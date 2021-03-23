Late night hosts gawk at Miami Beach's Spring Break crowds, put Biden's stair stumbles in context

"Not only is it March Madness, it's also Spring Break seasons, but over the weekend Miami declared a state of emergency and mandated a curfew due to COVID concerns," Jimmy Fallon said on Monday's Tonight Show. "You know things are out of control when Florida is worried about COVID." Also in Florida, "former President Trump is creating his own social media platform — if it goes according to plan, it's be the first thing he'll help go viral since the coronavirus," he deadpanned. "Meanwhile, not to be outdone, last week Joe Biden joined Tumblr on the stairs of Air Force One."
Biden is "facing a lot of challenges in his first 100 days," but staying upright was "his biggest challenge yet," Trevor Noah quipped at The Daily Show. And the White House made things worse. 'Why couldn't they just say that he tripped? Tripping on stairs is a normal thing," he said, showing former President Barack Obama and Vice President Mike Pence also tripping on Air Force One's stairs. "Saying you got blown over by the wind, that is so much weirder."
This is the second Spring Break of the pandemic, "but things are a little different now," Noah said. "At this time last year, many people hadn't started taking the pandemic seriously yet. But this year, they've stopped taking the pandemic seriously too soon."
The Late Show's Stephen Colbert's advised Miami Beach to skip the Spring Break curfews and "just invite a few dads — that party will be over quicker than you can say Sherwin Williams rewards points." Meanwhile, with Biden's 100 million vaccine promise delivered in just 58 days, "our new president is on a roll, baby! Nothing can stop him now — except stairs," he sighed. "He's fine. Can we blame it on the dog? ... No toilet paper on his shoe, though."
Seth Meyers played the clip of Biden tripping upstairs on Late Night — then, "in the interest of equal time," the clip of Trump walking up Air Force One's stairs with toilet paper on his show, ditching the umbrella, and other Trump foibles. "It's interesting, I feel like they're the opposite with stairs and COVID," he mused. "Like with COVID, Trump took no precautions, Biden took every precaution. But on stairs or ramps, Trump's super careful, always holding the railing, going real slow, whereas Biden throws caution to the wind, trips up stairs three times." Peter Weber
Iceland's Mount Fagradalsfjall started erupting on Friday evening for the first time in about 800 years, and lots of people traveled the roughly 20 miles from Reykjavik, the capital, to enjoy the view. The site was shut down to visitors on Monday due to high levels of noxious gas, but drone operator Bjorn Steinbekk captured some stunning footage of a lava river on Sunday.
"The eruption is considered to be small and due to its location, there is no threat to any populated areas or critical infrastructure," Iceland's government said in a statement. In fact, scientists used the heat from the molten rock to cook hot dogs.
"It's absolutely breath-taking," Ulvar Kari Johannsson, a 21-year-old engineer, told AFP. "It smells pretty bad. For me what was surprising was the colors of the orange — much, much deeper than what one would expect." The eruption is expected to last a few weeks at most. Peter Weber
In an unusual statement issued after midnight on Tuesday, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said an independent monitoring board overseeing AstraZeneca's U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial told the NIAID and the drugmaker late Monday "it was concerned by information released by AstraZeneca on initial data from its COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial." The NIAID, a unit of the National Institutes of Health, is led by Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden's top medical adviser.
AstraZeneca reported early Monday that its vaccine had proved to be 79 percent effective against symptomatic COVID-19 in a large U.S. trial, 100 percent effective against serious illness or hospitalization, and carried no increased risk of blood clots. The results were seen as a shot in the arm for the beleaguered vaccine.
But the Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) "expressed concern that AstraZeneca may have included outdated information from that trial, which may have provided an incomplete view of the efficacy data," the NIAID said. The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will ultimately conduct a thorough review of the data before approving AstraZeneca's vaccine for use in the U.S., the agency said, but AstraZeneca should "work with the DSMB to review the efficacy data and ensure the most accurate, up-to-date efficacy data be made public as quickly as possible."
The DSMB's analysis of AstraZeneca's U.S.-based trial was "delayed several times because the board had to ask AstraZeneca for revised reports from those handling trial data on behalf of the company," The New York Times reports, citing a person familiar with the matter.
Friction between a safety monitoring board and a study sponsor is "highly irregular," and the NIAID's post-midnight statement is "so, so troubling," clinical trials expert Dr. Eric Topol told the Times. "I've never seen anything like this." AstraZeneca had yet to respond to the statement early Tuesday. Peter Weber
In a phone interview with former President Donald Trump on Monday, Fox News host Harris Faulkner broke some news. Unfortunately for her, it was literally fake news. "This has just happened now, and I want to double-check this with our producers," Faulkner said. "The DHS secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, has resigned, Mr. President. Your thoughts?" Trump said he wasn't surprised at the resignation of the newly confirmed Homeland Security secretary. "It's a big victory for our country," he said.
The victory did not last long, as Faulkner pretty quickly learned through her earpiece that Mayorkas had not, in fact, resigned.
Bizarre: Harris Faulkner falsely reports live on air that DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has resigned, then immediately walks it back pic.twitter.com/19FxjehxzU
Trump had called for Mayorkas to step down in a statement Sunday night, citing the increase in migrants trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border. Faulkner told Trump later in the interview that it's unusual for former presidents to "weigh in at this level" and asked why he felt the need to break protocol. "Well, you called me, I didn't call you, in all fairness," Trump said.
Sidney Powell, a onetime high-profile member of former President Donald Trump's legal team, asked a federal court on Monday to dismiss Dominion Voting System's $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against her, arguing that "no reasonable person" would mistake her baseless accusations of an elaborate multinational, communist election-rigging scheme as "truly statements of fact."
In fact, Powell's claims were just "opinions and legal theories," her lawyers argued, as well as constitutionally protected "political speech" and "hyperbole." At the same time, the motion contends, Dominion won't be able to prove any "actual malice" on Powell's part because "she believed the allegations then and she believes them now."
"Powell's attempt to dismiss the case contradicts her claim that she wants to present her evidence in court," responded Tom Clare, an attorney for Dominion. "Dominion Voting Systems is eager for the case to move forward and intends to hold Powell accountable." Dominion says Powell's false, disproven claims about vote rigging harmed its reputation and business.
Powell's accusations about Dominion "stealing" the election were also cited by some of the people arrested after storming the Capitol on May 6 to stop the formal counting of President Biden's electoral win. If the federal court declines to dismiss Dominion's suit, Powell asked that the trial be moved from Washington, D.C., to Texas, where she is licensed to practice law. She is also fighting a defamation lawsuit by a second voting technology company, Smartmatic. Peter Weber
The Senate on Monday voted 68 to 29 to confirm Boston Mayor Marty Walsh as labor secretary, making him the first person from a union background to lead the Labor Department in nearly 50 years. With Walsh's confirmation, President Biden now has all 15 Cabinet secretaries in place at the top of major executive departments. It also makes Biden "the first president in more than 30 years to have all of his original Cabinet secretary nominees confirmed to their posts," CNN notes.
Despite a late start to the confirmation process, high partisan polarization in Congress, and an impeachment trial, Biden won confirmation for all his major Cabinet secretaries faster than either of his two predecessors, Donald Trump and Barack Obama — partly because they had to pull nominees who faced defeat in the Senate.
The last president to get his original major Cabinet picks confirmed was Ronald Reagan. Former President George H.W. Bush was the last president to watch a nominee go down to defeat, CNN reports. Every president since, until Biden, has withdrawn at least one nominee. Biden did pull the nomination of Neera Tanden as head of the Office of Management and Budget, but OMB isn't considered a standalone agency.
A Colorado judge blocked Boulder from enforcing its two-year-old assault rifle ban on March 12, ruling it violated a 2003 state law prohibiting municipalities from enacting their own firearms regulations. Boulder city spokeswoman Shannon Aulabaugh said city attorneys would meet to decide on whether to appeal the ruling by Boulder County District Court Judge Andrew Hartman, The Denver Post reported March 18, but in the meantime, the Boulder Police Department wouldn't enforce the ban on AR-15-style rifles and large-capacity magazines.
The National Rifle Association celebrated the ruling last Tuesday, noting its supporting role in striking down the ban. A week later, a gunman opened fire in a Boulder supermarket, killing 10 people, including a Boulder Police officer.
ICYMI: A Colorado judge gave law-abiding gun owners something to celebrate.
In an @NRAILA-supported case, he ruled that the city of Boulder’s ban on commonly-owned rifles (AR-15s) and 10+ round mags was preempted by state law and STRUCK THEM DOWN. https://t.co/wmdhGG16pc
Police have not yet publicly identified the suspected shooter or the type of weapon used. But "one senior law enforcement source told CNN the weapon used in the shooting was an AR-15-style rifle," CNN reports. Boulder enacted its ban in response to the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, carried out — like many mass shootings — with an AR-15. Peter Weber
Police in Boulder, Colorado, said Monday night that 10 people were killed in a mass shooting at a King Soopers supermarket, including Boulder Police officer Eric Talley, 51, the first officer to respond to the scene. The names of the other nine victims and the suspect are being withheld for now. Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said at a news conference that Talley, who had been on the force since 2010, acted heroically before being slain.
"This is a tragedy and a nightmare for Boulder County," said Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty. "These were people going about their day, doing their shopping. I promise the victims and the people of the state of Colorado that we will secure justice." President Biden has been briefed the shooting, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.
News cameras captured police escorting a handcuffed shirtless man with blood running down his leg from the store, but they would not say if he is the suspect in custody. "They did say the suspect was receiving medical care," The Associated Press notes.
This is the seventh mass shooting of 2021, according to a database maintained by AP, USA Today, and Northeastern University. It comes less than a week after a gunman murdered eight people at three Atlanta-area spas. Mass shootings, defined as four or more victims killed, fell to their lowest level in more than a decade last year, though fatal shootings overall remained high. Peter Weber