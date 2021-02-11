Tokyo Olympics chief to reportedly step down after saying women talk too much

The head of the Tokyo Olympics' organizing committee is reportedly expected to resign after coming under fire for sexist comments.
Tokyo Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori, who last week apologized for saying women talk too much during meetings, is set to step down, Japanese public broadcaster NHK is reporting, according to CNN.
Mori had been facing calls to resign after he said that "board of directors meetings with many women take a lot of time" because they talk too much and that "if we are going to have more women directors, someone has remarked, then meetings go on for a long time unless we restrict the comments." He subsequently apologized while saying he had no plans to resign.
"Regarding my remark yesterday, it was going against the mentality of the Olympics and Paralympics," he said at a news conference, per The Washington Post. "I would like to take back what I said, and apologize to those who were offended by my remarks. The Olympics and Paralympics represent the equality of both men and women, and I am thankful for the women athletes and staff."
But Reutersreports that when asked if he really thinks women talk too much, Mori said, "I don’t listen to women that much lately so I don't know." And the Post reported that during this news conference, he "showed no obvious signs of regret, and he smiled several times." According to The Associated Press, the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee executive board is set to meet Friday, when a decision is expected to be announced. Brendan Morrow
Career federal prosecutors in Manhattan tried repeatedly last year to get permission to search Rudy Giuliani's electronic records, and each time they were turned down by senior officials in the Justice Department, CNN, The Washington Post, and The New York Times reported Wednesday. The Justice Department officials, appointed by former President Donald Trump, reportedly listed several reasons, including the dicey issues involved in getting a search warrant for the sitting president's personal attorney.
Giuliani has been under investigation since 2019, when two of his associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, were arrested on campaign finance charges. By summer 2020, prosecutors in Manhattan believed they had probable cause for a warrant to search through Giuliani's communications, relatively certain they would find evidence of a crime, the Post and the Times report. Getting search warrants for a lawyer, much less the president's lawyers, required permission from Washington. The Trump appointees turned the down, the Post reports, offering "varying explanations as to why."
"While career Justice Department officials in Washington largely supported the search warrant, senior officials raised concerns that the warrant would be issued too close to the election," within the 60-day window blocked off against potentially election-shaping activity, the Times reports. "The Manhattan prosecutors noted to officials in Washington that they initially raised the idea in the summer, before the 60-day cutoff," but they tried again after the election — and were again turned down. Officials in the deputy attorney general's office reportedly argued that Trump — and Giuliani — were still contesting Trump's loss to President Biden.
"Ultimately, senior officials in Washington proposed delaying a decision on the subpoena until the Biden administration took over," the Times reports. "It is unclear whether the prosecutors have obtained a warrant since Mr. Biden was sworn in." The Justice Department and Manhattan U.S. attorney's office declined to comment on the reports, and Giuliani lawyer Robert Costello told CNN there has been no outreach from federal prosecutors and told the Times he won't comment "on media speculation." Peter Weber
Former Vice President Mike Pence was a perhaps unlikely hero of Day 2 of former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial — unlikely because the people lauding his courage and extolling his patriotic fulfillment of duty to God and country were the fairly progressive Democrats prosecuting the case that Trump incited an insurrection on Jan. 6. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.), for example, described how Trump "turned on" Pence, who was presiding over the counting of President Biden's electoral win.
The impeachment managers also showed new footage of Pence and his family being evacuated from the Senate chamber down some back stairs at 2:26 p.m., 14 minutes after the pro-Trump mob broke into the Capitol building. Pence had been evacuated from the Senate chamber at 2:14 p.m. At 2:24 p.m., the impeachment managers noted, Trump tweeted: "Mike Pence didn't have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our country and our Constitution. ... USA demands the truth!" Video from the siege made clear the rioters were reading Trump's tweets and hunting for Pence.
The time Pence was evacuated and Trump tweeted were public knowledge before the impeachment trial started, but it wasn't clear if Trump knew what was going on in the Capitol when he tweeted about Pence. Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) may have provided that missing link, HuffPost's S.V. Date and Politico's Kyle Cheney suggest.
Trump called Tuberville during the insurrection, via Sen. Mike Lee's (R-Utah) phone, and Tuberville told reporters Wednesday night he had informed Trump that security personnel had just whisked Pence out of the chamber for his safety. "He didn't get a chance to say a whole lot because I said, 'Mr. President, they just took the vice president out. I've got to go,'" Tuberville said. Less than 10 minutes later, Trump tweeted his attack on Pence, strongly suggesting, Date notes, that "Trump was aware of the danger Pence was in at the time he posted his tweet." Peter Weber
Springsteen was featured in a two-minute Jeep ad that aired during Sunday's Super Bowl, and Jeep said it has removed the ad from its YouTube and social media pages. "It would be inappropriate for us to comment on the details of a matter we have only read about and we cannot substantiate," Jeep said in a statement. "But it's also right that we pause our Big Game commercial until the actual facts can be established. Its message of community and unity is as relevant as ever. As is the message that drinking and driving can never be condoned."
Now, "we all expected the Democrats to present a competent, compelling case, but what nobody expected was that Trump's lawyers would be so terrible," Noah said. "It was going so badly for the Republicans, I thought Ted Cruz was gonna start another insurrection just to change the subject." Of course, "nobody was more upset by Trump's sh-tty lawyers than the man who was never going to pay them anyway, Donald J. Trump," he said. Thanks to a tainted jury, Trump will get off anyway, and that makes a mockery of accountability, he added. "But on the other hand, it's going to make for a very inspiring movie."
The Daily Show envisioned a dark buddy comedy. The Late Show put Bruce Castor in a classic.
Trump has "always had very bad lawyers," Seth Meyers noted at Late Night. "Such is the price of being an impossible client who ignores the advice of counsel and also doesn't pay his bills."
Day 2 of Trump's impeachment trial "went a lot better for Trump than Day 1, mostly because his lawyers didn't have to speak today," Jimmy Fallon said at The Tonight Show. "Trump's lawyer was so bad, he actually flashed the Rudy Signal over Mar-a-Lago." Meanwhile, he added, "Republicans were like, 'Wow, that defense was terrible. He couldn't have made a worse case. Anyway, not guilty.'"
"As boring and pointless as most of yesterday was, what the House managers presented today was absolutely gripping," Jimmy Kimmel said at Kimmel Live. "It was a very powerful presentation, much more than anything I'd seen before. I have no idea how you could watch that and vote for anything other than guilty as charged." You can tell just "how damning this was" by Fox News deciding to cut away from the trial, he added. But Trump's terrible lawyers "will be back tomorrow to try to counter what the House presented today. Good luck to them. Their argument is basically telling Republican senators, 'Nice jobs you got there, be a shame if something were to happen to them.'" Peter Weber
Dominique Price has played a lot of games with his family during the pandemic — including one that he created to get people talking about Black culture and history.
The Worcester, Massachusetts, resident was inspired to make BlackedOut Game after discussing the Black Lives Matter movement. Price told NBC Boston his younger cousins didn't know anything "Black culture related," and he wanted to remedy that by creating an educational card game that goes "deep" into Black history.
The game has six categories, and as people play, they learn facts about Black history and culture that are often overlooked. Price has started a Kickstarter in the hopes of getting his game out into the world, where it can spark conversations. "I just want people to have fun, get together with your family and friends, learn about Black culture, learn about Black history, and forget about color," he said. Catherine Garcia
Lucasfilm said Wednesday night that actress Gina Carano, whose Cara Dune character was a regular on its Star Wars series The Mandalorian, "is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future." Carano drew fire for sharing an Instragm post Tuesday night comparing violence against Jews in Nazi Germany to people with conservative political views in the current United States. "Her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable," Lucasfilm said.
The post about Jews and another one making fun of people for wearing face masks had been deleted from Carano's account by Wednesday afternoon. She has previously suggested that vote fraud changed the outcome of the 2020 election and mocked people who put their gender pronouns next to their name.
Lucasfilm has "been looking for a reason to fire her for two months, and today was the final straw," an unidentified source told The Hollywood Reporter, adding that Carano was originally supposed to be unveiled as the star of a new Disney+ series in December, until her November tweets derailed those plans. One show unveiled during the presentation, the Mandalorian spinoff Rangers of the New Republic, "seemed to suggest a path for her character Cara Dune, a former Rebel trooper who had become a Marshall for the New Republic on the show," Variety notes. "Lucasfilm has not yet announced a cast for the new show, however." Peter Weber
Loujain al-Hathloul, a women's rights activist who led the campaign to lift the ban on women driving in Saudi Arabia, has been released from prison after being detained for almost three years.
In December, al-Hathloul, 31, was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison, after being charged with multiple crimes under a counterterrorism law, including trying to bring about change in Saudi Arabia. Her family said she was released on Wednesday after a judge suspended part of her sentence and gave her credit for time served. She will likely be restricted from leaving the country and speaking to reporters.
Al-Hathloul graduated in 2013 from the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, and when she returned to Saudi Arabia, she filmed herself driving home from the airport, a clip that quickly went viral. She was arrested in 2018, around the same time Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was trying to paint himself as a reformer while also cracking down on activists.
During his campaign, President Biden said if elected, he would "reassess" the United States' relationship with Saudi Arabia, saying America's "commitment to democratic values and human rights will be a priority, even with our closest security partners." When Biden learned that al-Hathloul had been freed on Wednesday, he said it was "welcome news," as she is "a powerful activist for women's rights and releasing her was the right thing to do." Catherine Garcia