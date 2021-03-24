Foreign policy
Is Sen. Chris Coons becoming Biden's 'shadow secretary of state'?

5:45 p.m.
Chris Coons.
Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.), President Biden's fellow Delawarean and his closest ally in the Senate, may also be emerging as a "shadow" secretary of state, Politico writes.

He did, after all, just return from Ethiopia, where he met with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to discuss the allegations of atrocities in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region. Coons told Politico the meeting was "positive and purposeful," and Abiy did admit for the first time after meeting with Coons that Eritrean soldiers had crossed the border into Ethiopia, while also acknowledging reports that both Eritrean and Ethiopian soldiers have carried out war crimes. It's unclear whether Coons influenced Abiy's thinking, but the timing checks out.

Despite his satisfaction with the trip, however, Coons just seems happy to help out Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken when Blinken has his hands full, as he does right now. "If I'm able to play a small role in advancing our shared priorities," Coons said, "I'm very happy to."

Coons dismissed the idea that there will be any "territorial friction" between him and Blinken if he continues to play an active role in the White House's foreign policy, Politico reports, but some of his Senate colleagues, Democrats and Republicans alike, think he could eventually step into the role permanently if Blinken leaves at some point down the road (there's no indication of that happening.) Senators said leading the State Department would come easily to Coons, a Foreign Relations Committee member, and he would likely get more than 90 votes at a hypothetical confirmation hearing. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

That was fast
Slack adjusts new DM feature within hours due to harassment concerns

5:34 p.m.
Slack
Slack just rolled out a new direct messaging feature, but a full day didn't even pass before it had to be tweaked due to harassment concerns.

The company on Wednesday began rolling out Slack Connect DMs, allowing users to message with anyone on Slack rather than just those they're in a Slack group with. "Simply send an invite," Slack said, and you can "start messaging in Slack as soon as the other side accepts, speeding up the work that often starts over back-and-forth emails," per CNN. But according to The Verge, the company was already announcing changes within hours.

Originally, Slack was allowing users to send a message alongside those email invites. But the company says its now removing the ability to do so because users raised concerns that the invitations "could potentially be used to send abusive or harassing messages," Jonathan Prince, Slack vice president of communications and policy, told The Verge.

"We made a mistake in this initial roll-out that is inconsistent with our goals for the product and the typical experience of Slack Connect usage," Prince added. "As always, we are grateful to everyone who spoke up, and we are committed to fixing this issue."

Other than this issue with the invitations, the Slack direct messaging feature didn't generally seem to get the warmest reception on Twitter, with Axios' Sam Baker writing that "Slack is the only communications tool in my life that hasn't been taken over by unsolicited trash," while others wondered how, exactly, the new feature isn't just email. As far as launch days go, it certainly could have gone better. Brendan Morrow

china
Facebook says hackers in China used platform to spy on Uighur diaspora, stops short of blaming Beijing

4:10 p.m.
Facebook logo.
Hackers based in China used Facebook to spy on the Uighur diaspora, the company announced Wednesday, though Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook's head of cybersecurity policy stopped short of directly blaming the Chinese government. "We can see geographic attribution based on the activity, but we can't actually prove who's behind the operation," he told journalists, per NBC News.

China's Uighur population, a largely Muslim ethnic minority group in the northwest Xinjiang region, has been subject to human rights abuses in China for years. China denies any mistreatment, admitting only that members of the Uighur population are sent to "re-education camps." But there are reports detailing long prison stints, torture, forced labor, and sterilization. The Trump administration deemed what's happening in Xinjiang a genocide, and the Biden administration doesn't appear likely to change Washington's stance.

It appears that Uighurs outside Xinjiang are also being targeted. Mike Dvilyanski, Facebook's head of cyber espionage, told reporters that the hackers created Facebook personas "designed to look like journalists that focus on issues critical to the Uighur community, that are designed to look like activists that might be standing up for the Uighur community, designed to look like members of the community." Then, he said, they "use that as a way to trick them into clicking these links to expose their devices."

Again, Facebook says it has no evidence Beijing is aware of or behind the cyberattacks, but Steven Adair, the CEO of Volexity, a cybersecurity company that in 2019 published research that found China's hackers "had gone to extreme measures to hack and spy on Uighurs," didn't need much convincing, NBC News reports. "Who else would have the resources, the time, and effort to go after these people? If you told me it was Iceland, I'd be pretty surprised," he said. Read more at NBC News. Tim O'Donnell

my bad
Jay Leno apologizes to Asian American community for years of offensive jokes

3:43 p.m.
Jay Leno
Former Tonight Show host Jay Leno is apologizing for years of offensive jokes about Asians, acknowledging his "legitimate wrong."

Leno offered his apology on a Zoom call with the leader of the activist group Media Action Network for Asian Americans, which has complained about the comedian's jokes for over a decade, Variety reports.

"At the time I did those jokes, I genuinely thought them to be harmless," Leno said. "I was making fun of our enemy North Korea, and like most jokes, there was a ring of truth to them."

Leno in 2019 came under fire after it was reported that he made a joke while serving as an America's Got Talent judge about Koreans eating dog meat, which was cut from the show, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He had made similar jokes numerous times in the past, and the Media Action Network for Asian Americans at the time called on NBC to cut ties with Leno because he has "been an unrepentant repeat offender and still has a bizarre fixation with Asians eating dogs."

Leno now says that "too many times" in the past, he sided with those who dismissed complaints about his jokes, even when "in my heart I knew it was wrong." His apology came amid an uptick of anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination in the United States, and a week after a shooting in Georgia left eight people dead, including six Asian women.

"I do not consider this particular case to be another example of cancel culture but a legitimate wrong that was done on my part," Leno said. "MANAA has been very gracious in accepting my apology. I hope that the Asian American community will be able to accept it as well, and I hope I can live up to their expectations in the future." Brendan Morrow

Immigration
Biden taps Harris to lead administration's border efforts

3:08 p.m.
Kamala Harris.
Vice President Kamala Harris will lead the Biden administration's efforts at the United States-Mexico border, where there's been a recent influx of migrants, Axios reports. "President Biden said during the transition, whatever the most urgent need, he would turn to the vice president," said an administration official briefing reporters, per Axios. "And today, he is turning to the vice president."

Biden has made it clear he wants Harris' role to be similar to the one he played when he served as former President Barack Obama's vice president. Back in 2009, Obama tapped Biden to handle the U.S. economy in the wake of the financial crisis after the pair assumed office.

Harris will reportedly work with Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador "to manage the flow of unaccompanied children and migrant families arriving at the border in numbers not seen since a surge in 2019," Axios writes. Read more at Axios. Tim O'Donnell

Opinion
Injustice for everyone?

2:26 p.m.
Author: Bonnie Kristian
Bonnie Kristian

The Department of Homeland Security might track travel patterns of suspected domestic extremists, Politico reported Tuesday. That could include "monitor[ing] flights they book on short notice and search[ing] their luggage for weapons," plus putting them on the No-Fly List and targeting them for extra questioning and searches of their digital devices at customs.

DHS will respect "privacy, civil rights, and civil liberties," the agency told Politico — but c'mon.

The use of "suspected" gives the game away. DHS's targets won't have been duly convicted of a crime. Nor is this a focused investigation for prosecution. It's a broad abrogation of constitutionally guaranteed rights of people DHS decides are probably bad.

Granted, many of the people who would be affected by this approach are honest-to-goodness domestic extremists. (If recent history is any guide, of course, the net would soon spread far wider.) But diminishing due process rights and civil liberties, even for bad people, is bad.

We forget this a lot as a country. We're particularly inclined to forget it when someone very unsympathetic receives correct and lawful treatment from our justice system. When former President Donald Trump's campaign chair Paul Manafort was convicted, the most common pushback I saw to the notion that his punishment shouldn't include prison time because his offenses were nonviolent was that it's not fair for his sentence to be reasonable when the sentences of other, less privileged nonviolent offenders are not. As I wrote then, it's not fair, but making things worse for the lucky few is the exact opposite of what we need.

The same forgetful impulse is visible again this week, after two mass shooters (in Colorado and Georgia) were taken into police custody alive. As many (e.g. this widely shared Instagram meme) have observed, perhaps they wouldn't be alive were their skin a darker shade. The trouble is when the unspoken second half of that is not, "so police should be this careful and competent with everyone," but rather seems to be, "so these bad people should be subjected to police misconduct, too."

No, they shouldn't. Our country won't be made more secure and just with more violence and injustice. We need more due process, more civil liberties, more rule of law, not less. Bonnie Kristian

It wasn't all bad
Indonesian man spends 24 years transforming fire-ravaged land into lush ecosystem

2:20 p.m.
Banyan tree.
A man in Indonesia has transformed barren, arid land into a lush ecosystem over the course of 24 years, defying naysayers.

The land in Central Java was destroyed by a fire meant to prepare it for cultivation. Sadiman, 69, said he knew if he didn't plant banyan and ficus trees to store water, the little resources left would dry up. So he planted more than 11,000 trees across 617 acres, and paid for it by selling and bartering goats and plants from his nursery. Eventually, springs formed and water was piped to homes and farms. Now, the area's once-annual harvest now takes place two to three times a year thanks to the additional water, he said.

"I hope the people here can have prosperous lives and live happily," Sadiman said. Read more at Reuters. Taylor Watson

Equal Pay Day
Megan Rapinoe tells lawmakers 'no level of status' will 'protect you from the clutches of inequality'

2:09 p.m.

Megan Rapinoe spoke out on Equal Pay Day about the "clutches of inequality" in a congressional hearing, calling it "unacceptable" that the fight to close the gender pay gap is still necessary.

The soccer star testified during a House Oversight Committee hearing for Equal Pay Day on Wednesday, telling lawmakers that "there's no level of status, and there's no accomplishment or power, that will protect you from the clutches of inequality," adding, "One cannot simply outperform inequality or be excellent enough to escape discrimination of any kind."

Rapinoe described her firsthand experience with this, telling Congress about how the United States women's national team is paid less than their male counterparts and blasting the U.S. Soccer Federation for having "continually lobbied against our efforts" to demand equal pay.

"And if it can happen to us, and it can happen to me, with the brightest lights shining on us on all times, it can — and it does — happen to every person who is marginalized by gender. ... We can change that today. We can change that right now. We just have to want to."

Rapinoe spoke further about her and her teammates' fight for equal pay, including their gender discrimination lawsuit, saying the team has been waging this fight both on behalf of themselves and on behalf of "so many women across the country" who don't have their platform.

"It's just unacceptable that we're still fighting for equal pay," she said. "There's no reason why we're underpaid for the exception of gender."

Later on Wednesday, Rapinoe and members of the women's national team are set to attend an event at the White House with President Biden. Rapinoe famously said in 2019 she wouldn't be "going to the f---ing White House" when former President Donald Trump was in office. Brendan Morrow

