you can't make this stuff up
One of Trump's impeachment lawyers filed a lawsuit against him in 2020

10:11 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

This time around, they're on the same side, but it was a different story in 2020, when Michael van der Veen, one of former President Donald Trump's impeachment lawyers, sued him.

In August, van der Veen filed a lawsuit against Trump, the U.S. Postal Service, and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on behalf of an independent political candidate in Pennsylvania. The suit alleges that changes were made at the USPS to make it harder for people to vote by mail during the pandemic. Trump, the suit says, made "repeated claims" that mail-in voting is "ripe with fraud" but had "no evidence in support of these claims."

Based in Philadelphia, van der Veen is the co-founder of a law firm that specializes in personal injury suits. In December, the firm hired Bruce Castor, who signed on last month to serve as one of Trump's impeachment lawyers. Castor and Atlanta-based lawyer David Schoen delivered opening arguments at the impeachment trial on Tuesday, and van der Veen joined them in signing impeachment filings, which claim Trump was free to make his claims that election laws were changed illegally to taint the election, The Washington Post reports.

Van der Veen, who did not respond to the Post's requests for comment, has donated to Democratic politicians in the past, including Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon. She told the Post she would love to know if Trump realizes he hired someone who filed a lawsuit against him last year, adding, "It does seem a little out of character for the former president to embrace someone who so recently sued him." Catherine Garcia

new year new name
Aunt Jemima rebranded as Pearl Milling Company

9:00 p.m.
Aunt Jemima syrup bottles.
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

The Aunt Jemima brand has a new name: the Pearl Milling Company.

In June, Quaker Oats said it was giving the brand a new name and logo because "Aunt Jemima's origins are based on a racial stereotype." The Aunt Jemima image went through several iterations, and the original depiction was of a minstrel character. Products with the new name and logo will hit store shelves this summer.

In a statement released Tuesday, PepsiCo, the parent company of Quaker Oats, said the Pearl Milling Company was founded in 1888 in St. Joseph, Missouri, and "was the originator of the iconic self-rising pancake mix that would later become known as Aunt Jemima." Pearl Milling Company said in its own statement customers and employees helped decide the name, and it was "developed with inclusivity in mind." Catherine Garcia

impeachment round 2
Sen. Coons: Trump's impeachment defense is 'the Four Seasons Total Landscaping of the legal profession'

8:17 p.m.
Sen. Chris Coons.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The messiness of former President Donald Trump's impeachment lawyer Bruce Castor reminds Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) of an earlier fiasco involving a different Trump attorney.

During a Tuesday evening interview with MSNBC host Joy Reid, Coons said he didn't think Castor or his colleague David Schoen prepared at all for their opening arguments. "I've got to tell you, listening to those two, this was the Four Seasons Landscaping of the legal profession," Coons said. "This was some of the weakest argumentation I've ever heard."

This was a call back to the Nov. 7 press conference at Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia. During this Rudy Giuliani production, the Trump team discussed its legal challenges to Pennsylvania's ballot-counting process. It was a widely panned event, with most people believing Giuliani messed up and meant to hold the press conference at the Four Seasons luxury hotel, not at a landscaping company down the road from a crematorium and a sex shop.

Jokes aside, Coons said Castor went "on and on without any clear focus or purpose," adding that the "argumentation [was] not well founded, not well thought out, and not very compelling." In contrast, he found the House managers gave a "focused, concrete, compelling argument, and they had the citations from over 150 constitutional law professors and scholars, from conservative to progressive, to back them up."

After hearing from both sides, Coons said he "questions how anyone could have voted today that this was an unconstitutional proceeding." He also made it clear he believes that Trump must be impeached because "if we fail to hold him accountable this time," it will "move forward this idea that a president is unconstrained by the limits of the Constitution." Catherine Garcia

impeachment round 2
GOP senators criticize Trump lawyer's performance: 'A missed opportunity'

7:22 p.m.
Lisa Murkowski.
Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump's impeachment lawyer Bruce Castor stunned several Republican lawmakers with his performance on Tuesday — and not in a good way.

During the defense's opening remarks, Castor rambled. He praised the senators as being "patriots" and "extraordinary people," called Nebraska "quite a judicial thinking place," and said if Trump did commit high crimes and misdemeanors, he should be arrested immediately by the Department of Justice.

When it was over, Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.) told reporters he has seen "a lot of lawyers and a lot of arguments," and Castor's "was not one of the finest I've seen." He thought the lawyer "just rambled on and on and didn't really address the constitutional argument."

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) called Castor's remarks "a missed opportunity," and said she "couldn't figure out where he was going — [he] spent 45 minutes going somewhere, but I don't think he helped with us better understanding where he was coming from on the constitutionality of this."

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), one of Trump's staunchest supporters, was asked by reporters if he agreed with Murkowski. "Well, I think I — I thought I — I really didn't know — I thought I knew where he was going," he responded. "And I really didn't know where he was going." It didn't matter though, Graham added, because "nobody's mind was changed one way or the other."

There was one Republican who appeared to be swayed — after hearing from both sides, Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) joined Murkowski, four other Republicans, and all the Democrats to vote in favor of proceeding with the trial. Last month, he voted no during a test vote on the same issue. Catherine Garcia

impeachment round 2
Senate affirms constitutionality of Trump's impeachment trial with 56-44 vote

5:49 p.m.

The results are in, and the Senate impeachment trial is a go.

After four hours of arguments from House impeachment managers and former President Donald Trump's legal team about the constitutionality of a Senate trial, the upper chamber's lawmakers voted, by a count of 56 to 44, that they can indeed move forward. The tally was nearly identical to an earlier vote brought forth by Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) on the same subject, but Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) swapped sides, joining all 50 Democrats and five other Republicans — Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), and Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) — in voting in the affirmative.

Cassidy seemed unimpressed with Trump's attorneys, Bruce Castor and David Schoen, arguing it was "almost like they were embarrassed" by their arguments. The senator also felt they didn't substantially address the matter of constitutionality, adding that at one point he turned to ask his colleague Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) if the lawyers were "talking about the issue at hand." Cruz, he said, admitted they weren't, at least at that moment.

Meanwhile, in Cassidy's perspective, The House managers were "focused" and backed up their case with the opinions of legal scholars. Tim O'Donnell

impeachment round 2
Trump's lawyers argue Democrats impeached him both too slow and too fast

5:28 p.m.
Trump lawyer David Schoen.
congress.gov via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial began Tuesday with a debate over the constitutionality of the trial and his impeachment in the first place. And in their attempt to dismiss the trial entirely, Trump's lawyers claimed the whole process was moving along both too quickly and too slowly.

Trump lawyer David Schoen followed Bruce Castor's wide-ranging argument on Tuesday, at one point arguing that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) "streamlined the impeachment process" to let it go "straight to the floor for a vote without the ability for amendments." There were "no committee hearings, no witnesses, no cross-examination of evidence, and no opportunity for the accused to respond or even have counsel present to object," he said.

But within seconds, Schoen changed his tune. The House's argument that a speedy impeachment was necessary "was belied by what happened next," Schoen said. "The House unilaterally and by choice waited another twelve days" to send its impeachment article to the Senate, he continued, and "that intentional delay [was] designed to avoid having the trial begin while Mr. Trump was still president."

Beyond his contradiction, Schoen also mischaracterized just how the Senate trial was set up. Then-Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) was the only one able to bring the Senate back from recess in late January for an emergency session to consider Trump's impeachment before he left office. But McConnell refused to do so to give Trump more time to organize his defense — the exact "due process" Schoen argued Democrats stripped the former president of. Likewise, the House impeachment managers specifically requested Trump testify at his trial, but he turned them down. Kathryn Krawczyk

impeachment round 2
Alan Dershowitz tells Newsmax Trump's defense lawyer is bombing

4:53 p.m.

Add Alan Dershowitz to the list of people who have "no idea" what former President Donald Trump's lawyer was doing during his impeachment trial opening argument.

Dershowitz, who was a member of Trump's defense team during his first impeachment trial, spoke with the conservative network Newsmax on Tuesday in the middle of remarks from defense lawyer Bruce Castor, and he panned the opening for its seeming lack of a clear point.

"There is no argument," Dershowitz, who shook his head as Newsmax cut to him, said. "I have no idea what he's doing. I have no idea why he's saying what he's saying."

Dershowitz seemed particularly bewildered by the amount of time Castor spent praising lawmakers, as when he declared that senators are "extraordinary people" and "patriots." The meandering remarks sparked confusion among pundits as to what Castor was going for, though some Trump allies claimed he was executing an intentional strategy to "reduce the emotion in the room," as The New York Times' Maggie Haberman wrote.

But Dershowitz told Newsmax, "I just don't understand it. Maybe he'll bring it home. But right now, it does not appear to me to be effective advocacy ... It's not the kind of argument I would have made, I have to tell you that." Newsmax host Bob Sellers sounded equally confused, asking of Trump's lawyer, "Is he forgetting that this is on TV?" Brendan Morrow

impeachment round 2
It wasn't entirely clear what Trump's lawyer was going for in opening impeachment argument — but it may have been strategic

4:00 p.m.

Former President Donald Trump's impeachment lawyer Bruce Castor began his argument that the Senate trial is unconstitutional by complimenting the House impeachment manager's opposing case, a clear indictment of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot — "You will not hear any member of the team representing ... Trump say anything but in the strongest possible way denounce the violence of the rioters" — and with some flattering words for the lawmakers he was addressing. After that, though, things got a little confusing for many observers, who couldn't quite figure out where he was going with his argument or his lengthy praise of the lawmakers before him.

Castor — who previously told The Washington Post he's a guy who "gets up there in court and talks" — meandered a bit, hitting a number of different topics during his presentation, leaving some to wonder if he was just "running out the clock," since Trump will almost certainly be acquitted, either way.

But sources within Trump's orbit told The New York Times and NBC News that Castor's seemingly incoherent presentation was, in fact, very deliberate following the Democrats' "emotionally-charged" opening argument, which Castor himself called "brilliant." His goal, the Times and NBC report, was to "lower the temperature" before Trump's other attorney, David Schoen, focused more heavily on the constitutionality of the case. Of course, that explanation could also be attempt at damage control from Team Trump. Tim O'Donnell

