, and outspoken driving force," Variety reports. Motown chief Berry Gordy replaced Ballard with Cindy Birdsong in 1967, and Ross departed for a solo career in 1970.
Wilson stayed with the group until its 1977 farewell show in London, and she released a handful of solo albums and wrote four books, including Supreme Glamour, released in 2019, the same year she competed in Dancing With the Stars. Her first book, 1986's Dreamgirl: My Life As a Supreme, dug into her contentious relationship with Ross.
Two days before her death, Wilson released a video in which she talked about plans to celebrate the 60th anniversary of The Supremes, teased interviews she had already recorded about singing in the segregated South, and announced plans to release solo material from the 1970s. "Hopefully some of that will be out on my birthday, March 6," she said.
Wilson was born in Greenville, Mississippi, in 1944, but her family moved to St. Louis then Chicago before sending her, at age 3, to live with her aunt and uncle in Detroit. She is survived by two children, Turkessa and Pedro, from her marriage to Pedro Ferrer, a Dominican businessman and former Supremes manager, and seven grandchildren. A third child, Rafael, was killed in 1994 when Wilson's Jeep flipped. Wilson and Ferrer divorced in 1981. Peter Weber
President Biden and his aides have made it very clear he has no intention of commenting on, or even paying much attention to, former President Donald Trump's second Senate impeachment trial, which begins Tuesday. When reporters asked Biden how and whether Trump should be held accountable for his role in the Jan. 6 violent siege of the U.S. Capitol, he replied, "We'll let the Senate work that out." Politicosummed up Biden's Trump impeachment strategy as: "Sit back and STFU."
Biden allies explained to Politico and The Washington Post that the White House sees no upside, political or practical, in weighing in on Trump's impeachment. Biden is focused — and wants to be seen focusing — on taming the COVID-19 pandemic, notably pushing through his $1.9 billion coronavirus stimulus bill.
Ignoring the Senate trial also echoes how Biden's team dealt with what Politico calls "Trumpian distractions" on the campaign trail, and, the Post notes, it "creates contrast with Trump, who at times appeared to weigh in on every controversy facing the country" and frequently watched TV during work hours. Besides, it's unlikely anything Biden says would tip the scales toward conviction, which requires 17 Senate Republicans to break with the former president. More broadly, Biden has indicated he wants to move past the Trump era.
Still, "it is unclear if the White House will, or even can, be as removed from this political drama, as Biden and his aides suggest," the Post reports. "No sitting president has ever had to contend with the impeachment trial of his predecessor unfolding during his own presidency, let alone in the crucial opening weeks that often present the best opening for getting things done."
The closest any president has come to that quandary is Gerald Ford, who replaced President Richard Nixon after he resigned rather than face impeachment and likely removal from office, Timothy Naftali, a historian who has written about impeachment and served as director of the Richard Nixon Presidential Museum and Library, told the Post. "Ford needed to find a way to turn the page."
"I understand why Gerald Ford did what he did. But I think there was a cost to turning the corner as quickly as he did," Naftali added. "And I worry that, through an understandable concern about the pandemic, Joe Biden may be turning the corner too quickly." Peter Weber
The Justice Department on Monday dropped an unprecedented civil lawsuit filed in October against Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, an ex-friend and aide to former first lady Melania Trump.
Wolkoff's book, Melania and Me, was published in September. The tell-all includes details on Trump's relationship with her stepdaughter Ivanka Trump, her complaints about decorating the White House for Christmas, and her thoughts on migrant children being separated from their parents as part of the Trump administration's zero tolerance policy. The Justice Department claimed that Wolkoff's book violated a non-disclosure agreement she signed, and asked for all of Melania and Me's profits to go into a government trust.
In a Monday court filing, the Justice Department did not explain why it was dropping the case, and an official would only tell Politico that the department "evaluated the case and concluded that dismissal without prejudice was in the best interests of the United States based on the facts and the law."
The lawsuit was filed during the tenure of former Attorney General William Barr, and critics said he appeared to be taking on the role of Melania Trump's personal lawyer and fixer. "This is a complete abuse of the Justice Department to pursue this case for personal reasons," attorney Mark Zaid tweeted at the time. "And it's legally unenforceable." Catherine Garcia
An attorney for Thomas Caldwell, a Virginia resident accused of participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, said on Monday that his client is a Navy veteran who has had a top-secret security clearance since 1979, worked as an FBI section chief from 2009 to 2010, and ran a consulting firm that did classified work for the U.S. government.
Caldwell's lawyer, Thomas Plofchan, wrote about his work history in a motion filed on Monday, which stated that because Caldwell has "been vetted and found numerous times as a person worthy of the trust and confidence of the United States government," he should be released from jail as he waits for his trial to start.
Authorities have said Caldwell, 66, is a leader of the right-wing Oath Keepers militia group, and helped plan the attack on the Capitol. On Jan. 19, Caldwell was arrested and charged with conspiracy. He denies being involved with the Oath Keepers, and Plofchan said Caldwell is a "100 percent disabled veteran," and because of his "physical limitation," could not have forced his way into a building.
The charging documents show that during the attack, Caldwell received messages about lawmakers being "in the tunnels" under the Capitol. After the riot, he also allegedly shared video of the incident on Facebook, saying it was time to "storm the capitol in Ohio." Catherine Garcia
No president is immune from scandal, President Biden included, Trevor Noah said on Monday's Daily Show. But maybe not all scandals are created equal.
"Over the weekend, Biden took a short break from his day-to-day presidenting to catch the Super Bowl from his home in Delaware — and if you aren't immediately outraged about that, well, you obviously haven't been watching the last 48 hours of conservative news media," Noah said. "But it's not surprising that Biden bent the travel rules for himself, because he's been president for less that three weeks and already he's had more scandals than we can keep track of — although, my friends, we are going to try in our brand-new segment: 'Joe Biden, The Worst President in History That We Can Remember.'"
Noah covered White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki's Space Force brouhaha, Biden's comments about honorable FBI agents, Hunter Biden's memoir deal, and the three scandals Biden chalked up even before becoming president. "That's right, Joe Biden stole 10 minutes of Donald Trump's presidency, or as Fox News calls it, Tenghazi," Noah deadpanned. "Who knows what Trump could have accomplished in those 10 minutes? I mean, maybe that's when he was finally going to release his health care plan. He could have used that time to walk down half a ramp! And do you have any idea how much Fox News Trump could have watched in that 10 minutes? Like, 10 minutes! So those are they many Joe Biden scandals by the muckraking journalists of conservative media in just his first three weeks in office." He predicted some Biden scandals that could come next.
One of those conservative would-be Biden muckrakers lost his platform over the weekend, and The Daily Show also took a moment to say farewell to Fox Business host Lou Dobbs, "the most North Korean broadcaster America has ever seen." Watch his highlight reel below. Peter Weber
The Justice Department as soon as Tuesday will ask the remaining U.S. attorneys appointed by former President Donald Trump to submit their resignations, paving the way for President Biden to choose the nation's top federal prosecutors, CNN and The Associated Press reported Monday night, citing a senior Justice Department official. The requests will affect 56 Senate-confirmed U.S. attorneys appointed by Trump. Many of Trump's appointees already resigned.
New administrations frequently replace some or all of the U.S. attorneys appointed by their predecessors. The shift to new appointees is expected to take several weeks, and some other U.S. attorneys may be asked to stay on for a while in some capacity, CNN reports, naming as an example Michael Sherwin, the acting U.S. attorney in Washington, D.C., who is overseeing the investigation of the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.
The Senate has not yet scheduled a confirmation hearing for Biden's attorney general nominee, Merrick Garland, because Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) opposed moving forward with the nomination while he was chairman of the Judiciary Committee. Democrats took control of Senate committees this week. Peter Weber