The vast majority of Americans want another coronavirus stimulus package

Congress is sharply divided over President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package. Americans? Not so much.

With minimal support from Republicans, congressional Democrats had to use a budget resolution bill to start the process of passing the relief package with just a simple majority of the 50-50 split Senate. But 83 percent of Americans say they support Congress passing another stimulus package, and only a sliver of them say the one currently in motion is too big, a CBS News poll conducted by YouGov out Wednesday found.

CBS News Poll: Bipartisan Majority Favors More COVID Economic Relief https://t.co/ESN5WoAN9o pic.twitter.com/KTEp4SzsJK — CBS News Poll (@CBSNewsPoll) February 9, 2021

That large base of support for another stimulus package spans party lines, the poll found. A massive 97 percent of people who voted for Biden in 2020 and 95 percent of Democrats say they support a relief bill, while 63 percent of those who voted for former President Donald Trump and 70 percent of Republicans say the same.

The size of Biden's stimulus bill also has a solid base of support. The poll found 39 percent of Americans say the bill provides "about the right amount" of relief money, while 40 percent say it's not enough. Just 20 percent of Americans say it's too big, the majority of them Trump voters.

CBS News/YouGov surveyed 2,508 U.S. residents between Feb. 5–8, with a margin of error of 2.3 percent. Kathryn Krawczyk