surviving covid
World's 2nd-oldest person survives COVID-19

7:41 a.m.
Sister Andre prays
NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP via Getty Images

The world's second-oldest person, 116-year-old French nun Sister Andre, has survived COVID-19, The Associated Press reports. Sister Andre, whose birth name is Lucile Randon, reportedly now is looking forward to celebrating her 117th birthday on Thursday. She tested positive for the coronavirus in mid-January but is now considered fully recovered. "I didn't even realize I had it," she told the French newspaper Var-Matin.

Sister Andre is blind and uses a wheelchair. She reportedly never expressed concern about her diagnosis. "She wanted to know if meal or bedtime schedules would change. She showed no fear of the disease," said David Tavella, the communications manager for the care home where Sister Andre lives. "On the other hand, she was very concerned about the other residents." Harold Maass

it's britney...
Britney Spears is reportedly working on her own documentary

8:13 a.m.
Britney Spears
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Could fans soon be hitting play on a Britney Spears documentary one more time — this one from Spears herself?

The pop star is "emotional" after watching Framing Britney Spears, the new documentary about her from The New York Times, and she's "quietly working on her own documentary about her life — said in her own words — with a top female filmmaker," Page Six reports.

Though further details weren't provided about Spears' apparent plans, Page Six also writes that "under her current conservatorship, she fears her father could take control of the film to paint himself in a better light."

Spears has received an outpouring of support following the release of Framing Britney Spears, which both examines her efforts to have her father removed from the conservatorship of her estate and looks back critically at the media coverage she received throughout her career. Among the stars who have expressed support for Spears in recent days include Miley Cyrus and Bette Midler. Questions over Spears' conservatorship had already led supporters to kickstart the "#FreeBritney" movement.

As she receives all of this support, Page Six quoted a source close to Spears as saying she "feels, for the first time in many years, that people are on her side and things will get better for her" and that "there is light at the end of a very long, dark tunnel." She is "very grateful and humbled by the public outcry," the source added.

Spears didn't participate in Framing Britney Spears and hasn't directly addressed its release. But in an Instagram post on Tuesday sharing an old performance of hers, she wrote that "each person has their story and their take on other people's stories," adding, "Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person's life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens." Brendan Morrow

impeachment round 2
Mitch McConnell reportedly still hasn't decided how he'll vote in Trump's impeachment trial

7:21 a.m.
Mitch McConnell
Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

The Senate voted 56 to 44 on Tuesday to hold a second impeachment trial for former President Donald Trump, rejecting his legal team's argument that it's unconstitutional for the Senate to try a former president impeached in his waning days in office. But Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) "is signaling to fellow Republicans that the final vote on Donald Trump's impeachment is matter of conscience and that senators who disputed the constitutionality of the trial could still vote to convict the former president," Bloomberg News reports, citing three people familiar with his thinking.

McConnell, one of the 44 Republicans who voted to dismiss the trial, "has also suggested that he hasn't made up his mind how he'll vote," Bloomberg's Jennifer Jacobs reports, a "starkly different" position than he held during Trump's first impeachment trial a year ago, when McConnell did not even pretend he would be an impartial juror.

It probably won't matter, Politico's Playbook team predicts. The "House impeachment managers nailed it," and "Trump's attorneys blew it," but only one Republican, Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), was persuaded to switch his vote on the constitutionality of the trial. If Cassidy and the other five Republicans who voted yes Tuesday also vote to convict Trump, that still leaves the Senate 11 votes short of the 67 needed for conviction. And, Politico surmises, "if the compelling presentations of the managers — and shoddy work by Trump's – weren't enough to move the GOP senators Tuesday, it's not going to happen." Peter Weber

Better late than never
Merrick Garland finally has a Senate confirmation hearing scheduled

6:28 a.m.
Merrick Garland
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

After five long years, Merrick Garland finally has a date for a confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), who took over the chairmanship of the Judiciary Committee from Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) after Senate Democrats and Republicans agreed to an organizing resolution last week, said Tuesday night that Garland will get his confirmation hearing to be President Biden's attorney general on Feb. 22 and 23, with the nomination expected to move out of committee on March 1.

Graham had objected to a quick confirmation hearing for Garland, arguing that the Judiciary Committee typically waits 28 days after receiving paperwork to begin considering nominations. When Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) took over as the committee's top Republican, he agreed to waive the 28-day rule and "accelerate the post-committee hearing markup," he said in a statement, citing "the significance of this role."

Grassley was chairman of the Judiciary Committee in 2016 when then-President Barack Obama nominated Garland, the chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C., for a vacant seat on the Supreme Court. Grassley, at the urging of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), refused to give Garland a hearing. McConnell is now minority leader. Peter Weber

Late Night Tackles Trump and impeachment
Late night hosts pick highlights from Day 1 of Trump's 2nd impeachment trial, mock lawyer Bruce Castor

5:54 a.m.

Former President Donald Trump's "second impeachment trial has finally begun," Jimmy Fallon said on Tuesday's Tonight Show. "Seriously, I can't believe we're talking about Trump again — even herpes knows when to take a break once in a while." Trump's lead lawyer was a guy named Bruce Castor, and he was so rambling, "if the Senate had an orchestra pit, they'd be playing him off," he said.

"But I'll give Castor this: the man can talk — and talk, and talk," Stephen Colbert said at The Late Show. "Castor was so rambling, there were times it seemed like his plan was to put everybody to sleep then grab the articles of impeachment and just tiptoe out. Even C-SPAN tried to save their ratings by switching to live testimony from the House subcommittee on paint drying." But then the House "prosecutors went straight for the heart with a devastating video proving the president's rally and the riot at the Capitol were one and the same thing," he said. It was hard to watch, especially "for the cowards in the Senate" who studiously looked away or doodled on notepads.

Most Senate Republicans actually want Trump convicted and barred from office, but "they saw what happened to Mike Pence, and they're afraid," Jimmy Kimmel said on Kimmel Live. Watching Castor speak "was like a Seinfeld routine without the punchlines," he added. "Trump was reported to be deeply unhappy and was almost screaming at the television during the trial, so those guys aren't getting paid."

Trump was probably watching Castor on TV, going "What the hell is wrong with this guy? The ad on the side of the bus said that he was the best!" Trevor Noah joked at The Daily Show. "And here's the crazy thing: It doesn't actually matter what this guy says," because Republicans will make sure Trump gets off. "But just because we know how the trial will end doesn't mean the trial shouldn't take place," Noah said. "I mean, when you're watching Law & Order, do you turn it off in the first five minutes when the cops interview a dentist who obviously killed his patients to cover up an affair? Of course not. You watch the whole thing because then you get to say 'I knew it!' when you end up being right."

The Late Show also went with a Law & Order joke. Watch below. Peter Weber

Bad Service
Dominion says it had to hire detectives to track down Sidney Powell to serve her with its $1.3 billion lawsuit

3:28 a.m.
Sidney Powell
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Dominion Voting Systems is suing Sidney Powell, a Texas lawyer who pushed a false conspiracy theory that the company helped President Biden defeat former President Donald Trump, for defamation, but it hasn't be easy tracking her down to serve her with the $1.3 billion, the company said in a court filing Tuesday. Dominion had to hire private investigators to chase Powell "across state lines," incurring "unnecessary expenses for extraordinary measures to effect service," the company said.

A lawyer for Powell, Howard Kleinhendler, disputed Dominion's claim, telling Politico his client "regularly travels as part of her work," and in recent months "has had to take extra precautions concerning her security, which may have made serving her more difficult." But "Ms. Powell had no reason to evade service as she looks forward to defending herself in court," he added. Powell requested more time to respond to Dominion's lawsuit in a court filing Monday. Dominion said it has no problem giving Powell until March 22 to respond but wanted to note its troubles reaching her for "the record."

Powell spent months pushing baseless claims about the November election, including one that Dominion was part of a global communist plot, involving the late Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez, to flip the election to Biden. She served for a while on Trump's legal team before he temporarily cut ties with her after a particularly off-the-rails press conference. Powell was kicked off Twitter for spreading QAnon conspiracy theories after the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. Peter Weber

impeachment round 2
Trump still hasn't conceded his election loss. But his impeachment lawyer Bruce Castor did, several times.

2:51 a.m.
Bruce Castor defends Trump
congress.gov via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump was, by all accounts, furious at his impeachment trial defense team, especially lead lawyer Bruce Castor, panned across the board for his odd, rambling opening statement.

"Cocooned at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Trump watched as his defense attorneys responded to an emotional presentation by House impeachment managers with a series of dry, technical, and at times meandering arguments about due process and the constitutionality of the proceedings," Politico reports. "As they droned on, he grew increasingly frustrated with the sharp contrast between their muted response and the prosecution's opening salvo."

But Trump, watching the trial on Newsmax, wasn't just dismayed at Castor's low-energy performance and the bad reviews from allies and senator-jurors, Politico reports. Castor declined to use "graphics or a video — tools his TV-obsessed client had hoped to deploy." And the former president was upset Castor "wore an ill-fitting suit and at one point praised the case presented by the Democratic House impeachment managers," The Washington Post adds, even though Trump himself was reportedly also impressed with the impeachment managers and their video presentation.

And Castor notably "did what Trump himself has not: conceded Joe Biden won the presidential election," The Associated Press notes. He called Trump a "former president," said he "was removed by the voters," and argued that Americans are "smart enough to pick a new administration if they don't like the old one, and they just did."

Trump continues to insist falsely that he actually won the election, and this "big lie" — that the election was "stolen" from him — undergirds his entire impeachment trial. Castor was using Trump's status as former president to make his case, rejected by the Senate, that it's unconstitutional to try a president after he leaves office. In fact, "Trump initially pushed his impeachment lawyers to make the baseless case that the election was stolen," the Post reports, "an approach they ultimately rejected while still arguing that the First Amendment protects their client's right to share misinformation and false claims." Peter Weber

nazi war crimes
100-year-old accused Nazi camp guard charged with 3,518 counts of accessory to murder

2:11 a.m.
The main gate at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp.
Omer Messinger/Getty Images

A 100-year-old German man has been charged with 3,518 counts of accessory to murder, with prosecutors accusing him of working as a guard at the Sachsenhausen Nazi concentration camp near Berlin from 1942 to 1945.

The man, whose name has not been released due to German privacy laws, is considered fit to stand trial. Last week, a 95-year-old woman who served as secretary to the commandant of the Stutthof concentration camp was charged with 10,000 counts of being an accessory to murder and complicity in attempted murders.

German prosecutors are racing against time in an attempt to investigate war crimes involving camp guards, secretaries, and other people who had low-level positions with the Nazis. The pace began picking up in 2011, when 91-year-old John Demjanjuk was convicted of assisting in the deaths of 28,000 people at the Sobibor concentration camp, where prosecutors say he worked as a guard.

Prior to his conviction, Nazi guards were not typically put on trial, because it was too difficult to find evidence of direct participation in a specific killing. The Demjanjuk case set a precedent that anyone who worked at a camp was aware of what was happening, and could be prosecuted for accessory to murder. Demjanjuk, who denied being the feared guard "Ivan the Terrible," was sentenced to five years in prison, and died in 2012 with his case under appeal.

Prosecutor Thomas Will told The New York Times that his office is using Nazi records to determine whether any former concentration camp guards are still alive. Some of the people who have been put on trial were teenagers during the time of their alleged crimes, and because of that they are now being seen in juvenile court. "The Demjanjuk ruling was very important because it showed that we had some catching up to do," Will told the Times. "It was an initial spark that led us to examine the guards from all of the camps, not just the death camps, under the idea that what took place there could not be overlooked." Catherine Garcia

