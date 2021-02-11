Jeep pulls Springsteen Super Bowl ad after report he was arrested for DWI in national park

Springsteen was featured in a two-minute Jeep ad that aired during Sunday's Super Bowl, and Jeep said it has removed the ad from its YouTube and social media pages. "It would be inappropriate for us to comment on the details of a matter we have only read about and we cannot substantiate," Jeep said in a statement. "But it's also right that we pause our Big Game commercial until the actual facts can be established. Its message of community and unity is as relevant as ever. As is the message that drinking and driving can never be condoned."
Now, "we all expected the Democrats to present a competent, compelling case, but what nobody expected was that Trump's lawyers would be so terrible," Noah said. "It was going so badly for the Republicans, I thought Ted Cruz was gonna start another insurrection just to change the subject." Of course, "nobody was more upset by Trump's sh-tty lawyers than the man who was never going to pay them anyway, Donald J. Trump," he said. Thanks to a tainted jury, Trump will get off anyway, and that makes a mockery of accountability, he added. "But on the other hand, it's going to make for a very inspiring movie."
The Daily Show envisioned a dark buddy comedy. The Late Show put Bruce Castor in a classic.
Trump has "always had very bad lawyers," Seth Meyers noted at Late Night. "Such is the price of being an impossible client who ignore the advice of counsel and also doesn't pay his bills."
Day 2 of Trump's impeachment trial "went a lot better for Trump than Day 1, mostly because his lawyers didn't have to speak today," Jimmy Fallon said at The Tonight Show. "Trump's lawyer was so bad, he actually flashed the Rudy Signal over Mar-a-Lago." Meanwhile, he added, "Republicans were like, 'Wow, that defense was terrible. He couldn't have made a worse case. Anyway, not guilty.'"
"As boring and pointless as most of yesterday was, what the House managers presented today was absolutely gripping," Jimmy Kimmel said at Kimmel Live. "It was a very powerful presentation, much more than anything I'd seen before. I have no idea how you could watch that and vote for anything other than guilty as charged." You can tell just "how damning this was" by Fox News deciding to cut away from the trial, he added. But Trump's terrible lawyers "will be back tomorrow to try to counter what the House presented today. Good luck to them. Their argument is basically telling Republican senators, 'Nice jobs you got there, be a shame if something were to happen to them.'" Peter Weber
Dominique Price has played a lot of games with his family during the pandemic — including one that he created to get people talking about Black culture and history.
The Worcester, Massachusetts, resident was inspired to make BlackedOut Game after discussing the Black Lives Matter movement. Price told NBC Boston his younger cousins didn't know anything "Black culture related," and he wanted to remedy that by creating an educational card game that goes "deep" into Black history.
The game has six categories, and as people play, they learn facts about Black history and culture that are often overlooked. Price has started a Kickstarter in the hopes of getting his game out into the world, where it can spark conversations. "I just want people to have fun, get together with your family and friends, learn about Black culture, learn about Black history, and forget about color," he said. Catherine Garcia
Lucasfilm said Wednesday night that actress Gina Carano, whose Cara Dune character was a regular on its Star Wars series The Mandalorian, "is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future." Carano drew fire for sharing an Instragm post Tuesday night comparing violence against Jews in Nazi Germany to people with conservative political views in the current United States. "Her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable," Lucasfilm said.
The post about Jews and another one making fun of people for wearing face masks had been deleted from Carano's account by Wednesday afternoon. She has previously suggested that vote fraud changed the outcome of the 2020 election and mocked people who put their gender pronouns next to their name.
Lucasfilm has "been looking for a reason to fire her for two months, and today was the final straw," an unidentified source told The Hollywood Reporter, adding that Carano was originally supposed to be unveiled as the star of a new Disney+ series in December, until her November tweets derailed those plans. One show unveiled during the presentation, the Mandalorian spinoff Rangers of the New Republic, "seemed to suggest a path for her character Cara Dune, a former Rebel trooper who had become a Marshall for the New Republic on the show," Variety notes. "Lucasfilm has not yet announced a cast for the new show, however." Peter Weber
Loujain al-Hathloul, a women's rights activist who led the campaign to lift the ban on women driving in Saudi Arabia, has been released from prison after being detained for almost three years.
In December, al-Hathloul, 31, was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison, after being charged with multiple crimes under a counterterrorism law, including trying to bring about change in Saudi Arabia. Her family said she was released on Wednesday after a judge suspended part of her sentence and gave her credit for time served. She will likely be restricted from leaving the country and speaking to reporters.
Al-Hathloul graduated in 2013 from the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, and when she returned to Saudi Arabia, she filmed herself driving home from the airport, a clip that quickly went viral. She was arrested in 2018, around the same time Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was trying to paint himself as a reformer while also cracking down on activists.
During his campaign, President Biden said if elected, he would "reassess" the United States' relationship with Saudi Arabia, saying America's "commitment to democratic values and human rights will be a priority, even with our closest security partners." When Biden learned that al-Hathloul had been freed on Wednesday, he said it was "welcome news," as she is "a powerful activist for women's rights and releasing her was the right thing to do." Catherine Garcia
The second day of former President Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial for incitement of insurrection drove home to the senator-jurors just how close many of them came to the insurrectionist mob ransacking the Capitol on Jan. 6 — and the bravery and sacrifice of the police officers who stopped the mob and the lawmakers from meeting. The Democratic House impeachment managers showed harrowing new security camera footage to the rapt audience of senators, and played new audio and video of Capitol Police officers getting bludgeoned by the rioters.
The Washington Post's summation, clocking in at 5 minutes 26 seconds, draws more heavily from the case the House impeachment managers laid out in the first day of their presentation, accusing Trump of setting up the insurrection by agitating his supporters with his "big lie" that the election was stolen, kick-starting the siege on Jan. 6, then sitting on his hands for hours as the violence raged, capping the insurrection with a celebratory-sounding tweet telling America to remember the day.
And if those highlight clips are still not enough but you don't want to sit through all 7 hours 42 minutes, PBS NewsHour condensed Day 2 of the trial down to just over 12 minutes. You can watch that below. Peter Weber
President Biden on Wednesday placed his first call to Chinese President Xi Jinping since taking office, and the White House said he raised "fundamental concerns" about the government's "coercive and unfair economic practices," "human rights abuses in Xinjiang," and the "crackdown in Hong Kong."
During their conversation, the leaders also discussed how to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the White House said, and Biden let Xi know that he wants the two to work together to fight climate change and prevent nuclear weapons proliferation.
Former President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on China, and a senior Biden administration official told NBC News there are no plans to lift them at this time, but there "will be changes to the trade policy toward China." The official said there is "merit in the basic proposition of an intense strategic competition with China," but there were "deep problems with the way in which the Trump administration went about that competition." Biden plans on engaging with allies and attending summits, where he will make it clear that his China policy isn't a continuation of Trump's, the official added. Catherine Garcia
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) appears to have been unaffected by the graphic footage shown on Wednesday during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.
Graham, one of Trump's most vocal supporters, told reporters he thinks "there's more votes for acquittal after today than there was yesterday," and claimed the House impeachment managers' "legal theory" is that "Trump's a secret member of the Proud Boys." This, he said, is "absurd."
The impeachment managers presented audio and video of the pro-Trump mob storming the Capitol, crushing and shoving police officers who tried to block them. Graham compared those rioters to people who have protested outside of his home, saying, "I think this is a very hypocritical presentation by the House."
The footage did make him "mad," he said, but not because of the way law enforcement was treated. "I mean, these police officers had every right to use deadly force," Graham said. "They should have used it. The people in charge of securing the Capitol let the country down." Catherine Garcia