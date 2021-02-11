Jeep pulls Springsteen Super Bowl ad after report he was arrested for DWI in national park

Wednesday was Day 2 of former President Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial "and between Trump's many speeches, interviews, and tweets, the prosecutors had a mountain of evidence at their disposal," Trevor Noah said on Wednesday's Daily Show. "It's basically a slam-dunk case."

Now, "we all expected the Democrats to present a competent, compelling case, but what nobody expected was that Trump's lawyers would be so terrible," Noah said. "It was going so badly for the Republicans, I thought Ted Cruz was gonna start another insurrection just to change the subject." Of course, "nobody was more upset by Trump's sh-tty lawyers than the man who was never going to pay them anyway, Donald J. Trump," he said. Thanks to a tainted jury, Trump will get off anyway, and that makes a mockery of accountability, he added. "But on the other hand, it's going to make for a very inspiring movie."

The Daily Show envisioned a dark buddy comedy. The Late Show put Bruce Castor in a classic.

Trump has "always had very bad lawyers," Seth Meyers noted at Late Night. "Such is the price of being an impossible client who ignore the advice of counsel and also doesn't pay his bills."

Day 2 of Trump's impeachment trial "went a lot better for Trump than Day 1, mostly because his lawyers didn't have to speak today," Jimmy Fallon said at The Tonight Show. "Trump's lawyer was so bad, he actually flashed the Rudy Signal over Mar-a-Lago." Meanwhile, he added, "Republicans were like, 'Wow, that defense was terrible. He couldn't have made a worse case. Anyway, not guilty.'"