Solving COVID
Edit

COVID-19 vaccines appear to cause sharp drop in infections in groups of American, Israeli health-care workers

5:12 p.m.

Three separate studies of health-care workers in American and Israeli health systems suggested COVID-19 vaccinations are having a positive effect.

The studies, all published Tuesday in The New England Journal of Medicine, suggested vaccinations have played a role in significantly reducing COVID-19 infections at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Texas, the Hadassah Hebrew University Medical Center in Jerusalem, and both the University of California, San Diego, and the University of California, Los Angeles, health systems, providing hope that the results are similar elsewhere.

In the UC systems, more than 36,600 health-care workers received at least one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines between Dec. 16, 2020, and Feb. 9, 2021. During that same span, more than 28,000 of those workers got their second dose. Not all of them were tested, but of the more than 14,000 who were, 379 people tested positive for COVID-19 at least one day after vaccination, and 71 percent of those who did, did so within the first two weeks after the first dose. Ultimately, only seven people tested positive 15 days or more after their second dose. At HHUMC in Jerusalem, meanwhile, there was also a steady decline in positive tests among workers who received the Pfizer vaccine the further they got from their doses.

Finally, at UTSW, where 70 percent of the more than 23,000 employees have been vaccinated, there were clear differences in infections between those who were not inoculated, those partially inoculated, and those fully inoculated in the first several weeks of the system's vaccination drive. Only 4 of the 8,211 fully vaccinated employees tested positive, compared to 234 of the 8,969 workers who were not vaccinated at all. Tim O'Donnell

open enrollment
Edit

Biden administration extends ObamaCare special enrollment period 3 months

5:56 p.m.
President Biden
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

A special Affordable Care Act open enrollment period put into place due to the COVID-19 pandemic is set to be extended an additional three months.

The Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday it's extending a special Affordable Care Act open enrollment period to August 15, The Wall Street Journal reported. This open enrollment period began on Feb. 15 and was originally set to end on May 15. It was put into place in order to "give Americans that need health care coverage during this global pandemic the opportunity to sign up," the White House previously said.

Extending the period by three months was intended to ensure Americans would have additional time both to sign up and to re-evaluate coverage in light of increased subsidies that were part of Congress' recent COVID-19 relief legislation, according to the Journal. Over 206,000 Americans signed up for coverage during the enrollment period's first two weeks, CNN previously reported.

"Every American deserves access to quality, affordable healthcare — especially as we fight back against the COVID-19 pandemic," HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said. Brendan Morrow

representation
Edit

Sen. Tammy Duckworth says she'll vote no on Biden nominees until White House taps Asian candidates

3:57 p.m.
Tammy Duckworth.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) is frustrated with the lack of Asian American and Pacific Islander representation in the Biden administration, and on Tuesday she said it'll cost them her vote on "all non-diversity nominees" until they reverse course and select Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders for key executive branch positions.

President Biden has made a point of trying to create a diverse Cabinet, but Duckworth has criticized its makeup, noting that none of the 15 secretaries are of Asian or Pacific Island descent. Vice President Kamala Harris and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai are both Asian American and hold Cabinet-level positions, but they are not considered Cabinet secretaries, Axios notes.

Duckworth, who is of Asian descent, said the lack of representation is "not acceptable" and she'll withhold her vote for Biden's judicial and sub-Cabinet nominees for now, but "hopefully they figure it out." Duckworth did say she will support nominees backed by the Congressional Black Caucus and Congressional Hispanic Caucus, however.

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), who is also of Asian descent, said she's considering following Duckworth's lead. Read more at Axios. Tim O'Donnell

Streaming Soon
Edit

Disney gives up on releasing Black Widow exclusively in movie theaters

3:31 p.m.
Black Widow
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Disney is giving Black Widow one last delay — but this time, it's headed to streaming.

The studio announced Tuesday that Marvel's highly-anticipated blockbuster Black Widow will hit both Disney+ and theaters simultaneously on July 9, after it was previously expected to debut only in theaters on May 7, according to Variety. Like with Mulan and Raya and the Last Dragon, the film will cost $30 to stream.

Disney also said it will release its Cruella de Vil movie Cruella on Disney+ for $30 at the same time that it hits theaters on May 28, while the next Pixar film Luca will debut on Disney+ for no additional cost and will no longer even be released in U.S. theaters.

This was a change of course for Disney, which previously had Black Widow slated for an exclusive theatrical debut, and the announcement came as a major blow to reopened theaters. After all, Black Widow looked set to be the first major movie of the summer movie season — assuming one is even possible this year — and theaters hoped it could draw audiences back in significant numbers. Prior to the pandemic, Black Widow was expected to be one of the top grossing films of 2020.

But Disney is seeming to signal it doesn't believe moviegoing will return to its pre-pandemic normal in the immediate future, at least not to the degree that a traditional theatrical release for such a major blockbuster would be profitable, as theaters continue to operate at a limited capacity. Indeed, The Washington Post's Steven Zeitchik wrote that "it appears what Disney is doing is throwing in the towel on theaters before the fall." Just like with last year's initial round of movie delays, all eyes now turn to whether the studios behind other blockbusters like the ninth Fast & Furious, which is currently scheduled for an exclusive theatrical release in June, could follow suit. Brendan Morrow

Boulder supermarket shooting
Edit

Biden calls on Senate to 'immediately pass' House bills that would close gun background check loopholes

1:57 p.m.

In response to Monday's mass shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, President Biden on Tuesday urged the Senate to "immediately pass" two recent House-passed bills that would close loopholes in the background check system for gun purchasers.

While Biden acknowledged it's still unclear what weapon(s) the suspected shooter may have used to kill 10 people, the president said he doesn't "need to wait another minute, let alone an hour, to take common sense steps that will save lives in the future." He said he wants to work with Congress to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, but specified that closing background check loopholes is "one of the best tools we have right now to prevent gun violence."

Despite the tragedy in Boulder and another series of shootings that left eight people dead in the Atlanta area last week, it still seems unlikely Biden will be able to secure the 60 votes required to pass the bills, at least as quickly as he hopes. Republicans are generally wary of major gun reform legislation, and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), one of the upper chamber's crucial moderate Democratic votes, has said he prefers a different proposal, as well. Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
Edit

Texas is making all adults eligible for COVID-19 vaccination next week

1:08 p.m.
Doctor Shawn Nishi receives the Covid-19 vaccine at John Sealy Hospital at the University of Texas Medical Branch
MARK FELIX/AFP via Getty Images

All adult Texans will be eligible to get their COVID-19 vaccine in less than a week.

Texas officials announced Tuesday that beginning March 29, all adults in the state will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, The New York Times reports.

"We are closing in on 10 million doses administered in Texas, and we want to keep up the momentum as the vaccine supply increases," Imelda Garcia, Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel chair, said. "As eligibility opens up, we are asking providers to continue to prioritize people who are the most at risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death — such as older adults."

At the moment, the only states where all adults are eligible to get vaccinated are West Virginia, Alaska, and Mississippi, according to the Times. But President Biden earlier this month announced he was directing states to make all adults eligible to be vaccinated "no later than" May 1.

"That doesn't mean everyone's going to have that shot immediately, but it means you'll be able to get in line beginning May 1," Biden said. "Every adult will be eligible to get their shot."

Officials say more than six million people in Texas have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and over three million are fully vaccinated. After Tuesday's announcement, though, Austin Mayor Steve Adler said he wishes that "our next move had been to focus on essential workers and people that are really at the crossroads of passing this infection on to others." Brendan Morrow

Boulder supermarket shooting
Edit

Obama laments Boulder shooting, says 'once-in-a-century pandemic' can't be only reason such violence slows

1:07 p.m.

Former President Barack Obama on Tuesday issued a statement in response to Monday's mass shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, where 10 people were killed. A suspect is in custody and has been charged with 10 counts of murder.

Obama lamented the violence, but also called for renewed gun control efforts. "Because in addition to grief, we are also in a deep, familiar outrage that we as a nation continue to tolerate these kinds of random, senseless acts day in and day out without taking any significant action," he said.

He urged "those with the power to fight this epidemic of gun violence to do so," because "a once-in-a-century pandemic cannot be the only thing that slows mass shootings in this country," he said, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic that has contributed to a lower-than-usual number of shootings over the past year. "We shouldn't have to choose between one type of tragedy and another," he said. Read the full statement below. Tim O'Donnell

Boulder supermarket shooting
Edit

Federal flags to return to half staff in honor of Boulder victims just hours after Atlanta commemoration ends

12:29 p.m.

President Biden on Tuesday ordered flags on federal property to once again be flown at half staff to honor the victims of a mass shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, on Monday.

Soberingly, flags had been raised just hours before the news of Biden's order after flying at half staff to commemorate the victims of a series of shootings in the Atlanta area last week, for which a suspect has been charged with killing eight people at two spas and a massage parlor.

On Tuesday, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said the suspect in the Boulder shooting, 21-year-old Ahmad Al Awili Alissa of Arvada, Colorado, has been charged with 10 counts of murder. He is currently in custody. Tim O'Donnell

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2021 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.